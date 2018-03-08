Oh rats! Warhammer: Vermintide 2 released

When visiting a fantasy world, it’s important to remember subtle but important cultural differences. To us, “Oh rats!” is an innocent folksy curse. In the world of Warhammer, shout that and you’ll rightly be punched in the teeth by a line of people for: 1) causing a panic; 2) reminding them of when the verminous horde of the Horned Rat butchered their ma. Bear this in mind for today’s launch of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, the sequel to 2015’s ‘Left 4 Dead but with ratmen’ cooperative first-person smash-o-shooter.

Once again, hordes of Skaven ratmen are scurrying all over the world of Warhammer – and this time they’ve teamed up with other forces of Chaos. That means more, and different, enemies for us to murder through. The adventure goes beyond cities this time too.

Vermintide is still class-based, with five fantasy folks who have their own weapons and skills: an Empire Soldier; a Witch Hunter; an elven Waywatcher; a Dwarf Ranger; and a Bright Wizard. Each has three subclasses, bending them in quite different directions. So off you all go, you merry band of fantasy warriors, murdering through gauntlet levels while getting loot and levelling up through persistent progress along the way.

While the game is clearly intended for online co-op multiplayer, you can play on your tod if you want.

Vermintide 2 is out now on Steam for £23/€28/$30, made by Fatshark. I know several of us at RPS are already downloading it, so we’ll have to see if we can overcome the ghost of Kieron Gillen to tell you more about murdering Skaven.