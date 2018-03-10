What are we all playing this weekend?

I don’t have anything fancy to say for this week’s preamble.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam: Adam is on holiday! Good for him.
Alec:
I’m supposed to be playing whack-a-rat in Vermintide 2
, but I still have a couple of pilots left to find in Into The Breach
, so let’s not kid ourselves here, eh?
Alice:
I’ve just got my first Yakuza game and am very excited to sing karaoke, hit salarymen with bicycles, and be kind to children, which I believe is what the series is about? I’m also being treated with a visit to B&Q, where I shall hang around the screw section and disapprovingly hiss in air as nervous young dads umming and ahhing over which type they need finally grab a pack. You’re going to put shelves up above your kiddy’s bed with 15mm zinc-plated woodscrews? Terrible mistake pet, terrible mistake.
Brendan:
I am going to scoot about with the boyz in Final Fantasy XV
. I’m going to a real stag party next weekend, so I have to practice my friendship skills. I might also finish cyberpunk bartending adventure The Red Strings Club
, because there is intrigue I have not yet un-intrigued.
Graham:
I’ll be hanging out with the boys of Final Fantasy XV. Everyone was right: the photography and the food make all the difference. I’ve been playing a bunch of JRPGs over the past month and most of them take so long to get going and build their cast and the world that I’ve normally stopped playing before it happens, but for some reason camping, toast and browsing photos has grounded me much faster in FFXV.
John:
I’ve got a clear plate at the moment – a couple of games I’m reviewing, but trying to avoid work this weekend. I think it’ll be a games free weekend, this one. If there’s free time to be had, it’ll likely be spent with Jessica Jones.
Katharine:
Now that the country hasn’t been ground to a halt because of 3cm of snow, this weekend is now full of all the wedding stuff I had to put off last week, namely actually getting my hoofin’ dress fitted. With lots of trains in my immediate future, I’ll most likely be passing the time with yet more Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on my Switch over the next few days, before returning to Final Fantasy XV for some more 4K toast action once it’s all over.
Matt:
It’s another board gamey weekend for me. I’m headed to my normal fortnightly group on Friday, then to Lancaster for a whole day of the things with some uni friends. Hopefully I can some Vermintide 2 in in between.
I’ll also be playing Slay the Spire’s daily challenge mode.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
10/03/2018 at 10:13 Chaoslord AJ says:
It will be Path of Exile’s new beastiary league – the Pokemon concept always works though I’d expected something more climatic after killing gods previously and travelling the atlas of worlds.
Then FF 15 it is, watching Sword Art Online lately makes me hot for some good old fashioned JRPG grind.
10/03/2018 at 10:23 syllopsium says:
Probably some Ultima Underworld, and a little I Expect You To Die, two games at opposite ends of the technology curve
10/03/2018 at 10:23 StAUG says:
Life Is Strange, I’m apparently the one person alive that played the games chronologically instead of in release order.
Orwell Ep2, when I get around to it. Rusty Lake Hotel was fun for it’s creepy vibe, even though it’s short and the puzzles are quite simple.
10/03/2018 at 10:41 elsparko says:
Thanks for the reminder. I actually have the bigger portion of Before the Storm still in front of me. Problem is I don’t want to play this when my GF is around as I fear having to explain why I (as a grown man) would want to assume the role of teenage girl coming of age and that NO it is not a “naughty game”.
10/03/2018 at 10:45 StAUG says:
Haha! I’m 32 and a guy, this game has drawn some confused questions from my housemates.
10/03/2018 at 11:10 Kefren says:
That’s why I was concerned that Before The Storm reviews mentioned it revealing the ending of Life Is Strange. That sort of ruins things for people who want to play them chronologically (which is the kind of thing I like to do). Devs shouldn’t assume everyone “already knows”.
10/03/2018 at 10:29 elsparko says:
I hope to get through a large portion of Gothic 3’s desert area Varant. Somehow I tend to find deserts boring in open world settings. I guess that’s a good representation of real life deserts, ey?
