Soon, Voldo and Geralt will meet outside my dreams

CD Projekt Red don’t have to do much to capture the internet’s attention. Remember when they beeped? That was a good day.
Today is also a good day. No beeps or boops or any other sound effects have emerged from the witchy cyberpunkers, but a new chronicle of Geralt’s adventures has appeared on the official Witcher twitter feed.
“Kaer Morhen’s old stones have witnessed many battles… Once more they’ll feel the sting of sparks as blades collide… Check back tomorrow.”
What could it mean? Well, it probably refers to an official Soul Calibur reveal. It almost definitely does.
I wasn’t here when my colleagues decided it’d be fun to speculate about Soul Calibur characters. I’d have suggested Gordon Freeman, simply to steel myself against the eventual dismay that I feel when the Soul Calibur Steam page goes live, complete with crowbar and HEV suit DLC. Not that I really care. Darth Vader and Link appeared in Soul Calibur back in the day, and I really enjoyed making Voldo grind his claws and crotch against their faces. It’s always fun to see your fan-fiction coming to life.
And I’ll grind my Voldo against Geralt as well. Nobody will be able to stop me. It’ll be reality soon, that wild dance that transcends history and the world, because if tomorrow’s reveal isn’t a Soul Calibur cameo from the old white wolf, I’ll slap on a wig, head down to the local dungeon and re-enact the damn scene myself. They’ve got a very good Voldo on staff.
The wording doesn’t quite match the gleeful exuberance of the Soul Calibur announcers, who says things like, “A hero desires a sword, and a sword desires truth”, but those colliding blades and the idea of battles reborn is in keeping with Soul Calibur’s tone. Geralt, then, and a Kaer Morhen stage. That’ll do it.
14/03/2018 at 18:16 int says:
Voldo and Geralt sitting in a tub!
14/03/2018 at 19:06 phuzz says:
Double-you a ess aitch eye en gee!
14/03/2018 at 18:28 Preciousgollum says:
PMSL if they use the announcement tomorrow to officially announce that Gerald is NOT going to be in SC6… officially.
… and then they go on to announce all the other games that Gerald will not be appearing in.
14/03/2018 at 18:35 Preciousgollum says:
Watch it be an announcement for a Gerald skin in Monster Hunter World… and hear the collective eye-rolling of the internet … followed by seeing more colour drain from faces than an old black & white movie.
14/03/2018 at 23:17 Mungrul says:
I’d quite like that actually. The PS4 players got Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.
Of course, I’d like to see Geralt making all sorts of crossover appearances:
Geralt in Tetris.
Geralt in Cooking Mama.
Geralt in Metal Gear Rising Revengeance.
Geralt in Cities Skylines.
Geralt in Crusader Kings 2.
Geralt in Elite Dangerous.
Geralt in Stardew Valley.
Geralt in Doom.
GERALT IN EVERYTHING!!!
15/03/2018 at 00:16 Preciousgollum says:
‘Geralt In Everything’ is probably the name of that porno which was reported on a while back on PC Gamer.
… or just an unused subtitle of any Witcher game.
15/03/2018 at 00:45 Preciousgollum says:
… Also, I can’t believe that you asked for Tetris, but forgot to ask for Geralt to be in… HEXEN!
The work of a Communist and a Russian Spy Olivebread Putin mob crony if I ever did saw.
How much rubles did Putin putin in your pocket?
Will you not rest until Milky Way magic stars are all red, and lose their original blue white and BROWN… the colours of freedom!?
Bakana!
14/03/2018 at 21:12 Jovian09 says:
“What now you piece of filth?”
(Voldo bends over backwards, plants his hands on the floor and starts humping the air)
14/03/2018 at 23:01 Captain Narol says:
You seem to know the local dungeon quite well, Adam. Just saying !
15/03/2018 at 00:24 Preciousgollum says:
THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION:
Could Geralt’s Soul Calibur 6 appearance actually be MORE canon that the Witcher games…
(…Witcher not canon… Hyuk Hyuk 😆)