Why users write Steam reviews

One of the most interesting and controversial features of Steam’s user reviews is the system’s open-ended nature. Reviews can can range from a couple of lines to thousands of words, can adopt virtually any style, and only need to possess passing relevance to the game in question. What results is a system where thoughtfully written reviews reside alongside jokey one-liners, incoherent rants, and political rallying cries.
This issue has led for some developers to call for more stringent moderation of reviews, either to separate them into different categories or remove certain kinds of reviews entirely. Yet while the opinions of user reviewers are visible for everyone to see, why users are compelled to leave the kinds of reviews they do in the first place is less obvious. Hence, I reached out to several very different reviewers, each of whom has posted a large number of reviews, to find out their motivations behind what they write and why they write it.
Establishing a baseline for the average Steam review isn’t easy. This is partly because they’re so numerous and varied, but also because of Steam’s limited capacity for searching through user reviews. Although it’s possible to filter reviews for specific games, it isn’t possible to search for reviews by a specific user. So you can’t search for the most prolific Steam reviewer, or the user who has the highest “most-helpful” rating.
If you went by the standard of an ideal reviewer from a developer perspective – I spoke to developers about Steam reviews earlier this week – you could do worse than Dr Ryan Dorkoski. Dorkoski is a technician at the Auditory Neurophysiology Laboratory at the University of Ohio, and moonlights as an aspiring game developer, currently working on a social art-sharing game called The Painter’s Playground. At the time of writing, he is also the author of 670 Steam user reviews. Since posting his first review in January 2014, this averages out at 3.2 reviews per week.
“I write Steam reviews for two reasons. I write them for my Steam friends, and I write them to force myself to dissect and critically think about game mechanics,” says Dorkoski. “The gaming community lives and dies based off of reviews, and I have always enjoyed reading other gamers thoughts on different titles to help me make purchasing decisions. I have a deep love affair with indie games, and writing reviews is one way I can give back and contribute to the community.”
Beyond the prolific nature of his criticism, Dorkoski is a fairly typical example of an “informative” user reviewer. His reviews generally range between a few hundred to a thousand words, are written in a straightforward and informative style, identify positives and negatives in a clearly listed format and consider value for money. They are largely consistent in structure, though not entirely. Some reviews are only a few lines long, and his review of the Binding of Isaac simply reads “Best game ever.”
Dorkoski epitomises the ideal Steam reviewer from a developer perspective, providing considered and informative feedback that a developer can take into account for current or future projects. However, Dorkoski also has another motivation for reviewing the amount of games that he does. “What happens is if you write a lot of reviews, people friend you so they can see your reviews on their feed. Okay, good. Now what that translates to is my reviews get many upvotes right out of the gate… so my reviews rise to the top fairly quickly in most situations. Then other people see and vote on it.”
In other words, Steam’s own systems encourage Dorkoski to review games regularly as it maximises the eyes on his reviews. “I can also further push this by reviewing on a Saturday morning. All weekend it gets upvoted. You also have to review new titles if you want your reviews to get real traction.” It’s easy to see how this system could become problematic. By rewarding users for quantity of reviews over quality, Steam’s system might encourage users to leave shorter, less explanatory reviews.
It’s important to note that Dorkoski is himself a neophyte developer, and so both his views on games and Steam reviews will inevitably be coloured by his own experiences at the coalface of game development. Another prolific Steam reviewer who is not a developer is Joshua Chapin, who has written 277 reviews since 2013 under the username “Calibrojosh10”. Chapin began writing user reviews as a way to digest his own personal experiences with games. “I love talking and discussing games and I don’t have friends that feel the same. So I write about the games as a way to express my joy or disappointment,” he says.
Chapin’s reviews have gained a small following due to their detailed and pragmatic structure. They begin with a short bullet-point summary of what he liked, which is followed by a series of longer bullet points under the title “What you need to know.” He also includes his own personal score, the price he paid, the number of hours he took to complete the game, and a list of similar games he recommends. The style is very matter-of-fact, but Chapin’s commitment to consistency and precision is impressive. He even keeps a spreadsheet that details information about the games he has reviewed “I love collecting data so I started reviewing and keeping track of my games in the most extremely nerdy, excel-table kind of way.”
Chapin’s reviews occupy the extreme end of what Steam terms “informative” reviews. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he has little time for reviews that prioritise humour. “I personally don’t like all joke, meme or purposely stupid reviews as they can just post it in another form elsewhere. I get the personal expression but the stigma of Steam reviews is still seen as garbage and pointless and hurts those trying to put in effort,” he says.