OTOH FFXV is teasing me. I was going to ignore JPRGs for some time after Nier:Automata. This game destroyed JRPGs for me by objectively being the best there is and ever will be (until another Nier materializes in the future…). Still I somehow already put 5 hours into FFXV on the grounds of “let’s get a feel of how it plays”. Still I wish it would magically turn into another Nier:Automata. At least I can listen to Nier OSTs when driving the car with my band of Emos. Just like in real life…
10/03/2018 at 11:27 GameCat says:
I’m playing through Nier Automata right now and honestly I can’t remember when I was so disappointed with videogame. It’s just so medicore at every level except of music.
I’m glad I didn’t bought it for full price like I was planning to do, otherwise I would just refund it and buy Bayonetta 1 & 2 on Switch instead for my Platinum fix.
10/03/2018 at 12:27 elsparko says:
Well I had a similar opinion before finishing all essential endings of the game. Afterwards and after two days of reading up on lore and Yoko Taro interviews I finally “got it”.
I have to say don’t make the mistake of taking the game too serious. It is in a certain way a parody of video game mechanics.
10/03/2018 at 13:12 Chaoslord AJ says:
Strange I thought it was great. A little too much backtracking with grindquests for sure but style, story and gameplay-wise it was captivating.
10/03/2018 at 10:34 FrancoBegbie says:
“In Celebration Of Violence” which is a slow-paced modern Roguelike with an emphasis on deliberate combat where timing is crucial.
After 18 months of early access and already 160hrs played during that period, I still find stuff to do and things to figure out.
It’s fully released now and I just wish more people gave it a chance – if anything, it’s ways too cheap at 8$/€ for what it offers.
On steam, I have a pile of shame about 1300 games high, but this one’s the first (and probably last) I’ve ever felt compelled to write some guides for – it’s good.
10/03/2018 at 10:39 Jerppa says:
Why hasn’t anyone been fired?
10/03/2018 at 10:42 Sandepande says:
Island cottage with Jessica Jones, among others.
10/03/2018 at 10:43 clockworkrat says:
Into The Breach of course. Finished on easy, now barely scraping past a second island on normal. All seems to be well, then I make one small mistake spirals out of control.
Good fun!
10/03/2018 at 10:44 Vacuity729 says:
After playing Order of Battle: World War II previously, I was bitten by the wargame bug and have been playing Panzer Corps and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon. And then I started playing around with the game files to boot; creating my own personal version of the Armageddon campaign.
On the subject of Steam though; I discovered that I was missing a few more recent DLC for Panzer Corps. Steam has *never* let me know about these. They’ve never appeared in the popup window when Steam opens. They’ve never appeared on the front page. They’ve never appeared in my suggestion queue. Yet Steam still insists on pushing every popular game in my face until I specifically go to the effort of pushing the “Not Interested” button for that item.
This is stupid. There are products being released that, based on the game titles I own and play, I’m clearly going to be interested in, but Steam doesn’t bother telling me about them, so I don’t know they exist. But FPS shooters (of which I own very, very few, and play even those barely at all), MOBAs (never played), and suchlike are guaranteed a spot on my store frontpage and suggestion queue.
P.S. Why isn’t Adam fired?
10/03/2018 at 10:47 Sandepande says:
MMOs rule my suggestions, as if the combined 2400 hours or so in Bethesda’s open-world, purely singleplayer games didn’t matter…
10/03/2018 at 13:55 Vacuity729 says:
Ahh, but somewhere, you’ve spent time playing one or more games that have some kind of multiplayer component. Like maybe a co-op mode you’ve never sniffed at, or maybe the operating base missions (or whatever theyr’e called) in MGSV which you looked at and said “no, thanks.” Or perhaps one of the Total War titles, which the vast majority of people play exclusively single-player.
