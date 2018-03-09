AMD’s new Ryzen+ CPUs spotted in the wild plus price details

We already know that AMD’s second generation Ryzen CPUs, currently known as Ryzen+, will be arriving this April in little over a month’s time. But a new leak may have spilled the beans early on exactly what type of chips we can expect as well as their respective prices.

The info comes courtesy of Spanish website El Chapuzas Informatico, who, according to our own Spanish correspondent Brendan, managed to get hold of some top secret AMD slides in some kind of world exclusive reveal – despite the fact said slides all have an embargo date of March 15 2017 in small print at the bottom. Who the hell knows, basically.

Given their apparent age, I can only assume these slides were embargoed for internal use as opposed for being used by the press, as the details on each chip certainly appear to be new and never seen before. Provided the slides are indeed legit, then, the new AMD Ryzen 2000 series (not to be confused with its 14nm Ryzen Vega CPUs that came out last month) will consist of four 12nm chips that utilise AMD’s Zen+ architecture. They’re all apparently due for release on April 19, and are as follows:

Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen 7 2700

Ryzen 5 2600X

Ryzen 5 2600

The Ryzen 7 2700X will have a base clock speed of 3.7GHz that can be boosted to 4.35GHz, while the X-less Ryzen 2700 will be clocked at 3.2GHz with potential to boost up to 4.1GHz. The Ryzen 5 2600X, meanwhile, will have a clock speed of 3.6GHz that can be boosted to 4.25GHz, while the baby Ryzen 5 of the bunch will go from 3.4GHz to 3.9GHz.

Other key differences include the Ryzen 7 chips having eight cores and a 20MB smart cache rather than six cores and a 19MB smart cache on the Ryzen 5s, but all of them will support AMD’s Precision Boost 2 tech, which should allow them to better regulate their clock speeds on the fly when overclocked and under load. Only the X variants, however, will be able to take advantage of what AMD’s calling Precision Boost Overdrive, which presumably will give you even more control over the speed of your CPU.

They’re not going to be cheap, either, as the Ryzen 7 CPUs will cost $369 and $299, while the Ryzen 5s are pegged to be $249 and $199. The good news is that all of them will come with one of AMD’s Wraith coolers in the box.

To put those prices in context with what Intel’s currently offering, the Ryzen 7 2700X is essentially the same price as the Core i7-8700K, while the regular Ryzen 7 2700 is a smidge less than the Core i7-7800. The Ryzen 5 2600X, on the other hand, is about $10 less than the Core i5-8600K, with the regular 2600 coming in at a similar margin under the Core i5-8600.

That’s not too bad when you think about it, but the proof, they say, will be the benchmark pudding. So stay tuned for more leaky details, as it will only be a matter of time before we find out more.