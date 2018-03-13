The Fallout 3 remake mod Capital Wasteland is cancelled

We’ve previously covered the exciting-looking Capital Wasteland mod for Fallout 4. Planned as a full remake of Fallout 3 in the later game’s engine, one prerequisite for such a project would be to port over the voice audio files from the original game, a legally grey move that could potentially earn the project a cease-and-desist or other legal threat.
Wanting to preempt such issues, the Capital Wasteland team got in contact with Bethesda, seeking official blessing for such a move. Unfortunately, the studio weren’t willing or able to offer such support. With little option beyond assembling a massive voice cast of their own, they’re officially calling it quits on the project after a full year in development, although there may yet still be some hope for it.
With a heavy heart, I must announce that at this moment the Capital Wasteland project is no longer in development, there are more details on our discord, but I wanted to let everybody who’s been so gracious to follow and support us know.
— Road To Liberty (@RoadToLibertyFO) March 12, 2018
Personally, I’d hope that the Capital Wasteland team release what they already had completed, minus legally questionable voicework, and allow the community to finish porting over the Fallout 3 environments to be later populated with new quests and content. Unfortunately, not even that looks likely to happen, as some team members involved have decided to withdraw their work from the project outright.
So, until further notice the Capital Wasteland project is officially on hiatus, with the possibility (as mentioned on Twitter here) of it returning as something other than a direct Fallout 3 remake. Interestingly, Fallout 4: New Vegas, a similar mod aimed at recreating a better game on newer tech, is still in development, although has been officially delayed in order to round up the talent necessary to record their own replacement dialogue.
If nothing else, they’ll at least be able to come up with some alternate barks for the wandering NPCs. If I hear another grunt wish for a nuclear winter, I’m nuking the entire wasteland again. It’s sad to see a mod project like this shut down, but the pragmatist in me says that it’s better to end it like this than for a team of dozens to grind away at it only to be hit by a legal threat in the final stages of development. We wish both the Capital Wasteland and Fallout 4: New Vegas teams best of luck in their endeavors.
If you feel like sighing sadly over screenshots of what could have been, you can gaze wistfully at the Capital Wasteland site here.
13/03/2018 at 22:10 Finstern says:
Would be a ton of work, but cool to see the community offer their voice talents!
13/03/2018 at 22:45 Addie says:
If they’re wanting to keep it to the established Bethesda standards, then they’ll only need about four different voices for every character in the game.
13/03/2018 at 22:13 FranticPonE says:
Players “So hey can we remake your game as a mod for your game?”
Bethesda “No”
Players “So are you remaking these older games?”
Bethesda “No”
Players “Uhm…”
Bethesda “Hey look you can pay us for mods you make for our games now!”
Fuck I hate that company. Good thing Fallout 3 was the last game of their’s I liked (New Vegas was made by Obsidiaaaaan.)
13/03/2018 at 22:26 TheAngriestHobo says:
I’m right there with you, buddy. Bethesda gives zero fucks about the quality of their products or the satisfaction of their customers.
13/03/2018 at 22:29 Mokinokaro says:
A lot of it is Zenimax. They have curated that reputation far longer than Bethesda.
14/03/2018 at 02:06 woodsey says:
The issue is the voice-acting, they were fine with them remaking the game. You would know that if you had read the article. As others have said, it is probably a licensing issue that they have no power over.
How did you even arrive at the conclusion that Bethesda – whose every game is a new poster-child for modding – would be as unhelpful, pedantic, and even spiteful as possible towards someone modding their work?
I don’t agree with their paid mods stuff either, but at least base your argument in something vaguely resembling reality.
13/03/2018 at 22:21 Sandepande says:
Maybe the voice work is licensed only to be used in FO3, or in a particular iteration of the Gamebryo engine (Tale of Two Wastelands uses FO3’s assets in New Vegas), or something like that.
I suspect FO4’s New Vegas mod isn’t going to fare any better.
13/03/2018 at 22:33 Dominic Tarason says:
As mentioned, Fallout 4: New Vegas is delaying development in order to assemble their own amateur voice cast, rather than fold. It’s a tough call either way for a mod team, though.
13/03/2018 at 22:37 Arflec says:
Good point on licensing the voice work. Was thinking the same thing as I was reading comments reflexively dumping on Bethesda/Zenimax above. Real life is complicated sometimes, particularly when you consider the rights of all the people who contribute to a game of the scope of Fallout 3.
13/03/2018 at 22:30 int says:
Make it text only then, or in the manner of Banjo Kazooie et al with monosyllabic repeated sounds (bouncy letters optional).
