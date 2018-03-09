Boo! Both Amnesia games are free right now on Steam

If you have not bought the Amnesia first-person spookers intentionally, inadvertently acquired them in an old bundle you don’t really remember buying, nor grabbed them when they were free in January good news: both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs are free for keepsies right now on Steam. What’s changed since the last giveaway? I still have not finished either of them, I’ll tell you that much. You go lock yourselves into dungeons with terrible monsters, I’ll be just fine where I am, thanks.

Swing on over to Steam, click that ‘Install Game’ button, and the Amnesia Collection will be yours until Steam turns to dust. It costs £30 at full price so yeah, go on. The giveaway is only “for a limited time” so if you want ’em, grab ’em now before you forget and the offer runs out.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent, to remind you, is the 2010 first-person horror adventure game by Frictional. It is one of our Adam’s favourite horror games. When Frictional went off to make Soma, they let in Dear Esther devs The Chinese Room have a go on Amnesia, resulting in A Machine For Pigs. It’s different but still decent, I’m told. I wouldn’t know. I will play no more. I am a babby. Wah wah goo goo ga ga.