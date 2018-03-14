Shoot for the moon: Prey expansion murmurs intensify

Arkane’s Prey was one of the best games of 2017, hands down. A proper revitalization of the System Shock formula from the team who had already updated Thief through the spectacular Dishonored series. So, it hit us rather hard at RPS Towers to hear rumblings that it hadn’t sold so great, along with Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion.
With the very future of the immersive sim in question, imagine our excitement and relief when the official Prey Twitter account sprung into life once more, doling out increasingly overt hints that Morgan Yu’s spooky space adventures might yet continue, this time amidst the scenic rolling hills of a lunar research facility.
Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738
— Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018
This was the first in a series of exciting tweets that have had fans of the game buzzing with anticipation. An ominous, glitchy pan across space, focused clearly on the pearly surface of the moon. Later, and somewhat more overtly came this post, featuring the art seen in our title pic above, albeit tagged ‘Throwback Thursday’.
a Great meMory: thRee thINGs caNNOt be lOnG hidden: the sun, the MOOn, AnD the tRuth. pic.twitter.com/VHQQM2T05n
— Prey (@PreyGame) March 13, 2018
While less useful at face value, if we take all those juicy out-of-place capitals, we get GMRINGNNOOGMOOADR, which also means nothing. However, rearrange them a little, and it’s not too hard to end up with…
Monogram Don Gringo – No, wait. That can’t be right.
Damning Gorgon Room – Erm, probably not that either.
Random Gorging Moon – Potentially topical, but unlikely.
Maroon Dogging Morn – No. Nuh-uh. Not even slightly.
Oh, yes: Good Morning, Morgan. Words so etched into the spirit of Prey that a quick search for the sentence brings up dozens of results on YouTube alone. Not exactly the most subtle of hints, but it does add a little bit more weight to the growing pile of evidence. Prey may well be coming back for one last encore performance, and I can’t wait to abuse the Gloo Gun’s sequence-breaking powers in floaty lunar gravity.
Whether an expansion is on the way or not, if you’re somehow managed to miss playing Prey, you should rectify that immediately, and if you have a halfway beefy PC, this impressive graphics and lighting overhaul mod goes a long way to making the already very haunted Talos 1 space station feel just that little bit more menacing. We’ll undoubtedly hear more about this during the upcoming trade show season, and if this is an expansion-to-be, expect a debut trailer during either GDC or E3.
14/03/2018 at 20:02 woodsey says:
Hopefully this is basically confirmation that it sold pretty well in the end. I'd gladly pay full-price (i.e. £35-40) for a DotO sized expansion.
14/03/2018 at 19:38 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Oh hell yes!
14/03/2018 at 20:02 woodsey says:
Tomorrow is (“Good morning, Morgan. Today is…”) March 15th, so an imminent announcement seems likely.
Hopefully this is basically confirmation that it sold pretty well in the end. I’d gladly pay full-price (i.e. £35-40) for a DotO sized expansion.
14/03/2018 at 20:08 Dominic Tarason says:
Ooh, good call. I didn’t think of that.
14/03/2018 at 20:03 subdog says:
Day 1 purchase.
14/03/2018 at 20:13 mavrik says:
More Arkane games goodness? Hell yes!
14/03/2018 at 20:31 dethtoll says:
Prey was my #3 GOTY last year. I am super jazzed for this.
14/03/2018 at 20:40 Shazbut says:
Yes
Yep
Yepperoni
14/03/2018 at 21:00 Jenuall says:
More Prey? That’s great news, I’m so excited you could almost say I was “over the moon”! :P
14/03/2018 at 21:15 caff says:
Excellent. Loved Prey. It’s criminally insane that more people didn’t buy this.
14/03/2018 at 21:26 W@yt00muchAcid says:
I hope it is a stand alone expansion so I don’t have to dick around in the main story again, even though I loved it, I have so many games to play and would rather not have to do all that stuff again to get to a certain point..etc..
15/03/2018 at 00:02 Dominic Tarason says:
Normally I’d agree, but Prey is just open-ended enough to make replaying it genuinely fun. Plus, there’s those achievements to shoot for that ask you to play the game as either a pure human or all-Typhon-powered creature.
14/03/2018 at 21:26 Jenuall says:
There’s also the KasmaCorp Twitter feed which has been posting some interesting Mimic/Typhon related whiteboard images over the last few days: link to twitter.com
In game KasmaCorp was a rival tech company to Transtar and had been stealing information from Talos 1 thanks to some less than upstanding Transtar employees!
14/03/2018 at 21:26 mehteh says:
Remove Denuvo please
14/03/2018 at 23:41 Monggerel says:
Prey was my GOTY, so this is excellent news. My one complaint was that the Typhon just weren’t visually interesting – to be fair, this is true of most videogame opponents.
(you need Cleric Beast. you just – listen, ok, shut up, you just gotta add Cleric Beast you wee silly bastards, just, just put the Cleric Beast into your game, it will be just fine, alright, this is a good idea-
15/03/2018 at 00:18 DragonDai says:
Prey was my GOTY and a top contender for my game of the decade, so far anyway. A real showing of what an 0451 game (my fav genre) can and should be. I’ve played it many times through and would love an xpac to give me yet another reason to play it again.