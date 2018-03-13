That’s aaaages: Pillars Of Eternity 2 delayed into May

Obsidian’s throwback RPG sequel Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire was due to launch in a few weeks, on April 3rd, but now it will not. The developers announced today that they’re pushing the launch back to May 8th, as testing feedback has indicated the game’s not quite ready yet so they want to polish it up. Which, yeah, sure, great. If you can afford to release a game later so it can be better, please do so.
Obsidian explained the delay in today’s announcement:
“As you have probably guessed, Deadfire is a huge game — significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian has been working harder than Abydon himself to make every inch of it awesome, as well as incorporating all the great feedback we have been getting from everyone playing the Backer Beta.
“With this in mind, we are taking just a few extra weeks to polish and put those finishing touches on the game.”
That ‘Backer Beta’ they mention is, by the way, the testing access given to people who paid enough into the game’s crowdfunding campaign. Big fans.
Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux via Steam and GOG, priced at £33/€46/$50.
13/03/2018 at 16:03 Aerothorn says:
This is good – Josh Sawyer is still kicking around the ideas of a few fundamental system design changes on his blog, which was a scary thing to do a month from release (admittedly these are all how-stats-interact-with-eachother systems, nothing related to actual ‘game content’).
13/03/2018 at 16:24 DeepSleeper says:
I’m actually glad to see this. Obsidian games released in the past could’ve used it, and this one actually got it.
Good move.
13/03/2018 at 17:49 Someoldguy says:
Hear hear. If there’s something to be said for the modern way games are marketed and sold, it’s that the release dates have room for greater flexibility. Holding things back to make sure the first impressions don’t kill a game’s chances of long term success with a rush of lacklustre reviews is a very good thing.
13/03/2018 at 16:29 Herzog says:
I kickstarted the first part. I bought the expansion last year in a sale. I really should install it before part two comes out. Backlog horrors.
13/03/2018 at 16:29 Wormerine says:
Its funny how positive delay announcement can be if one closely follows project in question. While I am dying to play Deadfire 1.0, I would rather have it be a good experience. If they are willing to invest extra month of funds to work on the game, please, be my guest.
13/03/2018 at 16:32 leeder krenon says:
“Deadfire is a huge game — significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity.” oh my days. one for the retirement back log then.
13/03/2018 at 20:37 BenWH says:
I am with you on that. I liked One, but I was definitely grinding towards the end just to finish it. This comment made my heart sink.
13/03/2018 at 16:36 poliovaccine says:
It’s kinda funny how, ostensibly, this is what we all want for the good of the game, but in actual fact it’s hard to get super excited over a delay for QA testing.
Still, if I were Josh Sawyer/anyone at Obsidian, I’d be taking any extra dev time I could get… considering that Fallout New Vegas could have been the greatest western RPG of the last two decades, if they’d had more than 18 months to finish implementing all the awesome stuff they had planned (leaving it merely at “one of the greatest,” pah). And also because Tyranny seemed incredibly polished but alarmingly short, almost as if they buffed out every inch from rough draft to final product before moving along to making the next inch… a game developed by “curling” – no idea if that’s what actually happened, just saying it’d be easy to think so, given the end result. In any case, it seems to me like Obsidian have an issue with time, which is frustrating, because most creative geniuses do.
If I had my way, Obsidian would get five years and a money-printing machine to just go ahead and remake Fallout 2 in a 3D engine. Oh, and there would be zero hype or prerelease discussion, so it couldn’t be ruined by pressure or meta-drama or expectations.
Anyway, I need to get into Pillars of Eternity – like I need a new addiction, but hey.
13/03/2018 at 16:36 digital_sneeze says:
Even bigger? PoE 1 took me something like 80 hours and I never did finish it. I really dug their take on the real-time / pause mechanic; way better than the messy old infinity engine games, but I hope they manage a story worthy of Obsidian this time: the original game’s one was a bit so-so. Also, I hope they make it so I don’t max out my party like 2/3rds into the game this time. A lot of the impetus went after that.
13/03/2018 at 17:06 Michael Fogg says:
I’m concerned the whole ship travel/upgrade/combat will be neither here nor there. Like with that silly pile of rocks in the previous one, it’s likely not something that the formula needs.
13/03/2018 at 17:17 Hoot says:
While I agree with you regarding the whole ship thing I have to say that I enjoyed the Endless Paths in the previous game very much. The whole “stronghold management” guff was just icing, the real deal was exploring the 15 floor mega dungeon beneath the castle itself. Being “old skool” it brought back shades of Watchers Keep to my memory :)
Hopefully there will be something similar in the sequel.
13/03/2018 at 17:25 Michael Fogg says:
The big hole was okay, though I thought the final level happened suddenly without much buildup. It was like being in somebody’s basement and then a giant cavern. I never managed to slay the thing at the bottom, which I find to be to the game’s credit.
13/03/2018 at 17:46 Someoldguy says:
It’s a tricky line to walk. With the whole thing being a kickstarter goal add-on in Pillars it wasn’t properly integrated into the game and so it felt irrelevant. I did like having a stronghold but it was dull to build, far too big to be a credible castle and for me the dungeon was just too big and pointless. Plus the bounties system run from it had you map hopping back and forth explored areas which detracted from the main story arc. Can’t please everyone!
With the ships being in Deadfire from the start and part of the natural way of traversing the game I hope it will feel more integrated – and they can’t possibly have a megadungeon in their bilges.
13/03/2018 at 18:05 Michael Fogg says:
True. A Pyrates! kind of game is probably difficult enough to do on its own, not to mention trying to plant in on top an Infinity-style rpg, a very intricate thing on its own right.
13/03/2018 at 18:26 Oasx says:
Josh Sawyer has said that they realize that it was a mistake to only go halfway with the keep in the first game, and that they have gone all-in on the ship part of Pillars 2
13/03/2018 at 20:45 Sascha23 says:
Excited for this. Take your time, Obsidian.
13/03/2018 at 20:46 MikoSquiz says:
Dear RPG developers: Please make smaller games.
13/03/2018 at 21:05 Rosveen says:
Yes please. I’m actually a little worried about PoE2 being larger than the first game; it already took me 70+ hours to complete and I never finished White March. I do like huge, sprawling RPGs every now and then… But is it really necessary?