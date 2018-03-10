Jealousy drives Gabe Newell to start shipping games again

Valve’s new game Artifact has a vague release window of 2018, but thanks to a bit of jealousy on Gabe Newell’s part it won’t be the only Valve game we can look forward to in the next few years. Who do we have to thank for this? Nintendo.
“We’ve always been a little bit jealous of companies like Nintendo,” Newell said in a presentation regarding Artifact and the Valve corporation as a whole. “When Miyamoto is sitting down and thinking about the next version of Zelda or Mario, he’s thinking what is the controller going to look like, what sort of graphics and other capabilities. He can introduce new capabilities like motion input because he controls both of those things. And he can make the hardware look as good as possible because he’s designing the software at the same time that’s really going to take advantage of it. So that is something we’ve been jealous of, and that’s something that you’ll see us taking advantage of subsequently.”
This jealous has driven Newell to get back into developing games beyond the current lineup of multiplayer titles. There’s at least one single-player experience and up to three big VR titles… at least if Gabe’s comments from several years ago are still to be believed. So, take with a grain of VR salt.
“Sort of the big thing, the new arrow we have in our quiver, is our ability to develop hardware and software simultaneously,” Newell said. After spending most of the last decade investing in hardware, this is a big transition. Newell was worried about the iPhone’s closed ecosystem and the effect that had on the big gaming world, which spurred their investment in SteamVR and the Vive.
“You can see that Microsoft was like, wow, how can we make Windows more like that?,” Newell said. “Or Zuckerberg is saying, ‘well I tried to compete in the phones, I got my ass kicked, so I’m going to create this new thing, VR, which will allow me to recreate the kind of closed, high margin ecosystem that Apple’s done.’ And that really started to worry us.”
But this led Valve to a hardware experise that promises to give them a leg up when they return to the gamemaking space. “Five years ago, we didn’t have electrical engineers and people who know how to do robots,” Newell said. “Now there’s pretty much no project in the hardware space that we wouldn’t be comfortable taking on. We can design chips if we need to, we can do industrial design, and so on. So that added to that.”
So Valve are creators again, and excited about making games. You can see Newell get as animated as Newell gets in the video embedded below.
“Artifact is the first of several games that are going to be coming from us. So that’s sort of good news,” Newell exclaims. “Hooray! Valve’s going to start shipping games again.”
Say it with me: “Half-Life 3 confirmed.”
10/03/2018 at 20:05 Orphansmith says:
I’ll believe it when I see it. Gabe saying something and it being reality are about as close as anything Molyneux says. Gabe just doesn’t have the braggadocio of Peter to make his lies enticing.
10/03/2018 at 23:36 Ninja Dodo says:
Gamers reflexively calling every developer a liar is the trend of the last few years that can really fuck off.
First of all, you don’t even understand what the word ‘lying’ means. Lying is *deliberately saying things you KNOW to be untrue*.
Things lying is not:
1) Talking about ideas you have or things you are trying and then not delivering those *exact* things to the letter that you casually mentioned as a possibility at some point…
2) Changing plans or cutting features because of constraints like budget, time, or something simply being *not fun* and its removal actually making the game better.
3) Changing your mind. At one point you may think one thing and then at another point in time, think a different thing. It’s magic!
4) Trying to do something and not succeeding.
5) Speculating about wild ideas, sincerely believing them to be feasible at the time. Then finding out they are not.
6) I could go on.
Speaking specifically of Newell here, while Valve has not been prolific of late in actually publishing new games, they have a history of being very open about what they’re interested in or working on and then proceeding to do exactly that thing with varying degrees of success. Not all of it gets released, and some of it fails, but that’s not *lying*.
It’s just the most insufferably insulting thing you can say to a developer. It only serves to demonstrate both your ignorance of how games are made and contempt for the people who make them. Knock it off.