13/03/2018 at 23:07 malkav11 says:
“With little option beyond assembling a massive voice cast of their own”
Actually, no, there’s a really easy option that would be way better than either the voicework in Fallout 3 or a fan dub and that’s called “skipping voiceovers”. It only feels weird if some stuff is voiced and some isn’t.
13/03/2018 at 23:11 SaintAn says:
They should try playing Fallout 1 & 2 so they can see how much better Fallout is without voice acting. They could have massively improved the game by adding the Fallout 1 & 2 dialogue system to it.
13/03/2018 at 23:14 Dominic Tarason says:
So, how do you intend for combat barks (which you need to hear from every direction) to work? Or for conversations the player isn’t directly involved in? Fallout 1 & 2 got away with floating text above character’s heads, but that’s not something you can do in first person without it looking really janky.
13/03/2018 at 23:25 NetharSpinos says:
Has anyone considered remaking Fallout 3 (and 4, why not) in the old Fallout 1/2 style?
14/03/2018 at 00:14 Michael Fogg says:
As for combat barks, they can just go with the generic ones that come with the F4 engine
14/03/2018 at 00:48 malkav11 says:
Nearby conversations could be subtitled. Combat barks… I honestly don’t remember them from Fallout 3 (I assume they were probably present) but if they were absolutely necessary to make combat intelligible, a few short phrases and utterances per enemy type seems like way less voice acting to source than every single thing anyone says throughout the entire game.
14/03/2018 at 02:17 SaintAn says:
I don’t know what a combat bark is. I’m guessing it’s when a fight is initiated or someone dies and the enemy says a line.
If so why not some styled subtitles in first person and a styled speech bubble/floating text overhead in third person with a sound cue like a grunt, growl, yell or some other aggro noise for audio notification and location? (Final Fantasy XI aggro noises for an example of what I’m talking about) Maybe it could show up in the chat box the game would need to have for the game being a text based?
Though I’m pretty sure I’ve played a game where chat bubbles above off screen characters heads popped up on screen with directional awareness and stuck to the players screen and moved as they moved. The chat bubble got bigger the closer you were and the closer you turned to them, and the farther away you were the bubble got smaller until it lost its stickyness and fell off screen once you got out of its radius. Can’t remember what game it was, which is going to bug me. It might have been a third person game, but it would work in first person.
But if something stumped them they could have fans brainstorm ideas.
13/03/2018 at 23:33 skyst says:
Most major characters in Fallout 1 and 2 have voice acting, though.
14/03/2018 at 02:19 SaintAn says:
It was only a few characters out of each game and they didn’t have much dialogue.
14/03/2018 at 03:13 skyst says:
A few? Try 30 or 40 characters. ‘Much’ is subjective, but their dialogue trees were rich for the time and are more substantial than many offered by the more recent Fallout games.
13/03/2018 at 23:15 ChucklesNuts says:
Solution to this problem is to ask the community to record the lines. And then submit them to the mod team. There is no legal ramifications with this method. Also other mod teams have done this and have had zero problems.
The problem with using original content from Fallout 3 even if you own the content is that the original voice over actors might get disgruntled and demand payment for use of their voices.
This isn’t a Bethesda problem as it is a license rights problem. Bethesda cannot give its blessing because it has no right to. I remember several remastered or digital re-released play station 1/2 games that took forever or will probably NEVER see a digital release on the play station store because of voice actors licenses.
These days with modern license rights contracts MODS, re releases, re masters are allowed under contract.
14/03/2018 at 01:40 Splyce says:
Here’s something I don’t get, and it seems like you know about this stuff so maybe you can enlighten me: if the voice actors own their performance and have essentially licensed it for a one time use to Bethesda, is Bethesda then contractually obligated to C&D the modders? Should each voice actor be responsible for protecting their rights? And I know there was a strike and all not that long ago, but there were a lot of reports that voice actors don’t even get told what they’re working on or how big it’ll be, so it doesn’t seem like they have really great licensing deals as it is.
14/03/2018 at 00:13 Someoldguy says:
I know zero about the legalities, but if someone had Fallout 3 installed on heir PC, why couldn’t a Fallout 4 mod call the sound files legally owned as a part of their copy of Fallout 3?
14/03/2018 at 00:14 Someoldguy says:
*their …. where has the edit option gone?
14/03/2018 at 02:21 badmothergamer says:
I was wondering the same thing. I know “A Tale of Two Wastelands”, the mod that brought FO3 to the FNV engine, required a copy of FO3 installed in order to copy assets to the FNV folder.
14/03/2018 at 00:43 IonTichy says:
Why not make it text only instead?
And maybe provide an easy way for the user to drop in the required voicefiles themselves.
That way the mod creators have no actually used the files and the user can choose to do it anyways.
It’s a bit irritating how much modders listen to companies these days tbh…