Therefore, every multiplayer-focused title that sells more than a couple of hundred copies must be presented to you over and over ad nauseum, and you have to specifically disavow interest in each and every one of those titles to stop them constantly popping up.
10/03/2018 at 10:48 Faldrath says:
I’m still Bloodbornin’ away, bloodbornin’ away, bloodbornin’ away… what a game. Such a shame it’s not on PC, it would sell really really well. If you missed the world building of Dark Souls 1 in its sequels, you’ll find it in Bloodborne.
10/03/2018 at 11:13 wcq says:
Bloodborne is pretty much the only reason I never regret picking up a PS4, even when there’s not too many attractive games besides it on the system if you’ve got a semi-decent PC. Such a good game.
10/03/2018 at 10:49 wcq says:
I fell into the Factorio hole. I can’t get out.
Automation is a harsh mistress.
10/03/2018 at 12:41 Evan_ says:
I made fully automated circuit-controlled self-expanding nuclear ladder that displays it’s progress on a digital progress-bar. Still can’t climb out for years.
Don’t send help, they’ll get stuck here too!
10/03/2018 at 13:24 wcq says:
I’ve been building a hole-wide automated railway network and producing large stockpiles of nuclear weapons. Yet to figure out how either will help me get out, though.
10/03/2018 at 10:56 The Almighty Moo says:
Splatoon 2. It’s my first SplatFest in the new one
10/03/2018 at 10:59 Agnosticus says:
I’ll probably join in on the Vermintide 2 slaughter. Looks awesome!
Also R6:Siege: +50% renown boost all WE and a pretty cool new coop campaign. Armour up!
10/03/2018 at 11:14 Kefren says:
I am playing through FTL. Again. I thought I’d have a quick go before playing Into The Breach, and then weeks later I am still playing it, trying to unlock every ship and layout, AND complete it with each of them on Normal. Yes, it is foolish. Yes, it will take a long time. And yet, I am having such fun. I don’t even feel like installing anything else at present. FTL really is one of the best games I’ve played. Each game tells a little story. Each weapon or system found leads to decisions that might change the current playthrough. I have now completed it quite a few times on Normal, yet still love doing it again with a different ship. This is a taste of addiction, I guess.
10/03/2018 at 11:40 calvhob says:
I tried a little ‘Sleeping Dogs’ this morning, but the FOV ‘problem’ is making it difficult for me to get into.
Also enjoying the ‘Titanfall 2’ campaign a lot and hoping to finally finishing Inside this weekend!
Thanks at Mat for mentioning ‘Hive’ last week, picked it up and it’s an immediate hit game here!
10/03/2018 at 11:43 Cyrus says:
Wasteland 2 and TQ: Ragnarök.
The latter taking forever to finish and is way longer than it should be. Being long is not a disadvantage if you are enjoying it, but I don’t think it’s on level with the original game and expack.
I’m forcing myself to complete it, step by step :(
It’s a shame since I really fell for Titan Quest back in the day.
10/03/2018 at 11:46 Ejia says:
I wanted to play Always Sometimes Monsters, but it was a pretty short game that ended as quickly as it began! Oh well.
Instead I am tootling about in Grow Home, and the reports that it is a quite lovely space to do so are entirely correct. I love how the climbing feels, even if BUD moves otherwise like a drunk toddler.
Also, boooooo, there should be more firings.
10/03/2018 at 11:46 Darth Gangrel says:
OMG, Katharine used the metric system “Now that the country hasn’t been ground to a halt because of 3cm of snow” and Matt managed to fit two typing errors in the same sentence “Hopefully I can some Vermintide 2 in in between”.
Yes, I have no life, which is compounded/confirmed by me watching which artist from Sweden gets to be sent to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018. Also gonna do some laundry and perhaps watch a few movies I’ve recorded.
10/03/2018 at 11:58 bills6693 says:
Northgard. I refrained from buying it in early access as I wanted the ‘complete’ game and didn’t feel the need to before, but its consistently good coverage meant that now its out I’ve bought it and am enjoying the campaign. Also played a single player skirmish which was good, although I didn’t get on with suddenly being attacked and should probably have focused on my military more.
