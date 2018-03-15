All rise and no fall: how Civilization reinforces a dangerous myth

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall wants to solve a problem. That problem is perpetual growth, and it plagues many 4X games. Whether your aim is world conquest or cultural hegemony, victory in Civilization and many of its cohorts depends on domination. However peacefully you try to play, you’re often straight-jacketed into a utilitarian-psychotic view where all resources and people are just raw material to be assimilated, Borg-like, until the whole map is monochrome.
But as the early excitement of exploration and expansion ebbs to late game stagnation, the fun runs out. Historically, stagnating empires tend to fragment and collapse. But in Civilization VI, like many games, you’re the star of the show – and there’s nowhere to go but up.
Through the Civilization lens, raw economic strength is success. Population is power. Stateless barbarians and rival empires are the only existential threat. Only growth matters. Invest, improve, reap the rewards, invest again.
That means that sooner or later, in every Civ game, you’ll reach a point where the challenge is gone but there’s still a long grind before you reach the point at which you have enough capital cities, culture points, rocket launches or religious conversions to win the game.
Rise and Fall, the first major expansion for Civ VI, makes bold moves to enliven the endgame, like introducing Dark Ages and “city loyalty” , which makes your cities more liable to defect but also gives you a chance of phoenix-like rebirth into a Heroic Age. The intent is to inject that early game dynamism into established empires, encouraging them to, well, rise and fall.
This problem of a stagnant endgame is well known to designers, and most modern 4X games attempt a solution. Stellaris breaks up its galactic-scale bloat in the mid-to-late game with robot uprisings and invasions from deep space. Endless Legend‘s long winters curtail growth. Crusader Kings II checks expansion with rebellious vassals, who have their own ambitions, independent of the player’s.
But all these attempts to make the player feel like David when they’re clearly Goliath – to give them a heroic arc – are ultimately unsatisfactory, because they’re trying to escape the fundamental principles of their genre. The 4X model is perpetual growth. In order to escape the usual flow, and stagnation in the design, these games would have to rethink their core mechanics completely.
The idea of perpetual growth underpins much of our society, but games seem uniquely committed to it as a medium. It can be seen everywhere from the chase for highscores to the consumerist dreams of The Sims, who buy better things in order to enjoy better lives. Perhaps gaming’s roots in the toy and consumer electronics industries are one reason for the emphasis on growth; the constant hankering for bigger, faster, more. We climb the tech tree, we level up, we collect bigger and bigger weapons because of a widespread assumption that growth is an inherent good.
In the traditional hero’s journey, the hero must surrender wealth, status, or power in order to attain what they really need (love, self-respect, spiritual enlightenment). But that can be hard to model in games – ‘press F for epiphany’ – without taking away player agency completely. It’s a narrative device that doesn’t easily translate into a mechanical choice or consequence. Often, the hero’s journey is reduced to material progression. Start with a wooden sword, end with a crystal sword. We get the first part of the story, but not the reversal; all rise and no fall.
There is a historical context for this modern myth of perpetual growth. It emerged from the Industrial Revolution, when incremental technological progress combined with the fruits of empire – a massive influx of natural resources and slave labour – produced unprecedented economic increase and a global population explosion from 1 billion in 1804 to 6 billion in 1999. Many of us act as if we believe this will continue forever, even to the stars themselves.
It’s worth emphasising how unusual this view is and how much it is tied to our specific historical moment. Whereas Civilization VI and its predecessors see history as a glorious upwards march, previous societies saw it as a cycle or decline. The Greeks believed in a descent from the Golden Age to the Iron Age, where life was hard and children were ungrateful. The Aztecs knew the four preceding worlds were destroyed by the gods, and theirs too was doomed to die. Medieval Europe looked back to the Romans as the pinnacle of civilisation; when the Romans ruled, the pyramids were already 2000 years old. Pre-industrial peoples lived among the ruins of ‘greater’ cultures, and took the message to heart: remember you are mortal.
We live in a brief historical blip where abundant resources and a few centuries of astounding progress have allowed many to believe that the good times will roll forever. The universal law is progress, from the wheel to the flying car, Magna Carta to Martin Luther King, and not the cycle of life and death that we observe in every other aspect of the universe. We live in a dream of immortality.
So it isn’t just a narrative problem that Civilization, and games in general, insist on perpetual growth. Yes, it produces the late game stagnation that Rise and Fall tries valiantly to shake up. But when games hew so closely to the perpetual growth model, they uncritically reinforce one of the most damaging myths of our time – a myth currently destroying our only biosphere.