Indeed, many steam reviews that Steam tags as “Funny” are comprised of a single line or a handful of words that may exist purely as the basis for a joke. One reviewer who falls into this category is Mateusz Jabłoński, a Polish user who goes by the username Musk. Jabłoński has written 159 reviews, most of which are one or two lines long, nearly all of which are either a quote from the game or Jabłoński’s own, fictionalised quote. His review for Playdead’s LIMBO, for example, is:
“Enjoy a happy, colorful adventure through a happy land of Limbo, where everyone is kind and helps you on your journey!” – Totally accurate description.
While his most recent review, of Sven Co-op, is:
“…”
– Gordon Freeman
I asked Jabłoński’s why he writes these short and only passingly relevant reviews. His answer, essentially, is that Steam requires him to write something to give the games he plays a rating. “I simply want to add a ‘thumbs up/down’ to the overall rating of the game, as I feel this is the most important metric here,” he says. “Still, I also didn’t want to just write a generic ‘it’s good/bad’. My first review ended up being a quote, and so I kinda made it a challenge for myself to keep the rest of them this way.”
This raises an interesting point. Users who only want to leave a rating, rather than a review, cannot do so as the two are bound together, and consequently they have to write something in the box, even if, for whatever reason, they don’t want to. Jabłoński happily admits that his reviews “aren’t meant as useful feedback for the devs”. He simply wants to click a button to give the game a thumbs up or down. Because he can’t, he leaves a quick, daft joke instead. Jabłoński suggests, however, that silly reviews may have their own merit independent of providing developer feedback. “It’s possible that funny reviews might encourage more people to read and/or write reviews on Steam, which might help the rating system,” he observes.
Joke reviews aren’t the only kind of unconventional review that appears on Steam. Some users have found Steam’s review system to be a platform from which to take a stand against what they perceive unethical practices in the industry. One of the more vocal “ethical” reviewers goes by the online persona Ghost of Bukowski. The majority of Bukowski’s reviews are not related to the content of the game in question, and instead list the “crimes against gaming” by either the developer and/or publisher of the game along with the lead perpetrators of said crime, which is typically the company’s executives or board of directors. The companies in question include Valve, Ubisoft, EA, Warner Bros, and Activision.
I wanted to understand why Bukowski was using Steam’s review system to wage a personal campaign against these companies, and why he felt the review system was an acceptable vehicle for these accusations. “Writing reviews started as a free association thing, with some way over the top, others small and factual, for fun and variety. Then things changed for the worse in the games industry and I saw an opportunity to address that,” he says. “No matter your preferences; the gaming industry is now being consumed by the same corporate greed that forced people to escape into games, movies, and other forms of entertainment in the first place.”
Bukowski states he wrote his reviews to “inform consumers about predatory tactics”. This includes things like microtransactions, loot-boxes, and paying YouTubers for positive coverage. But it also includes things like tax avoidance or publishers closing certain development studios. Such reviews often form part of what’s called “review-bombing” although Bukowski states that his own reviews do not count as review-bombing because “review bombing would have to be done en masse, [but] I’ve only posted this from one computer.”
The intention is to rouse other players from a perceived apathy, and to convince people not to be blindly loyal to a company that has no personal interest in their well-being beyond its ability to profit from them. “Being a ‘fan’ of any product makes you a tool for people who want to take advantage of you and fellow consumers,” he says. “That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy a product you bought or got gifted. It means you should be aware of that product or franchise steadily becoming worse because of incessant greed.”
Bukowski’s responses to my questions amounted to a 7,000 word document, which ranges widely and delves deeply into the problem of publisher ethics, often through colourful turns of phrase such as “The funeral shirt has no pockets, all that matters is legacy.” Much of it, while not exactly irrelevant, ventures beyond the scope of this article. Within it, however, are some salient points. Bukowski states he placed his reviews on Steam because, “This is the place where the end user sees this info while he’s browsing for goods” whereas “A blog or YouTube channel is not guaranteed to inform the consumer about such behaviour.” He also observes that “while I tried to be political because it matters for how joyful the hobby will be or not be, and Steam didn’t like that, others can write ‘lol kek’ in a review and still get it posted.”
