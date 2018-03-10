Playdead reveal art for their secretive Inside follow-up

Playdead is working on their follow-up to the bleak puzzle nightmare Inside, and while the wait will certainly be worth our time, the desire to know terrible delights are coming our way is certainly eating away at us. The team has released two images so far, giving us a glimpse at a snowy world that doesn’t have our best interests in mind. Also, maybe we’re not a little boy this time? Playdead is stepping way outside their comfort zone on this one.

The first glimpse at our new journey into godlessness came via a tweet in January of 2017.

“Thanks for your warm reception of Inside”, says the tweet from Playdead’s account. “Since release, Playdead founder Arnt Jensen and the team have been working on the next adventure.” The image shows a figure in a spacesuit pulling what looks like a tattered parachute behind them, as a meteor – or our astronaut’s ship – burns through the sky.

Yesterday, the team posted our first look at the upcoming and yet unnamed title. It features a bleak, dead version of what appears to be planet Hoth. Makes sense that the next game in Playdead’s world, after taking us through Limbo and the warmth of body horror, would be a place where Hell has frozen over.

#GDC18 If you are creative, passionate and looking for a new challenge, please visit us at GDC’s South Hall, Booth #135 pic.twitter.com/ArOwCqo9FG — Playdead (@Playdead) March 9, 2018

Playdead are currently seeking people who are “creative, passionate and looking for a new challenge” at The Game Developers Conference. GDC begins on March 19th, so if you’re at the conference, maybe you’ll get to help make this new chapter of cartoonish fear into a reality. Oh, and you run into the Playdead folks, please demand that they explain whatever their Inside Mystery Sex Toy is all about.