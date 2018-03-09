Best PC gaming deals of the week

I’ve been playing an obscene amount of Into The Breach. Right now, even the dystopian hellscape of a future ridden by awful bug monsters feels like top-tier escapism. And s peaking of escapism, it’s time for another batch of the week’s best PC gaming deals from around the web.

This particular set of deals is mostly digital, with a couple of cheeky techy bits thrown in for good measure. Some of these aredeals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

This week’s batch of titles on offer as part of GOG’s Weekly Sale is a particularly nice one. Headlined by Firewatch for £5.99, you’ll find a lot of action, some strategy and a healthy dose of adventure games, all with up to 85% off.

Weekly Sale from GOG

Green Man Gaming’s March Madness sale continues this week, with a brand new stack of games added into the mix, too. Fresh to the offer, you’ll find copies of Human Fall Flat, Observer, GTA 5 and Overcooked, among others.

March Madness sale from Green Man Gaming

New month, new Humble Monthly. This time around it’s a big one. Sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription in March and you’ll get yourself early unlocks of Mafia 3 with its DLC, God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Not only that but, of course, you’ll be getting a stack of other games at the end of the month, too. All that will cost you $12 / £10.

God Eater 2 Rage Burst, Mafia 3 with DLC and Deus Ex Mankind Divided for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

Also found at Humble right now, it’s Paradox Weekend. For the next few days you can save up to 80% on – you guessed it – games published by Paradox Interactive. This includes Stellaris for £13.99, Cities Skylines for £5.62, Pillars of Eternity for £13.79, and a truly obscene amount of DLC packs, all with pretty decent discounts.

Paradox Weekend from Humble Store

UK Deals

Honestly, there’s not a lot to say about Micro SD cards. They’re tiny and they can store lots of data, whether that’s music, movies or an alarmingly large collection of JPEGs of Patrick Stewart. Whatever you “need” it for, you can grab a 128GB card for £23.74 when using the code VG5 at checkout, over at MyMemory.

128GB Micro SDXC card for £23.74 using code VC5 from MyMemory

Whether you’re currently involved within the Twitch streaming ‘scene’ or you’re looking to stock up on recording equipment for other reasons, you may want to check out this bundle of a Blue Yeti Blackout Edition mic along with a free copy of either Watch Dogs 2 or Ghost Recon Wildlands, all for £79.99.

Blue Yeti Blackout USB mic with Watch Dogs 2 or Ghost Recon Wildlands for £79.99 from Amazon UK

In case you’re not aware already, Design Works is a series of hardcover books that offer a deep-dive into the art and design of various video games. Particularly noteworthy is the Dark Souls 2 edition, which also includes various monster and scenario designs that went unused. This edition is currently reduced to £26.21 at Forbidden Planet.

Dark Souls 2: Design Works (hardcover) for £26.21 from Forbidden Planet

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