Last year, as part of an effort to combat review-bombing, Steam banned the majority of Bukowski’s reviews for “violating Steam’s terms of service”. Strangely, this doesn’t remove the text from Steam. Instead the reviews cannot be edited by Bukowski. Regarding why these reviews were banned, there’s nothing in Steam’s terms of service that explicitly prohibits reviews related to perceived company ethics. Rather, it states users must not “artificially manipulate the User Review system or voting/rating systems,” a vague rule that requires interpretation by Steam’s administrators. Bukowski himself believes that his reviews were victims of “overzealous moderators”, although that doesn’t let Valve off the hook in his mind.
Should ‘ethical’ reviews be allowed on Steam? Bukowski, of course, thinks so, summarising the exclusion of ethics from criticism in typically colourful fashion – “only review how the lamp works and looks, nevermind that it’s made from human skin”. But he isn’t alone. “Review bombing is important information that shouldn’t be banned,” says Chapin. “Removing mods, or lots of accidental perma-bans, price increases, or how they handle micro-transactions are all good for users to know.” Dorkorski doesn’t comment on review bombing specifically, but does suggest that different kinds of review should be separated.
The issue of ethics in reviews is problematic. While many developers feel that such information is not key to a review, there are other scenarios, such as a developer being discovered to be an ardent racist or misogynist, where it’s obvious that some users might not want to support the developer and would want other players to be aware of that as well. On the other hand, this exact tactic is frequently used in far less noble ways, such as to attack games that attempt to represent women and minorities. The question, ultimately, is to what extent is a creative work allowed to stand on its own two feet, apart from the views and actions of its creators or those who finance it and profit from it?
Either way, it is worth bearing in mind this method of reviewing is one of the few options consumers have to ensure developers – and particularly large publishers – pay attention to issues they feel to be important. Bukowski’s own reasoning for posting his reviews was he “had this tiny hope that my review musings could help wake up some people.” At a time when publishers are exploring increasingly elaborate ways of making money from games – from loot-boxes to algorithmically-driven content, marketing, and curation, it would be unwise to discount those who question and criticise these practices – wherever those criticisms may appear.
Beyond the issue of ethics, all the users I spoke to feel that Steam reviews should be better sorted and categorised, albeit in different ways. Dorkoski feels there should be two review categories – “actual game content review” and “Game technical review (ie. It won’t launch or is too buggy)”. Chapin, meanwhile, would like “an option to filter funny or worthless joke reviews out” or the ability to hide all reviews from a user if they “only post meme reviews”. Jabłoński suggests that “the content of a review should be completely optional. It would let anyone give the rating for a game even if they don’t have anything substantial to say.” Finally, Bukowski would like “some kind of feature next to a review saying ‘be careful, this company has been accused of shady practices’ or some sort.”
Like developers, users for the most part appreciate the free and open nature with which Steam allows them to express themselves. But they also feel Valve could do more to ensure this expression is channelled in more focused directions. In an ideal scenario, Steam would enable everyone to have their say (or in the case of Jabłoński, not have their say) in a way that is constructive and doesn’t result in a barrage of noise, but without resorting to a more heavy-handed enforcement of what ‘counts’ as a review.
14/03/2018 at 19:13 SaintAn says:
Steam already protects games from bad reviews enough as it is. They shouldn’t interfere anymore.
And Steam moderators are nearly as bad as Reddit moderators these days. I see a lot of censorship of criticism and special treatment of fanboying on the fourms.
It’s about time for a new digital game store/hub to show up and compete with Steam already.
14/03/2018 at 19:28 Jue Viole Grace says:
Yeah, that won’t happen. At least not in the short-term. Steam is just too present, to ubiquitous in pc gaming that any other platform announcing itself as a direct competitor will flunk. I have known people (console users, mostly) that genuinely believe that the only way to purchase games for pc is Steam, as if it were the official Windows/macOS shop.
14/03/2018 at 19:36 dahools says:
I think it’s possible but not likely. It couldn’t be just some new start up. The mountain is just too steep to climb.
Maybe someone like Amazon, Google or other companies with huge online presence and budgets could, but would they want to is the bigger question.
Stores like EA’s and Ubisofts will never want to be game unbiased/independant so will never truly compete as a marketplace for all games I do not believe.
14/03/2018 at 20:23 PseudoKnight says:
I have more than one game on at least 5 different stores right now, and have bought from at least 2 more than that. (not including Windows Store, because screw that) Just because they’re dominant doesn’t mean there’s not competition. And just because they have a hub, doesn’t mean we need more hubs. We can keep reviews to websites.
