What developers think of Steam reviews

Since 2013, Steam has allowed its users to leave reviews on the Steam page of games they have purchased. Using the system, players can leave a written description of the game in question, and then award it a binary “Recommended” or “Not Recommended” rating. These reviews are then aggregated into “recent” and “overall” ratings for the game which are displayed on the game’s Steam page. These ratings range from “Overwhelmingly Positive” to “Mostly Negative.”
Because of Steam’s ubiquity on the PC, Steam reviews have become one of the main ways that developers receive feedback on their games. But how do developers feel about the system itself? Do Steam reviews provide a beneficial service that can help improve games? Or is it a perpetual nuisance warped by review bombing and ‘joke’ reviews that cause stress and confusion to the people who make the games we play?
To find out, I spoke to developers about their experiences with the system, asking them about their views on its advantages and disadvantages, and discussing whether there were any obvious improvements to the system that could be made. I aimed to speak either to solo developers or developers in charge of their own studios, who had direct experience reading and responding to Steam reviews with little or no moderation buffer. These ranged from the vast community and perpetual updates of Rust, to smaller, niche games.
Their responses covered topics such as common player complaints, the contentious ethics of review-bombing, and the strange case of the thousand-hour negative review. For the most part, however, the developers I spoke to believed that Steam reviews can be a useful source of feedback. “Reviews on products are great,” says Garry Newman, head of Facepunch Studios and creator of Garry’s Mod and Rust. “The advantages are obvious. You can warn people if the game is shoddy, or broke, or their sales garb is bullshit. Leaving a positive review allows consumers to reward the developer in an extra way.” They’re also aware of the systems usefulness from the user perspective. “I think it has empowered gamers,” says Bill Gardner. Formerly a level designer at Irrational Games, Gardner is currently director of TheDeepEndGames, whose debut release was last year’s horror game Perception. “It’s a great way for gamers to have their voices heard.”
What comes across in conversation with all of the developers I spoke to is the seriousness with which they take feedback from their games’ communities. “At its heart the Steam review is the most raw unfiltered feedback I’m going to get,” says Phillip Bak, creator of twin-stick shooter Bezier. “It’s simultaneously both thrilling and terrifying. Paying players are not known for their courtesy and to be honest nor should they be.” Of course, this doesn’t mean that developers are boundlessly grateful and pay mind to every review that they receive. Newman in particular has come into conflict with his community over criticism in the past, such as in this post on Reddit.
Although most developers pay some mind to Steam reviews, the impact of a positive or negative review varies enormously. For a game like Rust which has a huge following, a bad review is a drop in the ocean. “We’re in a privileged position where I think we’ve got enough goodwill in the community that reviews don’t really have any effect on us,” Newman says. “We can get review bombed to death and people will still buy our games.”
The case is very different for a game like Duskers, which has a small but active fan-base that communicates frequently through Steam reviews. “Before [Steam reviews] I was beholden to Metacritic, and as you may guess, for indie games there just weren’t enough data points to get a solid review,” says Tim Keenan, creator of the inventive, claustrophobic sci-fi horror game that was one of RPS’s favourites in 2016. “Now I can create a niche game and have it reviewed by people who care about those games. When I’m developing, I can scan those reviews to get an aggregate idea of things that players are struggling with and address them.”
Gardner, who has experienced user feedback both as a small developer and as part of a large mainstream studio, explains that with mainstream development the sheer size of the audience makes it difficult to respond to individual concerns, which is less the case in indie development. “In AAA, you’re all but guaranteed to get your game in front of millions of eyes. As such, individual reviews are likely to get a bit more watered down simply in volume alone,” he says. “You’re only ever going to be able to understand a minuscule fraction of the people who played your game. With Perception, I feel I’ve been able to understand the people who are playing a lot better.”
