Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! expands to cafe management

As someone working on insufficient sleep today, and also kinda hungry, this news fills me with a terrible urge for fancy coffee and pastries that my small Welsh town cannot provide at 9pm. I will at least attempt to pay the suffering forward, so that you might know my pain.

The maddeningly compelling restaurant-sim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (official exclamation marks) was already a pretty beefy package when it launched, and only improved with time, but Vertigo Gaming aren’t satisfied until everyone goes home full. Coming this June, the game will receive a massive free expansion centered around the modern-day Barista biz, and all that entails.

“The Barista Update” centers around coffee, frozen drinks, lattes and all kinds of cafe-inspired treats, as well as offering new foods that range from upscale dining to some twists on the old classics.

So says the official announcement, over on the Steam community page for the game. In addition to being able to run a much broader range of business types thanks to the expansion into cafe-style vittles, a new range of stores will be opening throughout the tower to run.

The expansion will be free, hopefully giving the base game a bit of a sales boost when it arrives. While it’ll be launching for everyone in June, the Barista Update will be getting its first official debut over at the PAX East Indie Megabooth next month. For my own sake, I’m hoping/assuming that outside of the fanciest of high-end coffees, the input strings required for the new hot and cold drinks will be less intense than the finger-twisting recipes the game demands of you later on.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is out now on Steam, GOG and Humble for £10.