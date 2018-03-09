Kingdom Come Deliverance: side quests

Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Good Thief

This will likely be the first side quest you come across, unless you flee from Rattay immediately after waking up there. Once you’ve finished the intro and gathered your things, go and talk to Miller Peshek, who will give you this multi-part quest.

It seems you’ve racked up quite the debt by lying unconscious in his mill the past two weeks, which doesn’t exactly seem fair, but then it is the Middle Ages. Peshek wants you to repay the money he’s had to spend on herbalist appointments and whatnot, and if you want to be debt-free in 1403, you should get Peshek off your back ASAP. Unfortunately, the actions the miller requires of you are not exactly… savoury.

Find a shovel

The easiest part of this quest. You can find a shovel lying on the cart right next to the mill. It’s not marked on the map, but you should be able to find it without too much trouble.

Get the dead man’s ring

This part’s a little harder. You’ll need to dig up the body of an executed criminal, who lies southwest of Peshek’s mill, on Gallow Hill. That’s marked on the map, so head there and put your shovel to work, where you’ll discover – shock horror – that the ring is nowhere to be found.

You can either return to Peshek now and tell him that the ring wasn’t in the grave – where he’ll reason that the executioner must have pinched it, and even offer you training to improve your thieving skills – or head directly to the executioner’s house to claim the jewellery.

Find the ring in the executioner’s house

The hangman’s estate is located near the gallows, and if your persuasion skills are up to scratch you can convince him to just hand the ring over for 15 Groschen. Otherwise you’ll need to lure him out of his house, or return at night for a daring raid on his property. Remove any heavy, noisy clothes and sneak past the dogs to reach his front door, which will be secured with an easy-level lock. You’ll find the ring inside a chest in the room on the left, where (if you come at night at least) the executioner will be getting his 40 winks.

Return to Peshek and show him the ring. Not only will he clear your debt, but he’ll teach you how to pickpocket, if you want to pick a pocket or two. Afterwards, he’ll ask you to take the ring to a friend of his in Kohelnitz, a town situated a little way northeast of Rattay. Make your way to the mill, talk to Miller Woyzeck there, and hand over the ring to complete this quest.

