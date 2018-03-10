Sea of Thieves is in final beta, finally

Sea of Thieves, the Microsoft open-world Jolly Rodger MMO, is finally in final beta. The title launches for realsies on March 20th, so this is the last chance for the community to test out the swashbuckling adventure before it becomes the biggest time-suck of your spring.

The game has been in various stages of community testing since early 2016, so the impending release is going to be met with the sort of expectations that a half-decade of production hype brings with it. Microsoft is also already selling Sea of Thieves branded controllers and other apparel, so here’s hoping it lives up to everyone’s hopes and dreams.

The limited beta offers a slice of the full game experience, which includes some of the following events:

— Hunt for buried treasure by following ancient maps and solving riddles as part of epic voyages across the Sea of Thieves.

— Acquire valuable cargo and safeguard it through perilous waters as a new Trading Company – the Merchant Alliance – makes its first appearance.

— Clear out Skeleton Forts, where great risk delivers even greater reward. Seek the telltale skull cloud before taking on hordes of skellies to earn fabulous treasures.

— Sail solo or join a crew then head out to forge your legend in a shared world where every sail on the horizon is a ship of real players.

— Explore a vast, beautiful and fantastical environment filled with deadly foes, fearsome storms and mysterious shipwrecks.

— Engage in epic ship battles with all cannons blazing, or go head-to-head against other pirates with pistol primed and cutlass drawn!

Actually, after reading up on all that I hella want to clear out a skeleton fort. You would’ve sold me on this in 2016 if you just said skeleton fort. Why isn’t the game called skeleton fort?

You can pull up a link to the download in the Microsoft store by clicking here.

Finally, here’s a video from the developers explaining what they hope the achieve with the community during this beta of Skeleton Ford, I mean, Sea of Thieves.