In Civilization VI, climate change has been written out entirely, even as we live through planet-wide ecological collapse in the real world. The novel inclusion of natural beauty (as ‘Appeal’) only gives modifiers to growth. Famine is a minor inconvenience in your grand plan, as it was to empire-builders in Ireland or India. While older Civilization games included climate change mechanics (Alpha Centauri even set psychic death worms on polluters) Civilization VI is reluctant to take a side on ‘controversial issues’.
So however many farms you build, the soil won’t degrade. You can’t poison or overfish the seas, and those whales that provide you with luxuries will never go extinct. Your mines and factories won’t taint the air. The forests you fell will never erode the soil to the point where your cities flood and roads crumble. Even in Rise and Fall, your empire enters a Dark Age by failing to grow enough, rather than, say, through overconsumption.
However welcome an improvement, Rise and Fall can’t fix Civilization. The problem is too deeply embedded. But there are games that point to alternative models. The feuding characters of Crusader Kings II and the story events of Stellaris mitigate brute expansion. Pirates! ages your captain, eventually forcing him to retire; a similar process could afflict empires. The forthcoming At the Gates casts you as a barbarian working to burn the empire down. Fate of the World addresses climate change directly, and emphasises both the destruction it could cause, and the sheer difficulty of abandoning fossil fuels in a world so dependent on them.
Then there are games of decline. DEFCON is about minimising losses: can any of your civilians survive full-scale nuclear war? The browser-based Seedship penalises players who search for perfection; the longer you drift through space, the more likely you are to lose your precious human cargo. I can imagine a strategy game that focused on, instead of ruthless growth, the distribution of finite resources, or balancing the needs of different communities and the natural world. We have Sid Meier’s Civilization; what would Ursula Le Guin’s Civilization look like?
It’s vital we think of alternatives that challenge the myth of perpetual growth, instead of uncritically repeating it, not simply to create variety in strategy design, but also because that same myth is partly responsible for the destruction of our own world. Now more than ever, we need to imagine civilisation in new ways, and to imagine civilisations which don’t take as their underlying principles the drive to expand, exploit, and exterminate until the last lights go out.
15/03/2018 at 21:25 Claudia Lo says:
I mean, the very name '4X' itself tips its hand.
15/03/2018 at 21:11 megazver says:
sigh, this again
15/03/2018 at 21:45 joer says:
Could we get less opinionated social positions from a philosophy lecture and more just talk about video games?
15/03/2018 at 22:01 Ergates_Antius says:
Like, for instance, the 16 other posts from today? Or how about the 16 posts from yesterday?
Is it really that hard to not read the odd post?
15/03/2018 at 22:02 jeremyalexander says:
Sure you can, it’s a magical place called IGN.com and it’s right up your alley. You can just see big splosions and play games without ever using a single brain cell or having to use that useless piece of meat between your simple ears. Now shoo, off you go, the adults would like to have a conversation.
15/03/2018 at 22:16 joer says:
I have conversations about real life issues when I’m dealing with them. I don’t superimpose them on video games and then try to dictate the topics video games follow so that the “right socal morals” are taught to the video game players.
But you do want that, obviously, so chacun a son gout.
15/03/2018 at 22:48 Fomorian1988 says:
Man, to think you could avoid all that by just not clicking the post and scrolling past it.
15/03/2018 at 22:05 billicatons says:
I feel like you haven’t been to many philosophy lectures.
15/03/2018 at 22:06 Gormongous says:
I don’t understand what the issue is here. The article brings up tons of video games, even beyond the Civilization franchise: Stellaris, Endless Legend, Crusader Kings 2, Sid Meier’s Pirates!, At the Gates, Fate of the World, DEFCON, Seedship…
So what’s wrong? Surely there are a plenty of “Civ VI 9/10, great way to have fun” articles out there for you to read, if that’s what you want. Why isn’t it permitted to have one or two articles about Civ VI that engage deeply with video game culture from a different perspective?
15/03/2018 at 22:27 mouton says:
You don’t have to read that 1% of RPS articles that dares to touch something else than GUNS, EXPLOSIONS, VIDYA GAEMS. Sorry that your escapist safe space is gone, but nineties are not coming back.
15/03/2018 at 21:12 Riaktion says:
Fair enough
15/03/2018 at 21:17 Aerothorn says:
This is the clearest, most concise summary of this issue I’ve seen. Good job, Alister!
