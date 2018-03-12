Nearly a month on, Eugen Systems staff remain on strike

Tensions remain high between a large percentage of Eugen Systems’ (Steel Division, Wargame) developers and company management, as the strike that we reported on last month shows no sign of ending. In a lengthy statement released (and this time translated from French) via industry union site STJV, the developers involved detailed their growing list of grievances with the company, including the fact that it took two full weeks before management would even talk to their rebellious staff.
To clarify, it was two full weeks from the start of the strike – February 14th – that Eugen’s management even brought up the possibility of communicating with their striking employees, although the company wouldn’t have time in their busy schedule to hold a meeting until a full week after that. Even then, the company still outright denies the existence of many of the issues which have driven approximately half of the studio to protest, with only the unpaid wages issue being acknowledged in the slightest. Thusfar, none of the late wages have been paid, after requesting employees to re-invoice for their work.
Worse still, Eugen management have refused to set a date for any additional meetings. Maybe I’m not a great businessman, but I can’t help but wonder if stonewalling nearly 50% of your own, highly experienced studio staff might not be the best approach in this situation. If the staff do return to the company, then they’re not exactly going to be the most enthusiastic bunch, and if they do leave the company, then Eugen have just hemorrhaged a full half of their employees.
According to the striking staff, Eugen Management have also tried to blame the less-than-positive press the company has received on their staff, including spreading lies to the press. Management remains tight-lipped on what exactly is meant to be inaccurate in reports thus far.
At this point, it should be of little surprise that the staff on strike have set up a crowdfunding page to help keep roofs over heads and houses warm during this icy snap of weather. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one, and hoping for everyone involved that this is resolved soon and everyone can return to being paid for their work, and secure in the future of the company.
12/03/2018 at 20:37 Michael Fogg says:
12/03/2018 at 20:50 BaronKreight says:
I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions. I’d hear what the management has to say. I mean its France, right? Developed country. It’s not like they are dying from poverty. You can often hear air fleet companies employees go on strike and want to be paid more. AFAIK pilots and traffic controllers do earn a lot. Still want more?
12/03/2018 at 21:13 Ergates_Antius says:
…with only the unpaid wages issue being acknowledged in the slightest. Thusfar, none of the late wages have been paid, after requesting employees to re-invoice for their work
Managment [as good as] accept that they’ve failed to pay employees for work done. This isn’t a “We want 2 flavours of chocolate biscuit in the meeting rooms” kind of dispute.
12/03/2018 at 22:08 Grizzly says:
Notable is that this strike started the day after they released a big update and accompanying expansion (a really good one too) for their Steel Division game. They went on strike after the work was done, after they did their crunches, and after Eugen could have gotten some money in from the expansion already.
12/03/2018 at 21:57 Kolbex says:
I’ll bet you deploy this line against the owners, too, right? The owners who presumably also live in a developed country and “earn” a lot?
Of course you do.
Right?
If not, may I ask a followup question: how’s that boot taste?
12/03/2018 at 22:01 Grizzly says:
Pilots and ATC operators get paid a lot, but the issues they face have less to do with getting paid and more to do with trying to get some sleep. Which happens surprisingly often considering that, err, people will die if they fuck up.
Also, not getting paid is a huge problem! As much as welfare states have fallbacks in case you lose your job, they don’t have a whole lot of that if your employer refuses to pay you outright. All those laws don’t really help when your employer is breaking them, atleast in the short term.
12/03/2018 at 22:06 TheAngriestHobo says:
Wait, it’s France? Home of the 35-hour work week? The country in which some of the most protected workers in the world are constantly striking to demand more protections?
Yeah, I’m not going to jump on the “evil management” bandwagon just yet, thanks.
12/03/2018 at 21:01 Sakkura says:
Do French unions not have strike funds? Or is this just too narrow of a scenario to be covered?
12/03/2018 at 21:28 aepervius says:
There is, in this case look for the link on “syndicate of worker of video game” (first link) link to gamesindustry.biz – the rps article is not that good as they speak of invoicing which actually does not happen, those people are either hourly or salaried but working as staff, no invoicing happens for either such staff (it happens only in case of external worker). The article mention overtime labor law, and mention of pay slip coming late. Eugene pretend it is due to a recent reform, which is BS as to my knowledge no other company even big one has this problem (my family is French – if that was happening I would have long heard of it).
From my experience pay “slipping” and overtime dispute are usually a good sign that the finance of the company are bad, and a good sign you may dust off your resume.
12/03/2018 at 21:13 Solidstate89 says:
Solidarity forever
For the union makes us strong
12/03/2018 at 21:43 TillEulenspiegel says:
Uh yeah that goes pretty far above and beyond the usual good reasons for striking. Not being paid for your work is a pretty big problem.
12/03/2018 at 21:58 Rhywden says:
“Pretty big problem” probably doesn’t even begin to describe it. I’m moderately certain that they’ll run into legal problems soon.
Granted, I’m working from German law here but a cursory inspection of French Insolvency Laws leads me to suspect that they’ll have something on the books which is called “delayed filing of insolvency” by which you are legally required to file for insolvency as soon as you cannot cover your debts and outstanding payments.
In Germany this is covered by criminal law and actually punishable with jail time.
12/03/2018 at 22:12 TheAngriestHobo says:
And in Canada, it’s par for the course.
12/03/2018 at 22:21 Vincku says:
French management, at its best.