11/03/2018 at 00:07 Scurra says:
Absolutely. The difference between a liar and a bullshitter is quite considerable, and I suspect that good PR merchants (and yes, Newell and Molyneux are among them, as is e.g. Simon Cowell) are definitely in the BS camp, not the liar camp.
That doesn’t excuse BS, of course, and the difficulty is that, on the surface at least, they look very similar, and it requires some due diligence to distinguish them at times.
11/03/2018 at 00:52 Fleko81 says:
This!
Acknowledge this kicks off another thread about gamer entitlement but it is one of THE most painful themes I read in the comment section. We (And I mean “we” ais a group of people excited about an artistic medium though you could probably extend this to mean ‘as humans’ too) should LOVE and be excited by ambition and then, perhaps after reasonable disappointment, shrug our shoulders and move on and hope for the next or, god forbid, even try and do something ourselves.
Healthy cynicism is fine (and even to some extent a result of biological evolution) but the immediate reactionary negativity is utterly tiresome.
For the most part my (limited and recent) experience of RPS forums is one where the majority are likely to say “sounds interesting/ hope for the best” etc but certain trigger words (eg valve) seem to bring out a more “shoot first ask questions later” reaction. I get that Gabe Newell did seek out various RPS commentators to shag their wives / run over their pets, but even so for a business with a track record of doing some fairly interesting things in the PC gaming space (as other comments have highlighted below) I suspect they are due a bit of lee-way. Or at very least to acknowledge the distinction between lying and aspiration.
11/03/2018 at 01:13 Synesthesia says:
This, so much. Thank you.
10/03/2018 at 23:57 Baines says:
Oh, it is entirely believable, and not necessarily anything good.
Valve loves to invest in a shiny new idea, which is what this is. Valve just doesn’t have the attention or perseverance to follow through to true completion. They start work, but eventually lose interest. We’ve seen the results time and again in both Valve’s software and hardware efforts.
What can make this worse is…well…this isn’t even necessarily one of Nintendo’s positive traits. It led to the Gamecube being saddled with a wonky controller design that, while comfortable and sturdy, ultimately hurt the system due to not offering the capabilities of its competitors. It led to the Wii being built around shoddy motion controls, and while the Wii rode the hype to mainstream success, it also ultimately hurt Nintendo’s image as well as the fate of the Wii U. It also leads to various one-off gimmick hardware items, designed for a single game and never/barely used for anything else. And it leads to gimmicks shoehorned into games that could have been better delivered without it (as was the case with Star Fox Zero).
11/03/2018 at 01:39 Ninja Dodo says:
It also lead to the analog stick.
10/03/2018 at 20:11 trjp says:
Valve are obviously in a position where they can just sit back and watch money pour-in – however I’ll take “making something ” over the tech-company posturing they’ve been doing for the last few years.
ANYONE could see that Steam Machines were a dud idea, Steam Link and Steam Controller would struggle (they did less-well that I thought and that’s saying something) and I maintain that VR is a gimmick and it will die-off too
So – making actual games, given their rep for quality – has to be a good thing, however long it takes.
The fact it’s another CCG tho – it had better be good and working with someone like Garfield, I’m not sure where the innovation will come-in
Blizzard are not a company you compete with – ever – they just do their thing so well
HL3 then?
10/03/2018 at 20:51 TillEulenspiegel says:
Steam Link and the (mouse-emulating) controller are good ideas, just probably a bit niche and less than perfectly executed. I expect they have enough cash to risk failure with interesting hardware projects, so that’s fine.
You have to feel a bit grim about Half-Life 3, though. It’s slowly gone from an exciting upcoming game to this albatross around their neck which isn’t even a fun joke like Duke Nukem Forever was.
10/03/2018 at 20:57 Ginsoakedboy21 says:
My steam link works perfectly, not sure what you mean about not well executed. Great way to play PC games on the couch.
10/03/2018 at 21:06 trjp says:
I think we all expected them to iterate on the Link and Controller (and Big Picture tbh) but they threw them out into an indifferent marketplace with minimal promotion(*) so they’d stagnated and are – frankly – a bit dead as a result.