15/03/2018 at 21:25 Claudia Lo says:
A good article, and much needed! I’d also point out the colonialist tendencies/roots of Civ, especially the idea of virgin land, and the depictions of people who already live in these supposedly-virgin, ripe-for-conquest lands as barbaric forces of nature bent solely on destruction.
I mean, the very name ‘4X’ itself tips its hand.
15/03/2018 at 23:01 Faldrath says:
Remember, Sid Meier’s Colonization had *no slavery*. That was so insulting. And yeah, Civ has always had the issues the article mentions, and you mention, and also only one path towards “progress”.
15/03/2018 at 23:12 Grimmtooth says:
Earlier Civs took global climate change into account. If you and your rivals kept burning all the fossil fuels without compensating, it would actually change the climate, turning jungle to desert and even submerging some coastal tiles. So that’s a very astute observation on the author’s part.
16/03/2018 at 00:00 Captain Yesterday says:
Yeah, earlier Civ games did simulate global warming by having tiles spontaneously turn into deserts, but that’s not how climate change works. If anything, it feeds into the misconception that “global warming” means “warm weather”.
15/03/2018 at 21:31 theWillennium says:
Great piece! A big part of why I love Civ is that it’s an impossibly elaborate board game, but accordingly it’s also absorbed a lot of board gaming’s acritical colonialism and imperialism.
15/03/2018 at 21:48 His Dudeness says:
I remember Factorio, where your pollution hit you in the face with a thousands of sharp teeth.
15/03/2018 at 22:10 Darloth says:
And you laugh at them as you’ve already turned the bounty of the land into a million billion bullets, leaving only depleted mines and scorched, dying trees behind you. Soon the waste from your powerplants will upgrade them to depleted uranium bullets.
Later you probably pave the earth, just because it’s convenient.
15/03/2018 at 22:10 Servicemaster says:
“ctrl+f pollution” YES thank you His Dudeness, perpetual growth is only seen in the eyes of a relatively few amount of human generations. If we consider what the *end* of humanity would look like I think it’s far more likely that we will snuff ourselves out however it’s not that fun to lose a game or a species that has been played out for so long.
Google ‘Holocene Extinction’ if you want to make your week feel much, much shittier.
15/03/2018 at 21:48 ashleys_ears says:
“We have Sid Meier’s Civilization; what would Ursula Le Guin’s Civilization look like?”
Oh my god. Shut up and take all of my money.
15/03/2018 at 21:57 H. Vetinari says:
The idea of perpetual growth underpins much of our society
well, yes. growth is good.
global population explosion from 1 billion in 1804 to 6 billion in 1999.
it’s going to top out at 9,5-ish billion (if taking the medium growth scenario of UN) and then go down.
we believe this will continue forever, even to the stars themselves.
well, why wouldn’t be colonizing or mining in the space a good deal? finding resources in space sounds good to me. would you rather continue to mine and excavate on earth or grab resources from asteroids?
Whereas Civilization VI and its predecessors see history as a glorious upwards march
isn’t it? where is our own IRL civilization today falling behind in comparison with 1900, or 1800 or…on what factor are we generally doing worse?
The Greeks believed in a descent from the Golden Age to the Iron Age, where life was hard and children were ungrateful. The Aztecs knew the four preceding worlds were destroyed by the gods
The Greeks had Slaves, and Aztecs made human sacrifices. so I wouldn’t be citing them as an example.
Also: tinted nostalgia Glasses – they had them before it was cool.
that same myth is partly responsible for the destruction of our own world.
well we had practical examples from the left and the right trying to create a Utopian society but “the right” ended up killing 6million people and starting a world war; and “the left” somehow managed to top that with around 80 million dead.
I would rather we take things slower and gradually improve, and not take “one-stop-shop” type of decision like those two in the last century.
there is room for improvement without a doubt, also we could speed up a bit more tbh; however one can see there is, despite the abundant historical evidence, another wave of grasping for the exact same “one-stop-shop” solutions from the last century.
15/03/2018 at 22:13 jeremyalexander says:
Sorry, but your grasp of history, or lack thereof makes me want to vomit. The “right” did not kill 6 million people, that’s just one group. The “right” meaning fascist Italy, Germany, Japan, and their minor allies, cost the lives of over 60 million people and that’s without having any reliable numbers on Chinese dead that could easily push that number upwards of 80 million. And that was just WW2. The various wars against Communist entities across the globe killed more, for example the American war in Vietnam killed 2.5 million Vietnamese civilians, injured 5.3 million, and led to 11 million being refugees. Those numbers can’t be linked to “communism” because communist Vietnam wanted to ally with the US to avoid domination by the USSR and China even though they were all communist, so that war’s casualties have to be on the side of the Americans. The “right” is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of people from the advent of slavery in America to the colonial conquests and brutality of the European powers, to Bush administrations illegal and destabilizing war against Iraq that threw the region into chaos and caused the collapse of governments from Tunisia to Afghanistan, to Yemen. Your facts about history are very, very wrong. If you think that fascists killed 6 million people and the left killed 80, you need to do a little more research. You’re making a fool of yourself.
