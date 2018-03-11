This Jet Set Radio tribute album will graffiti itself on your heart

Jet Set Radio is one of those flawless series that we all wish we Game God would grant bestow upon us with a new entry. While the original game is available through Steam, getting modern versions of the other titles is nearly impossible. So instead we must remember it through the legacy it leaves behind. And with an unbearable amount of heart, 2 Mello has created an album that’s a tribute to the spirit of Jet Set Radio, which is available now.

2 Mello is an award-winning composer and sound designer for the games 2064: Read Only Memories, Cerebrawl and Ghosts of Miami. Also a remixer, Mello is well-known for mixing video game music with rappers’ vocals. The new album marks what he considers to be the result of ten years of work. In related news: it bangs.

From the album description:

Memories of Tokyo-To is a dedication to the music and style of the Jet Set Radio series of games. Produced chiefly but not entirely by composer Hideki Naganuma, the soundtrack’s vibrant, hip-hop inspired attitude has entertained me for over half of my life and I am finally giving back. I think that this album is the most true to myself I have been since I started making music, and I hope that you all enjoy listening to it as much as I have enjoyed making it.

Check out some of our favorite tracks here:

<a href="http://2mellomakes.bandcamp.com/album/memories-of-tokyo-to-an-ode-to-jet-set-radio">Memories Of Tokyo-To: An Ode To Jet Set Radio by 2 Mello</a>

<a href="http://2mellomakes.bandcamp.com/album/memories-of-tokyo-to-an-ode-to-jet-set-radio">Memories Of Tokyo-To: An Ode To Jet Set Radio by 2 Mello</a>

<a href="http://2mellomakes.bandcamp.com/album/memories-of-tokyo-to-an-ode-to-jet-set-radio">Memories Of Tokyo-To: An Ode To Jet Set Radio by 2 Mello</a>

If this kind of thing of thing is up your alley, make sure to check out 2Mello’s other albums, including a Streets of Rage mash-up album and *checks notes* an Earthbound mash-up with The Notorious B.I.G. which is real somehow.

Sometimes you just gotta get moving or else nothing’s gonna get done, yo.