(*) some countries couldn’t buy them at all, some had to pay big postage and duty fees to get them – even in the UK where they were supposed to be available through GAME, we had to buy ‘bundles’ with Steam Credit – few were actually available anyway – bit of a disaster really.
10/03/2018 at 21:11 Zanchito says:
I’ve got to say that I very much like my steam controller. I hope Gabe follows through, we all could use some of that great Valve pixie dust back in the pc scene
10/03/2018 at 22:11 joer says:
I found the controller very beneficial. The link just didn’t work very well for me.
10/03/2018 at 23:32 DatonKallandor says:
The Steam Controller led to them building the single most robust controller configuration and emulation software to exist. The sheer amount of incredible things you can do with steam controller emulation is staggering – it’s exactly the kind of thing nobody but Valve does (because it explicitly doesn’t make money and is manufacturer agnostic) and why they’re still at least somewhat of a good company.
11/03/2018 at 00:24 somnolentsurfer says:
The Steam controller is amazing when it works. If only it could actually handle the Windows login screen, so I could use my living room PC entirely keyboardless as promised.
10/03/2018 at 23:03 Abacus says:
I don’t know if it’s posturing when they ARE a tech company.
VR currently has so many applications in industries outside of gaming that I think anyone who claims it is a gimmick is a know-it-all luddite.
11/03/2018 at 01:55 Ninja Dodo says:
Yeah, even if it doesn’t take off for games it has a lot of potential for creative purposes… if not full-on VR, then certainly AR or something inbetween. Being able to accurately view and manipulate things in 3D space is hugely significant. It’s definitely not going away.
10/03/2018 at 20:15 Railway Rifle says:
A new correspondent, but surely “Brock Wilbur” must be a two-fisted adventurer seeking Nazi gold lost in a plane crash deep in the Amazon rainforest.
Interesting news, though. Half-Life 3–still not happening.
10/03/2018 at 20:56 Brock Wilbur says:
You’re gosh dang right I am.
10/03/2018 at 20:17 ThePuzzler says:
I’d be more interested to hear why they ever stopped making games. Presumably they’ve lost a lot of talented development staff in the intervening period, making it hard to start up again. And they’ve lost a lot of good will with the gaming public. I used to think of them as “the guys who made awesome stuff like the Orange Box” but now I think of them as “the monopoly I put up with for the sake of convenience”.
10/03/2018 at 21:11 trjp says:
I think someone decided they’d become a ‘tech giant’ and start ‘talking up the future’ and ‘building a brand’ and all that shit.
So we got Steam Machine, Controller, Link, Big Picture and SteamVR and – frankly – I think they’re all dead ends but I’m sure someone made a few quid along the way (see Kinect – obvious dead-end, still made MS a few quid)
So yes, staff will have moved-on because they went there to make games, not pointless gimmick-tech
From my dealings with Valve over the years, they’re a cultish company. Staff talk in odd ways(*) and have a weird view of themselves – clearly you either go there and ‘do things the Valve way’ or you leave.
(*) Example: EVERYTHING is talked about as ‘bandwidth’ – whether it’s actual bandwidth, customer attention-span, feature availability – it’s all “bandwidth” – someone there REALLY likes the word “bandwidth” ;0
10/03/2018 at 22:35 khamul says:
Hmm. That’s not dumb. Bandwidth is a very important concept, and one I’ve seen a lot of business folks fail to get.
For example, business cases for software projects. Most of the cost of your project will be headcount. What were you planning to do with those people if you didn’t do the project? In the industries I work in, hiring an engineer takes 6 to 9 months: so you’re not going to fire the ones you have, and you’re not going to add to them easily either. So the only *actual* question is whether *this* thing is more valuable than the other things those people could be doing: bandwidth.