While Steam reviews can be useful in this way, the developers stress that they aren’t the only important source of feedback. “I think there’s a tendency to put more weight on user reviews out of fear,” says Gardner. “While obviously there is a concrete piece of data that impacts the appeal of your product, the impulse to react to reviews rather than comments can be perilous,” Keenan agrees with this. “The only worry is that this tends to make you crazy, and want to reply to any bad review, which would be exhausting.”
Indeed, feeling the sheer weight of the internet pressing down on your game can be a stressful experience for a developer. “When anonymous players are rating your game, it’s very hard to remember that they are individual people. You can easily see them as a unified voice and paint them all with the same brush,” says Katie Goode, creative director of Triangular Pixels, who develop VR games such as Unseen Diplomacy and Smash Hit Plunder. Even if a developer is able to receive and digest the majority of reviews dispassionately, any particular review has the potential to cause considerable distress. “Any review can affect you, your team morale, your studio’s reputation and future, and your mental health deeply,” she says.
Meanwhile, not everyone finds Steam reviews so useful. “I don’t find reviews as helpful as forum discussions,” says Cliff Harris, founder of Positech games. “They are often too short, they are rewarded for being ‘funny’, and developers are told not to reply to them in most cases.” Harris is referring to users’ abilities to tag reviews left by other users as “helpful”, “not helpful” or “funny”. These tags are designed to let users filter out specific kinds of reviews, but they can also incentivise users to write reviews that prioritise being “funny” rather than being “helpful”.
Harris puts the unhelpful nature of Steam reviews down to the small percentage of players who actually leave reviews. “Hardly anybody leaves reviews, about 1%, so you get the ultra angry, or the ultra time-rich, who do not represent the majority of gamers. Unless 5-10% of players are ranking something, you aren’t going to get a realistic appraisal of a game.”
Indeed, one of the quirks of Steam reviews that nearly all developers find baffling, is reviewers who play the game in question for hundreds, sometimes thousands of hours, and then leave a negative review. “NOBODY is so cash-poor and time-rich that 100 hours of entertainment for $20 is a bad deal. It just looks totally silly,” says Harris. Newman agrees. “You gave us $20 and we entertained you for over 1000 hours. What else do we have to do?” Bak, however, thinks there may be more value to these reviews than is initially apparent. “Those reviews are often the most interesting, and I think a player who has sunk that much time might have a lot of valuable stuff to say. Often the thumbs-down rants give me more reasons to purchase a game than the positive reviews.”
Negative reviews with a ridiculously long playtime aren’t the only type of review that cause developers to raise their eyebrows. Gardner, for example, is troubled by reviews that have very short playtimes. “One thing that really doesn’t sit well with me is that reviews with so little playtime on record are given the same weight as someone who has finished the game,” he says. “Perhaps if there were separate pools of reviews where there is a minimum required time played to enter a pool A vs pool B, where people have only sampled.”
Another contentious issue is review-bombing, where users will collectively review a game negatively on account of some perceived slight. This could be a change to the game that a section of the community dislikes, but it can also have nothing to do with the game whatsoever. A controversial business decision by a publisher, or a statement made by the developer which the community disagrees with, can both lead to games taking a critical beating on Steam.
“It’s terrible how users can use reviews to bomb negative feedback on what could be an unrelated issue,” says Goode, “Buying the game, writing a ‘review’ laying into the developer, then refunding it… it’s a problem for everyone – obviously for developers, for Valve who seem to enable rage-filled, immature hate, and for the players who are just trying to see if they may like a game for what it is at that current time.”
Gardner agrees with this. “When gamers use reviews as a tool to make a statement it can be pretty frustrating and kind of defeats the entire purpose of reviews altogether. To be clear, I am all for gamers speaking up and making their voices heard. I just think there are ways to do that aside from poisoning reviews.”
