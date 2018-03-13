That’s aaaages: Pillars Of Eternity 2 delayed into May

Obsidian’s throwback RPG sequel Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire was due to launch in a few weeks, on April 3rd, but now it will not. The developers announced today that they’re pushing the launch back to May 8th, as testing feedback has indicated the game’s not quite ready yet so they want to polish it up. Which, yeah, sure, great. If you can afford to release a game later so it can be better, please do so.

Obsidian explained the delay in today’s announcement:

“As you have probably guessed, Deadfire is a huge game — significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian has been working harder than Abydon himself to make every inch of it awesome, as well as incorporating all the great feedback we have been getting from everyone playing the Backer Beta. “With this in mind, we are taking just a few extra weeks to polish and put those finishing touches on the game.”

That ‘Backer Beta’ they mention is, by the way, the testing access given to people who paid enough into the game’s crowdfunding campaign. Big fans.

Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux via Steam and GOG, priced at £33/€46/$50.