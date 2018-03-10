Tomb Raider games are getting free remasters on Steam

With a new Tomb Raider film about to hit theaters, the world is ripe for some Lara Croft nostalgia. Here to fill that void we have some delightful remaster news: the first three Tomb Raider games are getting made-up really pretty, and they’ll be free for gamers who own the originals. The reason why, however, might surprise you.

Realtech VR has announced that it will release remastered versions of Tomb Raider 1, 2 and 3 on Steam. These remasters will be based on the mobile versions, will support OpenVR, will feature a new 3D engine, and will be free to all owners of these games. Got all that? Realtech has made remasters that require the DOS version of each game on steam.

Realtech is known for making demos and mobile ports, so this seems both in their wheelhouse but also very new territory for that team.

The port is relying on Steam because we won’t provide game data. Since TR classic is on Steam, we will use the game data from there. — realtech VR (@realtech_VR) March 2, 2018

The new 3D engine was with a better looking post process for better lights and shadow, which can be turned on or off if you prefer a legacy texture pack. This also adds support for Xbox controllers and a number of DLC packs.

Check out the latest videos from the team here, with a promise that there will be a Tomb Raider 3 reveal in the coming months.





Makes a very old game look very good, right?

Here’s the latest tweet from their team, which is an account you might want to follow if this project appeals to you.