But shouldn’t it be up to the users to decide what is important when it comes to making or informing others about a purchase? If, for example, a developer revealed themselves to be racist, that’s an issue that many players would want to know about before they supported the developer with their money. “This is absolutely a fair point,” Gardner says when I raise the issue. “I’d never want to tell people how to use their voice. I personally feel that this is not the right avenue for this type of thing simply because it’s unclear where this sort of protest review stops… We have so many places to set the record straight with social media. However, reviews have their own purpose. They’re there to be an assessment of the work.”
General player tastes and prejudices can also be a problem for developers on Steam. One issue that players frequently bring up is game length, particularly with games that are shorter than average. “We did a late, short early access period and suffered largely from Steam players’ attitude towards short games,” says Jordan Thomas, co-founder of Question! and developer of The Magic Circle. “I can’t really fault the review system itself, the players would mention TMC’s short length even in positive reviews. They thought it was worth ‘warning’ people about.” Gardener has experienced similar problems with his game, Perception. “We see very conflicting feedback. The game is about 4 hours for most people. I think the majority have found it to be a good value, especially considering the games that share some overlap. But there are always going to be a lot of people who expect a minimum of 12-15 hours for a single player game.”
For some developers, it can be tough putting their game on Steam and watching the resulting tsunami of criticism pour in. But it’s important to note that, unlike with critical reviews where analysis and opinion is generally set in stone, with Steam reviews developers can act to alter the tide. In fact, Valve recently split Steam reviews into two categories, prioritising the most recently written reviews to highlight any changes made to the game.
“The dynamic score does work!” says Goode. “In this age of rapid patching and updates, the weighting to newer reviews keeps users and developers informed of the current state of the game, rather than the state it launched with.”
Cliff Harris, however, is less enthusiastic about the flexible nature of Steam ratings. “Pretty much any change to an established system is going to knock your review score down,” he says. “If you make a change that 90% of people prefer, they won’t react in any way to it, but the 10% who preferred the old system will leave negative reviews in a disproportionate amount. Basically changing anything to an existing game can be risky.”
Positive apathy seems to be a general concern amongst developers, this notion that happy players remain quiet while dissatisfied players shout the loudest. But Newman believes there is a way to combat this phenomenon – talk about it. “A while back we were getting reviewed negatively for some changes we made to the game (whatever we do, we get a subsection of players that aren’t happy). We mentioned this in our blog and our reviews went positive for a couple of days,” he says. “This worked because the huge majority of people that are enjoying the game didn’t review it, so they decided to help fight against the negativity by giving us a positive review.”
Is there anything that can be done to further improve Steam reviews? Aside from combating the issues already mentioned, the main thing developers want to see is more people using the system. “Incentivise them!” says Harris. “The text for ‘leave review’ is like an afterthought. Anybody who has played > 2 hours of a game should get a little pop-up, like the screenshot uploader suggesting they give it a thumbs up or down, at the very least,” Bak concurs with the notion of incentivising players to leave reviews. “Awards for the best reviews (Developer spotlight on their favourites). 1% off your next game when you review the last one you bought.”
Crucially though, developers want to see players using the system properly, leaving reviews that explain why they liked and didn’t like the game. They don’t particularly want “joke” reviews that offer no information, and they certainly don’t want their Steam reviews used as a platform for a more general grievance. “Ultimately there needs to be another way of allowing users to voice their discontent, rather than review-bombing,” says Goode. “Users should also have their reviews checked by a bot – have to be a minimum length, consisting of words that actually make sense. If a person is going to publish a review that can affect someone on a personal level, it’s only fair that they have to put in a minimum amount of effort.”
Lastly, Harris also urges users to remember that, when they leave a review, at the other end is a person who will probably read it. “People reviewing games need to remember that virtually no developer is actually greedy or evil, or incompetent,” he says. “There are real humans, probably stressed, tired, worried, and hugely emotionally invested, who will read what you write about what is likely the last two years of their life.”
13/03/2018 at 19:27 Drib says:
I agree with basically everything in this article.