Multiwinia and possibly some Defcon with a few friends too I would imagine, some of my favourite multiplayer games as its not about the complexity of the game but about the interaction between players.
And possibly a spot of Stellaris although I’m waiting for another few patches over the coming week or two, having played a fair bit of the new expansion. Its got so much more to give with all these new systems though so I’ll still be returning to it after a few more bug and balance fixes.
And finally might dive into Satellite Reign which I backed on Kickstarter years ago but didn’t actually get round to playing until a few weeks ago.
10/03/2018 at 12:11 anHorse says:
Splasher: I got the Humble monthly for Dark Souls 3 being cheaper than on sale and this is the one other game from it that I’ve liked so far. It’s an absolute platforming delight, fast and floaty but playable even by an uncoordinated fool like me
Neo-scavenger: after years of doing one run and then forgetting about this for six months I might finally be doing well enough to reach the content. I love almost everything about this game but it is one of the hated examples of a game where you probably need a wiki to work out crafting, please stop this devs.
Darkwood: I’m too scared of this to even play it so 10/10 for a horror game
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine: I disagree with all the negative reviews of this, it’s my favourite game in ages. If you whistle, hitchhike and jump trains the overworld stuff really doesn’t take too long so you can keep doing the amazing story content which is the selling point.
10/03/2018 at 12:19 anHorse says:
Oh I forgot Cook Serve Delicious 2: I’m like 4 levels in and it’s already getting too hard for me, the one job with like a 20 ingredient salad where the customer picks up to 8 or so was too much for my feeble reactions
10/03/2018 at 12:34 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Cities: Skylines with all the main DLCs. I’ve not played it since my intensive burst when it first came out but I suddenly got a yearning. I’m really enjoying the extra options from Mass Transit and Green Cities DLCs. Monorails! Trams! Blimps! Lovely.
10/03/2018 at 12:45 Evan_ says:
Playing Stormworks: Build and Rescue. It’s surprisingly pretty and polished, the campaign is a lot more approachable than what you’d expect from a similar sandbox game.
It also perfectly conjures the feeling of playing with lego boats in the bathtub.
10/03/2018 at 12:54 Iamblichos says:
After 6+ years of Not Getting It, I have finally gotten far enough into Skyrim to see the strengths of it. I didn’t play it when it came out because I was busy doing other things. When I finally got around to trying it, I had played FO4 already… which meant that it reminded me of FO4 with a re-skin (when actually it was the other way ’round, but hey). The first time I tried it as a mage, which face-firsted me into the complicated and semi-broken magic system. This time around I’m arching (archering?), which is much more fun to my little exploring heart.
10/03/2018 at 13:44 anHorse says:
It’s not a very good one but Skyrim, in my experience, is absolutely best played as a stealth game. The only problem is that it kinda makes most of the loot in the game pointless but at least trying to self-finance all the expensive player homes is interesting
10/03/2018 at 13:22 Ben King says:
Playing Ultra Ultra’s Echo. It’a a really nice stealth game, and the story, voice acting (also sound design) are all far better than they deserve to be. Other games ought to be ashamed. I’m totally into it, but will absolutely never again pick up one of those white crystal paper weights because there is nothing more frightening than a clone coming at you across the palace floors brandishing one of those things. D&D is also this weekend so i will be playing mop the apartment, and I still need to get started on the final little nightmares DLC.
10/03/2018 at 13:44 Grizzly says:
A lot of Vermintide 2, which is mostly excellent aside from one particular boss (you know the one). Hearts of Iron IV just released their “Waking the Tiger” expansion so I’ve been fighting in multiple variants of the Chinese Civil War (In which China loses). And, to top it all off, the RPS discord is organizing a Stellaris campaign starting tonight so I’ll be playing that too!