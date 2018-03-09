No Truce With The Furies gets a mad new title and trailer

The past year has been such an amazing time for RPGs that I had almost forgotten about No Truce With The Furies, a surreal ‘procedural cop RPG’ that claims Planescape: Torment and Kentucky Route Zero as equal inspirations.
Studio ZA/UM reckon that the title – weird as it was – didn’t stand out quite enough, so they’ve officially rebranded the game as ‘Disco Elysium‘. I am baffled, but I can’t help but like the sound of it. It’s a satisfying title to say, and a lot easier to type.
There’s also a shiny new trailer for the game, dense with ideas, style and weirdness.
I don’t know about you, but I’m excited. Torment: Tides of Numenera gave me a renewed taste for combat-light but systems-heavy RPG gameplay, and the distinct world, aesthetic and concepts behind Disco Elysium are an intoxicating and exciting mix. It’s also interesting seeing violence used in the trailer to dramatic effect, rather than something that just plays out on a combat grid over a series of turns.
The game was originally due out around the end of 2017, but with a suite of amazing ideas as dense as what Alice reported on here, it’s no surprise that it slipped to an undetermined point in 2018. The official press materials mention that on top of rearranging your own character’s internal mental makeup, your choice of clothing will have effects on how the world reacts to you. I’ve not seen that used in an RPG to any real degree outside of the venerable old Arcanum, so it’s nice to see the concept returning.
Also, that is probably the gruffest trailer narration ever, but that’s neither here nor there.
Disco Elysium has a Steam page now, and you can wishlist it to be kept abreast of any developments. Or you could just keep an eye on RPS, because we’re watching this one like hawks.
09/03/2018 at 22:03 jellydonut says:
A far better title, now with 100% less furry connotations.
09/03/2018 at 22:07 haldolium says:
“No Truth With The Furries” would’ve been a much better title.
But well it’s just the name. Looking forward to the actual game. It is very promising.
09/03/2018 at 22:12 megazver says:
That is Dark Knight levels of growly.
The game still looks and sounds amazing, though.
09/03/2018 at 22:12 Amake says:
Feels weird considering I wrote a pretty good half a novel long short story inspired solely by the name “No Truce with the Furies”. Now that story is orphaned of its history.
And it was a great name. Forceful, ripe with bloody mythology and yet presenting a very novel concept. “Disco Elysium” is very “Pandora Tomorrow”, aka “non-descriptive word salad”. (I’m still buying it though.)
09/03/2018 at 23:07 TimePointFive says:
But it looked 2 much like no truce with furries so bai
09/03/2018 at 23:28 Sarfrin says:
And it was a great name. Forceful, ripe with bloody mythology and yet presenting a very novel concept.
I agree. And…I’ve been following this on RPS and at no point did it seem like some weird future 70s dystopia where you star as Ron Jeremy playing a detective. What happened?
10/03/2018 at 01:07 April March says:
On the other hand, you can publish it with that title now!
09/03/2018 at 22:18 welverin says:
Downgrade.
09/03/2018 at 22:51 KillahMate says:
Yeah, I’m thinking they finally got tired of every comment thread punter making that tired ‘furries’ joke – which is too bad really, I mean Disco Elysium is fine and I can actually see it being a relevant title for this game but No Truce With the Furies has that particular poetic no-fucks-given vibe that matched the game a lot.
09/03/2018 at 23:30 Amake says:
Why has that ever been a thing? Making fun of furries was sad even as bigotry goes for that whole week fifteen years ago when people thought it was cool, not to mention they are two entirely unrelated words that no one who’s heard of the Furies should be able to confuse.
10/03/2018 at 01:06 April March says:
I have no problem with furries, am familiar with the Furies, and made the mistake constantly. “Furries” is just way more common these days.
I also mourn for the new name, though. No Truce With the Furies was a perfect name for a game in which your internal monologue is shown as a dialogue with your skills and trains of thought.
09/03/2018 at 23:28 Michael Fogg says:
The real story is they got hit with a cease-and-desist from the creators of Fury of the Furries.
10/03/2018 at 00:14 baud001 says:
Well they changed their studio name from Forteress Occident to ZA/UM, they can also change the name of their game. But the original title was better I think (and was worth all the tired and overused jokes).
10/03/2018 at 01:08 April March says:
Oh boy. That skill selection screen in the trailer is something to marvel at.
10/03/2018 at 03:45 ashleys_ears says:
Oh, wow. I did NOT give that a close enough look on first viewing. That is properly fascinating. As if I wasn’t interested enough in this game already.
10/03/2018 at 01:35 biggergun says:
The only game that keeps alive my withering love for the medium. There’s also Pathologic, but technically I’ve already played that, so.
10/03/2018 at 05:11 Simbosan says:
I know that voice, Dungeon Keeper?
10/03/2018 at 06:05 Samudaya says:
Humble Bundle presents? So IGN gives funding?
10/03/2018 at 07:45 iainl says:
Ooh, there has to be some mileage in the “smash two Pet Shop Boys LP titles together” format. Actually Fundamental, a Buckaroo style turn-based multiplayer exercise in removing parts from a machine until it breaks. Bilingual Alternative, the Edutainment variant of Mallet’s Mallet. Please Release, an ARG where you beg Valve to make a second sequel to anything.
10/03/2018 at 07:53 bill says:
Random word pair name is much less memorable, but it does avoid all the miss-reading.
Personally, I’d just have re-spelled the last word.
“No truce with the Fyuries” or something.
Or “No truce with the Furiae/Furiaes” if you want to be at least a little more accurate.