I get why people do the review bombing thing, I do. But it’s gotten to a rather absurd degree at this point, where the smallest change in a game, or faux-pas on social media, will just dominate a perfectly good game’s reviews all to hell for weeks.
That said, I definitely do look at reviews before buying. Steam offers refunds yeah, but a lot of games take more than two hours to really get a feel for it, and endlessly refunding things is going to make Valve start giving you the stink-eye after a while, I expect.
So yeah. More actual participation, and less memes and crusading. That’d be nice.
13/03/2018 at 20:33 vahnn says:
I’ve done close to 100 refunds since they started that. No stink eye that I’m aware of. My most recent one a couple days ago just took the usual 24 hours to take effect.
13/03/2018 at 20:47 dangermouse76 says:
You’ve refunded 100 games. You’ve refunded………1 hundred games.
I’m still getting my head round the fact you have refunded one hundred games.
Good on you, I think ! What are your top refund reasons ?
13/03/2018 at 22:43 Chentzilla says:
RPS needs to write an article on you.
13/03/2018 at 22:46 MonkeyJug says:
No it doesn’t. The guy is clearly an imbecile. I mean, who the fuck refunds 100 games?
What kind of person does that? Maybe he should just stop playing games cos he clearly doesn’t have a feckin’ clue!
13/03/2018 at 19:28 Mirarii says:
I am particularly glad Steam doesn’t simply allow reviewers to leave scores out of 10 or 100 or 9832 or whatever number. The binary system forces reviewers to choose simply whether to recommend a title or not. With the “overwhelmingly positive—Mostly negative” spectrum visible on mouseover, it allows buyers to see at a glance, whether the community as a whole recommends or does not recommend buying something. This promotes the idea that developers need to release polished, quality titles at reasonable prices such that they land within the positive spectrum and can win over those extra “at-a-glance buyers”. If an individual consumer wants to know more, they can simply click the page, read what the developers say, and then read reviews.
Easily accessible reviews have always been a major part of entertainment since the internet became a household utility. Sure, Steam’s system isn’t perfect, but having reviews right in the marketplace allows consumers to make better decisions about their purchases and promotes quality products at (generally) reasonable prices.
My only suggestion for the Steam review system would be to separate overly “funny” or “unhelpful” reviews from the immediate positive/negative score. Something like a (albeit high) threshold of helpful:unhelpful:funny reviews to allow the simply absurd or gibberish reviews to be filtered out. Reviewing the reviewers, so to speak. That isn’t saying they should be silenced, but particularly useless or unhelpful reviews wouldn’t be immediately present.
13/03/2018 at 19:31 Wilson says:
Great article, very interesting!
13/03/2018 at 19:48 Someoldguy says:
I agree with most of this but there are other considerations. If you only have 2 hours to refund a game, those 1.2 hour negative reviews need to count or you’re automatically weighting the game towards only letting the more enthusiastic players comment. Those who played 2 hours and liked it enough to keep playing before commenting later.
I’ve once given a negative review to a game after 180 hours – because I spent most of those 180 hours tabbed out looking up how to resolve issues with it or just doing something more interesting – like reading RPS. 180 hours of the game running and less than 10 of them actually in game trying to find some fun in it.
I’ve also given a negative review to a 500+ hour game because I felt a major overhaul patch had taken it in a direction that was much less fun than the original. That doesn’t seem unfair. I’d still recommend the game in its prior form to anyone, but the negative review set out clearly all the drawbacks to its new form.
Steam reviews aren’t perfect, but I do think they’re usually pretty good at giving you an impression of the game as long as you read a balance of them, not just a few.
13/03/2018 at 19:57 Michael Fogg says:
>>>Anybody who has played > 2 hours of a game should get a little pop-up
oh, do sod off
13/03/2018 at 22:41 TheAngriestHobo says:
Was just about to write the same damn thing.
