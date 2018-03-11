This Jet Set Radio tribute album will graffiti itself on your heart

Jet Set Radio is one of those flawless series that we all wish we Game God would grant bestow upon us with a new entry. While the original game is available through Steam, getting modern versions of the other titles is nearly impossible. So instead we must remember it through the legacy it leaves behind. And with an unbearable amount of heart, 2 Mello has created an album that’s a tribute to the spirit of Jet Set Radio, which is available now.
2 Mello is an award-winning composer and sound designer for the games 2064: Read Only Memories, Cerebrawl and Ghosts of Miami. Also a remixer, Mello is well-known for mixing video game music with rappers’ vocals. The new album marks what he considers to be the result of ten years of work. In related news: it bangs.
From the album description:
Memories of Tokyo-To is a dedication to the music and style of the Jet Set Radio series of games. Produced chiefly but not entirely by composer Hideki Naganuma, the soundtrack’s vibrant, hip-hop inspired attitude has entertained me for over half of my life and I am finally giving back. I think that this album is the most true to myself I have been since I started making music, and I hope that you all enjoy listening to it as much as I have enjoyed making it.
Check out some of our favorite tracks here:
If this kind of thing of thing is up your alley, make sure to check out 2Mello’s other albums, including a Streets of Rage mash-up album and *checks notes* an Earthbound mash-up with The Notorious B.I.G. which is real somehow.
Sometimes you just gotta get moving or else nothing’s gonna get done, yo.
11/03/2018 at 17:40 Seafoam says:
I have been following Hideki Naganuma on twitter for a while, he’s a pleasant fellow who’s very in touch with his western fanbase.
His style is truly inspiring. It was his sound that “made” Jet Set Radio in my opinion. Too bad Sega has no plans to make a new game or port JSRF on pc.
11/03/2018 at 18:14 Shankers says:
A port of JSRF would be great indeed, gutted it was Xbox only back in the day.
11/03/2018 at 18:23 trjp says:
I suspect SEGA don’t fully own JSR anymore, they clearly co-produced/published JSRF with Microsoft and Microsoft love leaving games and franchises “on the shelf” so…
“I’ll start the melody on the organ”
11/03/2018 at 18:49 Jalan says:
Or they simply don’t want to pay more money for licensing fees in regard to the music in the game.
11/03/2018 at 18:56 trjp says:
I’d be surprised if MS signed any limited licenses for music – they tend to attempt to own everything they commission
Fans of Naganama should already know that “Hover” on Steam – a game clearly inspired by JSRF – has tracks on it’s soundtrack by him too!
11/03/2018 at 19:26 sosolidshoe says:
I missed the first game entirely and only played the follow up a little, but I still had a huge grin on my face all the way through listening to this, which is a testament to either the strength of the original’s sountrack, to the quality of this guy’s work, or both.
Or maybe I’m just hitting that “kids these days…” phase where I start idealising the kind of music I listened to when I was younger over the current trendy sounds :P
11/03/2018 at 19:49 zapatapon says:
PSA: The tag link at the beginning of the article doesn’t work.
Also, has the tag search box now been retired from RPS? :’-(
11/03/2018 at 20:32 ashleys_ears says:
UNDERSTAND UNDERSTAND
UNDERSTAND UNDERSTAND
UNDERSTAND UNDERSTAND
THE CONCEPT OF LOVE