Kingdom Come Deliverance: how to master lockpicking

The Middle Ages was no picnic. No wonder that, in so many RPGs, you tend to nick everything that hasn’t been nailed down – anything to give you an edge over the harsh environment. Every true hero naturally includes lockpicking and maybe even pickpocketing as part of their repertoire – you don’t save the world without first breaking a few locks. (Also, heads.) Despite its more grounded world and its more mundane protagonist, when it comes to stealing, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is really no different.

As you might expect, the game’s most valuable items are usually stored behind locked doors or in secure chests, with complex locking mechanisms barring your way. That’s why the Lockpicking skill is one of the most essential in the game. It doesn’t matter if you want to get equipment, food or other treasures – they can all be locked away from prying eyes.

Therefore, this article reveals everything you need to know about lockpicking. We’ll start with the lockpick itself, the most vital tool of every master thief. Then we’ll introduce you to the skill and its various upgrades. After that, some advice on how to overcome locks more easily, and how not to get caught while doing so.

Where to find lockpicks

You won’t be opening much without it: the humble lockpick. Or rather the humble lockpicks, since they’re consumables that can wear out or break with use. The latter will happen often near the start of the game, as you fumble through the complex minigame. So carry as many picks with you as possible.

The first time you’ll acquire some is in the opening area, in Henry’s hometown. Treat your first picks with care, and consider saving the game before using them, as they are still expensive, not to mention fragile. Later on, once the game has begun in earnest, you’ll occasionally find them as loot, or you’ll be able to buy them from shadier dealers dotted about.

Improve your lockpicking ability

The locks of Kingdom Come: Deliverance are fairly typical for an RPG and come in several different grades, indicated in parentheses as you aim at the mechanism. They range from Very Easy to Very Hard. For everything but the easiest locks, Henry isn’t good enough at the beginning of the game, but the more you try, the more his skill will improve.

You might also consider paying for training sessions from NPCs who are familiar with the thieving art. Miller Peshek at the beginning of the game is one such man, and is luckily hard to miss when the main quest takes you right to Rattay. From him you’ll receive the side quest The Good Thief, and training in being a pickpocket, if you ask him to do so.

The higher your Lockpicking skill, the hardier locks you can attempt to overcome. In addition, you may unlock an ability after every third level. You can find these in the Player menu, under the Skills tab. Scroll down to Lockpicking, and click the ‘+’ to see a list of available enhancements. In detail, these are:

Lasting Lockpicks (3): lockpicks prove to be more stable, lasting twice as long. Repairman (3): after picking a lock, there’s a 20% chance that broken lockpicks will end up back in your inventory, miraculously unharmed. Deft Grip (6): if you try to pick a lock, the starting point is much closer to the end of the lock, meaning it takes less effort to open it. Luck of the Drunk (6): while drunk you are 30% better able to pick a lock, however you also make 30% more noise while doing so. Sixth Sense (9): should anybody catch you in in the act, your character will be warned at an early stage, giving you more time to slip away or cover your tracks. Silent Fiddler (9): even with more problematic locks you are able to open them almost silently. If your lockpick breaks while trying, the noise is around 90% quieter, so barely audible. Lucky Thief (12): if your lockpick breaks, there is still a 10% chance that the lock gives way and can be opened regardless. Master Thief (12): At this level, simple locks are no longer a hurdle for you – you just pick them automatically.

Picking a lock – step by step

If you’re unsure, or if you haven’t yet met Miller Peshek, here’s the process in detail:

1. Look at the lock and hold E (without anyone watching you), and the camera will focus in on the mechanism. If Henry’s ability is high enough, you may begin.

2. In order for you to turn the bolt and spring open the lock, you need to find the exact right spot to place the lockpick. Watch your cursor carefully. As it gets bigger, you’re getting closer to the right place. As soon as it turns golden: bingo.

3. Now it gets tricky: By pressing and holding D you’ll start to turn the bolt. At the same time, you have to spin the lockpick so that it doesn’t slip from its sweet spot. If that happens, it will get stuck in the mechanism, which can lead to the lockpick breaking.

What sounds simple enough in theory presents you with two challenges in practice: 1. Once you start turning the bolt, you won’t be able to stop its movement, which can present difficulties if you move away from the lockpick’s optimal position. 2. The cursor reacts very nervously during this manoeuvre. Below you’ll learn what you can do about that.

Make sure that the lockpick is securely in place, because slipping up and damaging the tool will always cause some amount of noise that NPCs can hear, if they’re close enough. If you complete the rotation without moving the lockpick out of place, the lock will spring open without anyone noticing.

If you get caught, it’s best to run away until the coast is clear. Stay away from the scene of the crime for a while and everything will be fine.

Tips and tricks for picking a lock

1. At night, burglars such as yourself are obviously harder to see, reducing the likelihood that a guard will attack or sound the alarm. If you’re inside a building, you can also up your chances during the day by closing all the doors, crouching out of sight and, of course, remaining quiet as a little mouse. However, the people of Kingdom Come will go about their daily business during the day, so be aware that someone may unexpectedly enter the room.

2. It might sound obvious, but you should always wait for the occupants of a home, or the owner of a valuable chest, to move away from the area or go to sleep before you carefully – and quietly – open the lock.

3. You can counteract the oversensitive mouse cursor by lowering the DPI of your mouse. Generally a programmable rodent works best, so that can you temporarily throttle the cursor sensitivity without constantly fiddling around with the options. 600 DPI was, in our opinion, the sweet spot.

4. Whether you are picking locks or picking pockets, the same rules apply.

Back to the main Kingdom Come Deliverance walkthrough.