13/03/2018 at 20:10 satsui says:
In some ways I like reviews on Steam. I enjoy seeing the general population outlook on a game overall verses recently.
However, it’s like Amazon reviews to me. There are some of those reviews that will write something (in Amazon) that say, “shipping took forever. 1 star!!!”, but it has nothing to do with the product itself. Likewise, in Steam people will give a negative review because the game doesn’t work with their specific outdated hardware.
Or, a sequel has high expectations. I know the last time I looked at the Civ6 reviews and it was generally negative. It’s a great game, but everyone is comparing it to this pedestal god that doesn’t exist.
Negative bombing a game because a publisher did something that isn’t related to the game itself is just ridiculous too. People spent time and effort into making a game, and if it doesn’t sell they could lose their job. It’s the whole reason why I started building software, because unless you work at Blizzard or something, where you work after each game release is a mystery.
13/03/2018 at 23:01 vahnn says:
>everyone is comparing it to this pedestal god that doesn’t exist
Civ 4 DOES exist, though!
13/03/2018 at 20:14 pookie101 says:
The best game to check out the reviews for is usually Crusader King’s 2
13/03/2018 at 20:37 woodsey says:
I’m glad to see they mostly approve, because I almost feel a little sorry for Valve with the disproportionate amount of shit they seem to get for the review system (cue the Woody Harrelson GIFs).
Of all the review systems on all the storefronts across the internet, I can’t really think of one that does it any better. No 5-star bullshit, just a simple yes or no, tags for “funny” (ahem) ones, a graph for reviews over-time, and so on.
Review-bombing can be a problem, certainly (the Firewatch vs. PewDiePie thing), but it can also be a huge boon, I think – if only to one’s sense of schadenfreude. I’ve put up with enough shitty ports over the years that seeing a big old MOSTLY NEGATIVE next to the next technical disaster from multi-billion dollar publisher XYZ is fine by me.
13/03/2018 at 20:38 dahools says:
There needs to be a neutral value as well as a positive or negative. It’s too binary.
What about that game that was meh. . . alright but nothing to shout home about.
Or one that is technically serviceable but not what you were perhaps quite expecting, or ok but could be good if it did (X) feature differently.
13/03/2018 at 20:47 TillEulenspiegel says:
The binary question is essentially: would you recommend it to others? Or alternatively: was it worth your time?
If you’re borderline on those questions, I’d usually lean towards “no”.
13/03/2018 at 21:30 dahools says:
Other who’s though? Other me’s or other you’s?
Surely if you borderline the best thing to do is neither?
As the article does enough talking about unjust negatives?
13/03/2018 at 22:55 celticdr says:
Agreed, I think a “neutral” button would lead to more reviews, there’s a decent proportion of games in my library that I’m “meh” about but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I wouldn’t recommend them, maybe they’re good games that I bounced off, case in point for me: Oxenfree. I totally bounced off that but it’s not a bad game by any stretch of the imagination.
Give me “neutral” Valve!
13/03/2018 at 20:44 Tam Toucan says:
Interesting article. One thing I’ve noticed is the often when a game goes on sale it’s dynamic rating drops. Perhaps it’s because more people take a risk on it and it’s not quite their type of game. Or maybe people who paid more rate higher (unconsciously?) to justify the price to themselves.
13/03/2018 at 20:53 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
Reviews… It’s a tricky one.. I’ll bet fewer than 0.001% of plunkbag owners read a review before buying. I think to be successful a game needs to gather momentum before launch via the other channels…
13/03/2018 at 21:06 JOBN says:
I’ve never understood the mentality that if you put a lot of hours into something then it must have been good/enjoyable. I can think of many examples of shows I’ve watched all of that I didn’t really enjoy. Lost, for example. I really hated that show over all. But I watched every episode looking for some closure that would satisfy me. In the end I didn’t get that (I’m sure many people enjoyed it, and that’s cool, each to their own). But, in the end I watched all 121 episodes, lets average that to 40 minutes an ep for simplicity sake, that’s over 80 hours invested into something that I wouldn’t recommend and disliked overall, admittedly I liked it when it first started, and maybe that’s how it began with some of these people. Also, I’d argue that just because someone is trying to get their moneys worth out of something, doesn’t mean they are enjoying it either.