There’s all sorts of bandwidth limits: you can grow a business, but there’s a limit to the number of people you can put on the exec, and a limit to the number of things they can understand and pay attention to, so that limits how much a business can take on. There’s a bandwidth for Brand: do too many things with your name, or things that are too far apart, and people won’t buy it. I used to work for TomTom Sports – great product, but I think it was just too hard for people to hold the concepts of SatNav and Fitbit in their heads at the same time. Plus, you know, other issues.
So I think obsessing about bandwidth is actually pretty smart.
10/03/2018 at 21:33 icarussc says:
Yeah, I’d be interested in this too. Anybody want to do this article, RPS persons??
10/03/2018 at 20:23 Crafter says:
>is to TCG what Half Life 2 was to fps.
Heh, I am not sure I would want something like that.
HL1 & 2 were great but have pushed an era of corridor shooters and scripted encounters. As far as their influence on the genre go, I would not say it has been all positive.
And I will believe that Valve is making single player games again when they actually ship one. And I would probably stay away from anything story driven coming from them.
10/03/2018 at 20:32 d3vilsadvocate says:
I’d be happy to get a better Steam client and HL3.
All I see from valve are half-finished projects that fail to fully convince…
10/03/2018 at 20:40 Shaz says:
Nothing would make me happier than Portal 3, but I’m not feeling any confidence in that happening. As for what was mentioned: Trading card game? No thank you. VR? Not my thing. Ah well.
10/03/2018 at 20:42 CloneWarrior85 says:
Valve, the devs behind the great series of HL, CS, TF2 and Portal are back into making games.. a Trade Card Game where you’ll spend +500$ bucks in hopes of getting that rare drop card.
10/03/2018 at 22:06 edwardoka says:
10,000 hours in DOTA2. What’s that old saying about not getting high off your own supply?
This video makes me vaguely sad for reasons that I am unable to articulate.
10/03/2018 at 23:27 BooleanBob says:
In all likelihood the vast majority of those 10,000 hours will have been the client idling in the menu while afk. Most professional Dota 2 players don’t have 10,000 hours logged on their accounts.
10/03/2018 at 22:37 DeepFried says:
HL3 confirmed.
Seriously though, i’m already sick of TCG’s and I haven’t even played any of the big name titles in the genre. Just not my thing I guess. I’d like to see valve get back to some of the single player greats of the past, like HL and portal, or just make new IP. They don’t really have anything to lose aside from a very small portion of their ever growing money pile.
10/03/2018 at 23:29 racccoon says:
Valve been sitting on their hands watching & reeling their Steam clients they hold in their parasitic monopoly! its all they can do!
Now they want to make games again..so funny.
Oh a card game, & a Half life update so dam original..NOT! This is worse than boring.
Valve, just go back to sitting on your hands, or make your copy console & go away from the PC please we really won’t miss you at all. :)
10/03/2018 at 23:33 Seafoam says:
Valve is a big company, but unlike many other companies it has Steam that basically prints money, so they could take the risk of new games.
But considering their legacy and brand, I doubt we’ll see Portals or Half Lifes of the new age soon. Why take that risk for lower profits than you make already, and the possibility of tarnishing your image? Valve is too big to make it for “the art”, so I remain skeptical of these claims.
11/03/2018 at 01:14 DoomBroom says:
Looking forward to the VR games and the new VR hardware Nintendo style. I applaud Valve for doing this! It’s going to be fun seeing all the naysayers kicking and screaming when they release the stuff :p
Also Gabe Newell has a son haha :D
11/03/2018 at 02:06 biggergun says:
Soon every major studio will have a MOBA, a CCG, an Overwatch clone and a Battle Royale game, and then we’ll be stuck playing that and Assassin’s Creed for all eternity.
11/03/2018 at 02:30 Don Reba says:
They say they have three games in development, but, of course, they will only release the first two.
11/03/2018 at 02:38 Turkey says:
“On behalf of everyone here at Valve, I’m happy to announce: Half-Life… the energy drink!”
“That’s great, Gabe.”