But if we’re to translate your meaning, what you seem to want is for more people to support alternatives, which I agree with!
14/03/2018 at 21:02 hungrycookpot says:
I dont need another client to download, another password to remember, and another service to give my credit card information to. Steam is far and away the best at what it does, I see no need to shit on it for things outside it’s control.
14/03/2018 at 21:09 dahools says:
If it’s out of steams control, out of interest who’s area of control/responsibility is it within?
I agree about not needing another store bit giving the current most popular one a free pass isn’t the way to go about it.
14/03/2018 at 19:14 mitrovarr says:
Seems a bit disingenuous to give an example of a ‘political’ reviewer as someone who carefully criticizes actual bad industry practices, and not the far more common example of a legion of ‘gaters who come in to review-bomb a game because of ‘SJW’ associations (real or imagined).
I can understand it, though, as I wouldn’t want to have to talk to one of them either.
14/03/2018 at 21:03 hungrycookpot says:
I think the flip side is FAR more common, people review bombing games because of their real or imagined association with perceived racism or bigotry (see Kingdom Come for recent example)
14/03/2018 at 19:22 dahools says:
It’s a hard thing to moderate but ultimately no matter what you have to say it will lead to controversy.
I think Steam reviews need ripping up and redoing from the ground up to be more useful to customers and developers who really care about people’s thoughts are on their game(s).
14/03/2018 at 19:33 Jue Viole Grace says:
Valve is truly in a very special position. Users as well as developers say there should be many changes in how Steam works (cof cof Steam Direct) yet they can just sit down and watch money pour in.
15/03/2018 at 00:39 Hedgeclipper says:
Sure lots of people have suggestions for things they’d like changed but its not as if any of them agree on much. Valve has to balance a lot of competing interests and if they get anything too wrong they risk killing the money hose. On the other hand their current position shows they’ve managed to get more right than wrong over the years – they’re not perfect by any means and there’s things I’d change if I was in charge but I’m not about to boycott them over it.
14/03/2018 at 19:36 Frosty Grin says:
Shutting people up is not a good idea. If reviews currently serve as a feedback vessel for aspects other than the content of the game itself, the right solution is to provide another feedback vessel, in addition to game reviews. Developer/publisher reviews, basically.
14/03/2018 at 20:00 waltC says:
My own thought is that personalities who write a lot of game reviews, and especially those who write a lot of lengthy reviews, have a psychological need to be heard and to imagine they are affecting the world around them to some degree. Involved here is their penchant for wanting to keep their lives under their control, of course, which is only a natural impulse for most mentally healthy people, imo.
But I think the fact is that most people–including me–only read a very few Steam reviews about a game we are deciding upon–no one reads hundreds of reviews on a single game–but if they did they’d retain little of value from the experience, most likely. So the bottom line is that reviews on Steam are somewhat cathartic for the people who write them moreso than those reviews will actually color people’s decisions to buy or not to buy a game, etc. Myself, these days I only write game reviews on a game I like a great deal–or one that I think stinks and is a rip-off…;) In each case I will justify my opinions with specific examples from the game itself.
What always amuses me a great deal is to see 150-hour + games released and a day or two later someone is “writing a review” as if he’s finished the game when it’s likely he’s still in the first chapter somewhere…;) That’s an excellent example of the psychological need to be heard and noticed that some game reviewers have.
Developers sort of tick me off on this subject though–and that’s the reason they quit producing game demos, although they are to a limited extent coming back into vogue. Most very negative game reviews–not all, but most–are richly deserved and the reviewers take the time to tell you about the *bugs* in the game that ruin it for them. Premature Game Release (PGR…;)) is only the fault of the developer or publisher–certainly not the reviewer. Too many games are shipped in a bug-ridden state requiring six months or longer to whip into playability. Reviewers are *right* imo to crucify such games and developers are wrong to ship them and sell them in such a state. As a result, I probably buy only 1 out of every 10 games I buy in the first week of availability, and I *never* pre-order–unless a publisher offers 50% off the MSRP to entice me to order it before it ships…;) That never happens, though, oddly enough. Why people pre-order beats me–it isn’t as if the publisher can run out of downloadable copies…!
14/03/2018 at 20:24 mitrovarr says:
Writing a review for a very long game a day or two in isn’t necessarily inaccurate. You don’t have to play an obviously bad game all the way through to know it’s bad.
