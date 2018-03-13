Jurassic World Evolution will feature Jeff Goldblum

What d’you think the greatest gift of the holidays is? Dinosaurs? I’d say dinosaurs. And so would Frontier, who are making the upcoming dino safari simulator Jurassic World Evolution. We’ve not seen much of the Planet Coaster developer’s pre-historic theme park sim but today they’ve at least narrowed down their release from “Summer” to June 2018 (which makes sense considering the next Jurassic World movie is due out June 22). Alongside this, they’ve revealed that Jeff Goldblum will feature in the game as leathery mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm. But, uh, well there it is.
Here he is, telling you what I just told you but in a nicer voice.
Exactly, exactly how much of his, uh, stop and start, um, voice act-ing, will be in theee… [briefly bites lip] game – we don’t know [clicks finger], we don’t know. But Frontier says: “Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World.”
By the sounds of that, he might just be a tutorial narrator. But who knows. Maybe he’ll pop up and give you tool tips. I’m certain at some point he’ll encourage the player to turn off their computer and leave the house.
Like I say, Frontier haven’t revealed what the day-to-day park management will look like, but they have said you’ll be bioengineering dinos and striking a balance between security, science and entertainment. We’ve also seen some sleeping in-engine dinos and a CGI trailer. As for Frontier’s efforts, Fraser praised the studio’s previous theme park sim in his Planet Coaster review, even if Pip, Alice and Adam scolded it for having rubbish tutorials.
13/03/2018 at 14:22 The Regulator Guy says:
It turns out the game is far too easy, because no matter what you do, life finds a way.
13/03/2018 at 14:26 Seafoam says:
Fantastic header image.
13/03/2018 at 15:48 thelastpointer says:
May I present you the GIF version? link to media.tenor.com
13/03/2018 at 16:08 CrackedMandible says:
I’d say that image is the greatest gift. Not dinosaurs.
13/03/2018 at 17:01 Stevostin says:
There should be an award for it. RPS header image of the year? Whole internet?
13/03/2018 at 14:56 Earl-Grey says:
I predict a new Trespasser with Goldblum instead of the boobies.
Someone Kickstarter this bajillion dollar idea before I do!
13/03/2018 at 15:07 Solidstate89 says:
As long as this game has more focus than Planet Coaster I’m totally in for this. Something more like Parkitect, or Zoo Tycoon, etc is more up my alley for theme park sims.
13/03/2018 at 15:12 Someoldguy says:
I just hope it’s the management sim that Planet Coaster wasn’t. On the other hand, my son will be only too delighted if he has to manage nothing and just spend time bioengineering a platoon of Indominus Rex that he can then set to fighting one other or unleash on everything else.
13/03/2018 at 15:18 Justoffscreen says:
Please for the love of God let it be modder friendly. Operation Genesis still has a modding community out there, even having to basically hack away at bits of the game for over a decade.
I cannot fathom why you wouldn’t include modding tools in every sim game, because it essentially lays the seeds for a community that sells the game through word of mouth for years afterward, even if the initial release is a flop. And let’s be honest- most of them absolutely are in the units sold department. Unless you have the Maxis brand on a sim title- you depend on word of mouth even if it is attached to a property like Jurassic Park.
13/03/2018 at 15:32 Zenicetus says:
I think all games should be as open to modding as possible, but it’s a real headache for developers. Players will claim a game is broken when it’s a mod causing problems. It’s especially bad for games that are frequently updated and the mods don’t keep up. From a tech support and “game reputation” angle, I can understand why not all games support heavy modding.
For example, a forum thread for the new Stellaris opt-in beta was jammed with people claiming a bug in the game, that was actually caused by a 1080p UI mod that hadn’t been updated. A dozen or so useless posts that distracted from useful feedback on the beta.
13/03/2018 at 15:44 Justoffscreen says:
That is always a possibility, yes. However, I would say that people are much more likely to gain a positive experience from a mod heavy environment than one that discourages it- look at Cities: Skylines. Not only did the inbuilt modding suite make it incredibly easy to search for, install, and remove mods, but it also acted as a communication tool between developer and users- most of the popular modded in features made it into the game in one form or another through official packs.
13/03/2018 at 18:45 IncredibleBulk92 says:
Looking at Frontier’s other game Planet Coaster, there isn’t any modding in that so I doubt that they’ll be making great efforts to support modding here. They do have steam workshop support but I’m not sure we’ll be adding the workshop’s hottest coaster track designs into the T-Rex pen.
13/03/2018 at 17:04 pookie101 says:
While that photo of him is good you are doing a true disservice to the gaming public by not sharing photos of him wearing shag carpet chaps as a cowboy in Buckaroo banzai adventures across the 8th dimension.. the greatest film of the 80’s I might add