13/03/2018 at 21:24 Baines says:
There is nothing strange about thousand-hour negative reviews. Just because you continue to play something doesn’t mean that you enjoy it, and it certainly doesn’t mean that you would recommend the game to others.
(And remember that Steam reviews are not “Did you enjoy the game?” but rather “Would you recommend this game to others?”)
13/03/2018 at 21:34 Archonsod says:
“(And remember that Steam reviews are not “Did you enjoy the game?” but rather “Would you recommend this game to others?”)”
Precisely. There’s a few games I’ve put a fair few hours into that I personally enjoy but wouldn’t necessarily recommend to others; usually because there’s simply better examples of that particular style or mechanic out there. It’s also quite possible to personally enjoy a game for a specific reason while knowing said game isn’t a good game to begin with.
13/03/2018 at 21:33 Osi says:
On the ‘played 1000+ hours, left negative review- how is that reasonable for a $20 game’ argument-
I’ve just gotta say- if we were talking about a stagnant game like KOTOR and a person played it for many hours, then decided to leave a negative review- I’d say sure- I agree that’s unreasonable.
However; games that you bought during very early access based on marketing puffery about what would be possible leave the door wide open for unmet expectations despite high played time.
There are so many games that I can recall that were marketed with bullshot (both image and video) that a negative review far down the line would have been an obvious consequence- these types of games are not stagnant and design changes midway through development aren’t always positive in impact.
One last thing; a large hour play count doesn’t suggest they enjoyed all of it. I know in a lot of games I play I end up modifying my behaviour to work around bugs or design problems. The day you realise they’re never going to fix it is typically both the same day you stop playing and the same day you leave a negative review warning others to stay away.
13/03/2018 at 21:36 MrEvilGuy says:
You never know who’s doing the Steam review—many times a gamer might have a new experience in a game and rate it highly, but to my dismay the experience is a clone copy of a game I played way back.
At least I know RPS reviewers have a fair to excellent understanding of past games and genres and conventions to contextualize their views.
13/03/2018 at 21:53 Generico says:
Evil, sure. But greedy or incompetent? No, there are definitely greedy and incompetent game developers. First of all, game dev is a for profit business. Greed is going to rear its ugly head from time to time, that’s inevitable. You think loot box gambling exists because somebody thought preying on people with gambling addiction would be a great artistic expression? Secondly, most people by definition are mediocre at their jobs. Some will be good, some will be bad. You might as well say there are virtually no incompetent politicians because they’re also just stressed, worried, tired, and emotionally invested in their job.
Personally I think the steam review system is pretty good as review systems go. It’s not perfect, but find me a solution that is. The guy complaining about people voicing their opinion of the developer rather than the game itself via review bombs is kind of missing the point. People do that precisely because the review system works. It sells games with positive reviews, and it takes sales away with negative reviews. If he wants people to air their grievances somewhere else, then he’ll have to come up with another place where those voices actually have an impact. The result would be the same either way though.
13/03/2018 at 22:12 aircool says:
Agreed. Ideally you want your customers to shout ‘take my money’ and really enjoy the game. However, that requires the game justifying the price. There are some good games out there, Elite: Dangerous for example, that piss me right off when they release new content 12 months later for exactly the same price, yet it includes the original content as well. That game went from ‘take my money’ to ‘go get fucked’ as soon as the new content (which wasn’t even finished) appeared.
13/03/2018 at 21:59 left1000 says:
I love steam reviews. I read them before buying games.
