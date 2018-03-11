Check out these 3D maps of Dark Souls’ deaths and warnings

The Dark Souls games are hard. I’ve been told this and I believe it to be true. So true, in fact, that my fragile masculinity keeps me from playing them, for fear that I will learn the last 33 years built to nothing and that this whole “gamer skill set” might be an elaborate creation of my mind that translates into no genuine abilities. Maybe the only thing harder than Dark Souls is finding the strength to admit your weakness. Anyway, look at this cool thing!
Twitter user @DriftItem was kind enough to make and share some incredible images they created from the Dark Souls game which shows visualization of “~20000 DS1 bloodstain & soapstone messages” in a 3D map. This image really shows you where folks run into trouble in the game.
Here’s one of the same map that is labeled with locations.
Here’s some maps of other locations and further Dark Souls data from the same user that you might find as exciting as I do — even without having played the game.
By popular demand, here is a map of Anor Londo. #DarkSouls pic.twitter.com/dNACDsI9Nl
Oh look! Things go poorly in Anor Londo! (That’s a reference I get.)
Oolacile. #DarkSouls pic.twitter.com/lRAZ11cP1H
Chart of the 20 most popular Soapstone texts. No real surprises here, "Praise the sun!" takes the top spot with ~7% of all messages, followed by "I did it!" and "Here!" pic.twitter.com/LtyG9vYRNn
For someone with less than 30 tweets, we’d really like to see more from @DriftItem so maybe drop them a line and tell ’em you appreciate the work, before they disappear back into the void.
11/03/2018 at 18:47 gabrielonuris says:
And this here is what I wish people could mimic when they jump on the “souls-like” bandwagon; not the difficulty, neither stamina bars…
***IT’S THE INTERCONECTED WORLD THAT MAKES DARK SOULS UNIQUE***
11/03/2018 at 19:17 teh_nerd says:
If by “interconnected” you mean seamless without load screens, then
***YOU ARE 100% CORRECT, MAN***
Applies to other genres as well. I’ve been saying for over 10 years that the seamless world w/o load screens is one of the most important things that made WoW great. Now guess which feature of the game hardly any WoW-clone ever bothered to copy?
11/03/2018 at 19:49 fish99 says:
No load screen is nice of course (although Dark Souls does have a few) but I suspect what gabrielonuris is referring to is how the various areas of the game often connect to each other in surprising ways. An example would be coming out of Blight Town the alternate route you find both the cliffs leading to the bottom of New Londo where the drakes are, but also the tower leading up to the lake where you fight the hydra, but it also goes all the way up to the Undead Burg. That’s if I’m remembering it correctly.
11/03/2018 at 19:38 digital_sneeze says:
I don’t think there’ll ever be a souls-like that’ll ever match up to the Soulsborne games. Too much artistry going on there. Salt and Sanctuary did pretty well though, actually. At this point Ashen and Death’s Gambit are the only thing giving me some hope.
11/03/2018 at 18:52 DarkFenix says:
It gives me no small measure of amusement that Pikachu & Snorlax’s entire room is basically solid orange.
11/03/2018 at 19:22 Freud says:
In a way the Dark Souls games are hard, but it’s more that they punish impatience hard. So it’s more a discipline test than a hand eye coordination test.
I think this is the reason these games resonate with so many people because all the deaths doesn’t really lead to frustration but the eventual success leads to a zen-like state of calm. I find the games very soothing.
11/03/2018 at 19:36 wcq says:
I find this to be true for the older games, but the later ones (DS3 and Bloodborne especially) have upped the pace of the fights to the point where you need to be able to nail those roll timings. If you frequently die because you mistimed a dodge and ate a boss’s multi-hit combo rather than because you got greedy and overreached, I’d say it’s not just patience that’s needed anymore.
11/03/2018 at 19:29 Minglefingler says:
Seems like a good place to link this (strong language): link to youtube.com
It’s an oldie but it always gets a smile from me.
11/03/2018 at 19:45 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I’m wryly amused by the orange dots around Solaire, Firelink (presumably the crestfallen warrior), and the first bonfire in Anor Londo (presumably the firekeeper). Some people just can’t resist attacking those NPCs, I guess.
11/03/2018 at 19:50 digital_sneeze says:
Hit him accidentally on my first ever playthrough. Probably took a good 45 minutes of learning to parry before I finally bested him.
11/03/2018 at 19:52 fish99 says:
That bright spot of deaths in the OnS boss room is pretty predictable, as is the high concentration of what are presumably ‘amazing chest ahead’ messages just beyond ;)
Surprised to see more people dying at Artoria than Manus though. Maybe people give up at Manus or cheese him.