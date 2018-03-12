Fallout 4’s Ruff Riders mod adds dog-riding raiders

Raiders on giant armoured dogs ride out across the Commonwealth Wasteland in a new mod for Fallout 4, which bears the remarkable name of Ruff Riders. I do like post-apocalyptic wastelands to be weird and horrible B movie oddities, and murderers atop wardogs clad in scrap armour including metal shades and a horn, yup, that’ll do for me. The mod scatters a few dozen Ruff Riders around the place, and if you off ’em you can make your own regular-sized dog buddy dress up like the big nasties. You’ll need a different mod if you want to ride dogs yourself but one does actually exist so…

Ruff Riders plonks 40-odd dog-riding raiders down across the Commonwealth, waiting to eat your face.

I am delighted by these dogs. I prefer my post-apocalyptic worlds to be a little grotesque and weird, trash and oddities like The Roller Blade Seven, Cherry 2000, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Rats: Night of Terror. Sure, Fallout has mutant giants, megacrabs, and that retrofuturistic vibe, but it is a little boring these days. People riding armoured wardogs? That’s more like it. I’m in a trashy mood this week.

Lead doggodev “BlahBlahDEEBlahBlah” released the Ruff Riders mod on Sunday, and you can download it from Nexus Mods.

If you want to ride dogs yourself, “BlahBlahDEEBlahBlah” released another mod last year which lets you do just that.