The thing about unfair negative reviews though, is that even a local bar has the same problem. Someone who has a terrible experience will write a nonsensical rant about their specific feelings. 1000s will have a fine time and never write anything.
That’s just how the nature of user reviews work. It doesn’t make the steam users short-sighted or in anyway unique or different.
13/03/2018 at 22:09 aircool says:
The odd thing is, I generally agree with the overall result of Steam reviews. Some games might take a hammering for reasons other than being a good/bad game, but often those a quite valid reasons for video gamers. Charging too much for DLC that perhaps should have been included from the start? Sure, the game may be terrific, but if it’s cynically short on content, why not put the boot in?
13/03/2018 at 22:27 InternetBatman says:
A lot of these dev opinions make the review system distressingly democratic.
People who play the game for an hour, bounce off, and leave a negative review absolutely should be allowed to do so. I have a game that flat out doesn’t work on my computer because it’s not compatible with more recent versions of Java; I should rightfully be able to trash it.
I don’t want to see the dev’s most favorite reviews. They have an incentive to not put reviews which aren’t quite honest about flaws.
I do want to hear about a game that is too short. There are many games I would enjoy equally for the same price; I might as well pick one that entertains me for longer.
And sometimes I like joke reviews. Let’s not forget that the name for walking simulator as a tag started as a joke. View jokes as a way to further interest in your game, and as another way to help create something new.
I get that it’s hard to put your life and soul into a game and hear criticism, some off-base. Normally the truth rises to the top in a fixed system like this; I’ve seen it happen to more than one negative review that is off-base.
13/03/2018 at 22:31 BaronKreight says:
Developers should treasure every feedback they get in any way or form. No one’s paying gamers on steam for writing a review. In most cases no one is even going to say “thank you for your feedback” unless you are an internet celebrity. You can write a thoughtful and argumentative feedback and people will say your review is funny or unhelpful. Someone will leave a trolling one sentenced review and it’ll get to the top.
13/03/2018 at 22:50 ohminus says:
“People reviewing games need to remember that virtually no developer is actually greedy or evil, or incompetent,” he says. “There are real humans, probably stressed, tired, worried, and hugely emotionally invested, who will read what you write about what is likely the last two years of their life.”
And real humans aren’t occasionally incompetent? Sorry, but I’ve seen plenty of incompetence in the games industry, from managing people to managing customer expectations to launching ludicrous hype trains that were bound to harm the product. Anyone remember 11-11-11? Did the number 11 have any significant role in Skyrim that justified focussing on that date? Nope. All it did was ensuring that the game had to be shipped by that date come hell or high water, no matter how many bugs and glitches were in there and how many content had to be cut and hidden because it could not be finished on time. More recently, I seem to remember a pretty big publisher having some pretty big license tarnished by customer reception of their monetization strategy so that the rights holder stepping in and gave them a public strapping.
Let’s not pretend developers are divine infallible beings – they’re just as capable of screwing up, misjudging and cutting corners that never should have been cut as everyone else.
13/03/2018 at 23:03 celticdr says:
I thought it would be appropriate for me to leave my Steam-style review of this article:
Recommended.
Rick Lane has written a comprehensive article about game developers thoughts about the Steam review system.
Pros:
– well written and presented
– Rick interviewed many relevant game devs
– he went into detail without bogging down
– easy to read and free flowing
Cons:
– probably could have gotten a few more devs on board
– too short (I like my articles to be a minimum of 20mins long)
Overall would read again 8/10.
13/03/2018 at 23:11 Ekleziast says:
1 reader marked your review as Funny :)
13/03/2018 at 23:10 Ekleziast says:
It is true that dissatisfied players tend to be louder than the satisfied ones. But still, on the other hand, there are so many games on Steam that are positively reviewed (around 70% of positive appraisals) and these games are just meh. Maybe my personal expectations are too high, but almost any game that is below 60% seems to be unenjoyable. And still, somehow such a game manages to get about half of the positive reviews.