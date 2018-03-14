Fus Vee Arr! Skyrim VR jacking into PC next month

Given that the iconic image of Skyrim is a fella wearing a Knightmare-esque bucket on his head, it’s only fitting that Bethesda want you to strap cybergoggles onto your head to enter the fantasy RPG’s world. Today they announced a PC release for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, a new standalone version built for cybergoggles. Skyrim VR debuted on PlayStation VR in November 2017, and now it’s headed to PC on April 3rd. It seems a terrible shame that the game doesn’t (as far as I know) use goggle microphones to control dragon shouts.
Skyrim VR is Skyrim, yeah, but in VR. It comes with the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLCs built in. And yes, like Fallout 4 VR it is a wholly separate paid game, not offered as an upgrade and seemingly not offering a discount to existing Skyrim owners.
Skyrim VR uses SteamVR so, despite the recent courthouse rumble between Bethesda’s parent company and Oculus, it will work with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift goggles as well as compatible others. And it’ll support both motion controllers and gamepads.
Doing wizardhands and swinging axes makes Skyrim seem a better fit for VR than Fallout 4, though unless Bethesda have made some changes I suspect some of the problems our Alec had with that might apply here. As he wrote:
“This being Fallout 4 rather than a new Fallout made from the ground up in VR, a lot of the interactions are essentially menu-based rather than physical. You don’t reach out to slap a door open button, for instance, but raise your wand and click a text option to do it. In other words, you’re regularly checking your own actions, going against the psychical intuition that a VR world encourages. All told, I never felt at home with the controls, and wished I could just play it on a gamepad instead – or could just sit with a mouse and keyboard, in front of a nice, crisp monitor.”
Skyrim VR is coming to Steam on April 3rd, priced at £40/€60/$60.
14/03/2018 at 17:04 Faldrath says:
Today’s lesson in our “How to get people to pay full price for a 6-year old game that they probably already own” course is…
14/03/2018 at 17:09 KaiUno says:
“already own… several copies of”, more like.
I’ll hold off on this one (again) ’till it appears in the bargain bin. Probably enough time for the regular Bethesda jank to be ironed out by the community.
14/03/2018 at 17:13 suibhne says:
These Bethesda VR remakes interest me, in the sense that they seem somewhat counter-intuitive. Sure, TES and (Bethesda’s) FO games seem to be hallmarks of “immersion” to a large group of gamers, but Bethesda also delivers some of the very worst interface design in a industry full of absolutely terrible interface design. More than anything, VR is an interface problem, not a graphics problem, and Bethesda seems almost uniquely positioned to fail. Yet people will buy this by the boatload, and the end result will continue to shape and constrain the possibilities of VR on the mass market.
14/03/2018 at 17:17 Kefren says:
I failed twice to get into Skyrim due the the UI and controls. I much preferred Morrowind, with the way you could drag items onto your character and rearrange the backpack. So this VR version – if it makes the UI better, I might finally get to play the game. If worse, what a wasted opportunity.
14/03/2018 at 17:42 Hyena Grin says:
I suppose it’s a bit late for all of this, but the modding community solved the junk UI years ago, basically rebuilding the UI entirely and making room for mods to play with the UI as well.
SkyUI is the mod you are looking for. I don’t think it’s officially out for the Skyrim Special Edition (I think it’s in alpha still, as of this comment at least), but it’s been a mainstay in the original game for years. I would imagine the vast, vast majority of people still playing Skyrim post 2015 have been using SkyUI.
UI is no reason to have not played Skyrim, at this point. D=
14/03/2018 at 17:35 woodsey says:
And there’s still no (official) field-of-view slider or mouse movement fixes for the original version. Or in Fallout 4, which has also been ported to VR.
14/03/2018 at 17:44 Drib says:
But do all the mods work? Even custom animations? I’m… asking for a friend.
14/03/2018 at 17:50 geldonyetich says:
If this turns out to be true, I’ll probably be on board for the VR release. True, this would be the third version I bought and fourth version I played, but Skyrim is a much more pleasant environment to hang around than the post-apocalyptic Fallout universe, and Fallout 4 VR is unfortunately too difficult and kludgy to get to work with my Oculus.
14/03/2018 at 17:54 Longshot says:
Wow a Knightmare reference. I was obsessed with it as a kid but probably haven’t thought about it for 20+ years.