14/03/2018 at 23:39 Kiena says:
While I don’t read a hundred reviews for a game, I absolutely check them over before any purchase, and they definitely influence whether or not I buy the game. Additionally, I write fairly detailed reviews not because I want to be heard and control something (thank you, armchair therapist) but because those are the types of reviews I find most useful when deciding to purchase a game.
Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, dude.
15/03/2018 at 00:43 Hedgeclipper says:
I’d read a 50% pre-launch discount as the publisher being convinced the game will be a complete bomb on release.
14/03/2018 at 20:07 DarkFenix says:
I think the ‘normal’ reason for writing Steam reviews is being a) Chinese and b) enraged at the notion of a developer not providing Chinese localisation at the precise moment you wanted it.
14/03/2018 at 23:21 Baines says:
That is only because most of the games on Steam do not have Chinese translations.
You see the reverse in pretty much every Chinese game that was offered without an English translation, plenty of negative reviews from English-speaking people who ignored the orange box saying that the game didn’t support your language.
14/03/2018 at 21:01 kud13 says:
I sometimes feel that the every publisher/dev should have a Steam Page associated with them, aside of their games. That way people who are not writing reviews for a particular game can take the “political” reviews directly to the offending dev/publisher.
The only review I posted on Steam was about 2 months back, for Mankind Divided. I posted a long-ish to review, because I enjoyed the game (bought long time post-launch), and I felt that a lot of publisher’s to dumb decisions (DLC-related especially) was coloring the public’s perception of the game itself- which, while not brilliant, provided some fantastic level design and offered a lot of fun game-play.
I got over 60 hours out of playing it once, and I wanted to share that, in hope of possibly encouraging more people to give it a shot, and eventually convince Squeeenix to continue the series, which remains my favorite.
14/03/2018 at 21:06 hungrycookpot says:
I think that if you refund a game, your review should be deleted. But at the same time, they should reveal statistics on what percentage of users refunded the game, so that total junk games with good marketing (NMS looking at you) can’t dupe customers.
14/03/2018 at 21:37 TheBetterStory says:
But then you don’t get to know *why* people refunded it, which makes the information less useful IMO.
14/03/2018 at 23:27 Captain Narol says:
NMS is a great game with a few flaws that does things that no other games did before, but it’s just not fit for everyone’s taste and only clings for explorer type of gamers.
In fact, it’s rather the marketing that was awful and totally misleading about what kind of game it is, which is the main reason the backlash occured.
15/03/2018 at 00:03 syllopsium says:
NMS definitely isn’t junk. I bought it on sale from GOG for 15 quid, and have played at least twenty hours. The early game is great, love the exploration and the language learning, it’s just a pity the flight model, navigation, and the mission management are severely lacking.
Given that I’ve recently finished Steamworld Dig 2 3DS (15 quid, took me about twenty hours to do a fair bit more of the game than is essential), if I never do more NMS it won’t have been poor value for money.
14/03/2018 at 21:16 lancelot says:
Not Recommended
0.2 hrs on record reading this article
TL;D
14/03/2018 at 21:57 The Algerian says:
This system really could use a “neutral” review option.
14/03/2018 at 22:27 aircool says:
It doesn’t matter in the end as the aggregate of the reviews is usually surprisingly accurate with regards to the game.
14/03/2018 at 23:55 geldonyetich says:
I don’t know what Steam thought would happen if you put up an open review board in public in a space where Internet anonymity is running full blast but, taken in that light, they should have fully expected what they got.
15/03/2018 at 00:17 left1000 says:
I really like this article. It totally completes the developer’s viewpoints. This two sided argument is really well delivered and written and I’d love to see more articles like this.
One caveat though, I do think in the article in which you only talk to developers you should conclude by teasing readers that there will be a sister article taking the opposing side in the near future. I was busy today and almost didn’t read today’s news!~ I would’ve missed this then.
15/03/2018 at 00:18 left1000 says:
The edit button seems to be gone. So I’ll just write this in a new post. I would like to see this article link to the interview with the devs, and vica versa. I think anyone who reads this entire article and hasn’t read the other one, would like a link to it. And again vica versa.
15/03/2018 at 00:45 Chaoslord AJ says:
I do think the review system is handled well even though for my taste average games which aren’t particularly bad are rated somewhat too positively or forgiving given the limited time we have to play games.
This and the damn joke one-liners competing with useful reviews.
I don’t really care for the devs’ opinion in that matter as quality shall prevail regardless and BS shall be called out.
They distort the reviews with their own fake reviews and giveaway key friend reviews as it is.