15/03/2018 at 22:30 joer says:
> Sorry, but your grasp of history, or lack thereof makes me want to vomit.
Let’s assume your opinions are all correct. That’s hardly a mature and adult way to correct him.
15/03/2018 at 22:51 Dyno says:
Way to miss the point.
Also, he was citing two particular examples from the 20th century, so your counterpoints are, well, in the wrong era.
More importantly, skewed or not, those numbers were not meant as a comparison but just to illustrate a fairly sensible point.
15/03/2018 at 22:42 automatic says:
“growth is good.”
unless it’s cancer, right? or any other thing that compromises the system that it depends upon to exist, like life on earth. rivers, air, that kind of thing too. some people go by the logic that by killing the sick person you kill cancer. that’s sort of social darwinism and it’s kinda bad
15/03/2018 at 23:01 khamul says:
‘Growth’ and ‘progress’ are tricky things to define – but I’d rather be on benefits in the UK today, and able to afford paracetamol, than a king 300 years ago, with no way to prevent my children dying from a fever.
I think arguments about stability in consumption need to be taken very seriously – I am really worried about what we’re doing to the oceans, for example. But ‘finite resources’ is also something you need to define carefully: the sun is finite, and radioactive elements are finite. Pretty much everything else is recyclable, given enough power. Give us 50 years, and we’ll be digging up landfill sites because of all the easily-procesed resources in there.
The problem with these kind of questions is, if your goal *isn’t* growth and progress, then what is it? Even if your goal is not having a goal, you have a goal in that objective. A society cannot help but choose to optimise for one ‘good’ over another – even if that good is stasis.
I don’t know how you’d do it, but a 4X game where you tested societies with difference social aims – technical advancement vs honour, for example – would be interesting. Though I kind of feel that’s what Civ was always trying to be.
15/03/2018 at 22:02 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
At least some of the Civs do have degradation mechanics(the ‘pollution’ tile effect that just took a few turns of worker labor to remediate wasn’t too scary; but some of the permanent tile changes brought on be endgame global warming could really ruin your day); but it does seem like grim finite resources is more of an RTS(not TA and its descendants, which are about dueling rate limits rather than depletion; but You Require More Minerals tends to rule elsewhere) than than a 4X thing(with a few exceptions that are generally treated as notable enough to be faction mechanics, like Endless Space Craver depletion) probably because a grim negative-sum game is more palatable as a relatively short head-to-head than it is as an hours-to-days long ‘just one more turn’ fest that must inevitably end in disaster.
That said, the tendency toward dry abstraction(and the sheer difficulty of attempting ‘real world’ complexity) seem to make it hard to render really vivid, visceral, decline.
Even 4X and Civ games that are reasonably mean about their penalties(like Civ3’s goddamn ‘corruption and waste’ that typically made the fringes of your civilization so backward that they would take eleventy-zillion turns to build that courthouse to decrease the corruption that is preventing them from building that courthouse) still render them as negative tokens that counterbalance your Whig history progress tokens, or a different set of weights between production, science, and income: there’s a big difference between ‘fundamentalism: .5x science, free upkeep for first x units and double resistance to culture push’ and ‘fundamentalism: watching your society collapse into a grim, baffling, collective fever dream you couldn’t have imagined before it was already too late’.
It isn’t notably pessimistic overall(actual medieval deforestation gets a pass; though there isn’t a whole lot of tech tree or good odds of getting beyond a mutually unhappy ethnic and religious mishmash without either centuries of arduous effort or building some big skull pyramids on the smoking ruins of civilization); but arguably Crusader Kings II captures more of the ‘fall’ bit than the more Civ-styled stuff because of how important the (always fragile and unreliable; often much worse) characters are; above and beyond the assorted resource numbers. Like pretty much anything on a computer there’s still a numbers game to be min-maxed behind the scenes; but it’s a lot closer than Civ to the “yeah, actually the country did descend into internecine bloodletting because the heir people wanted died of some pitifully ordinary infection and his heretical kid brother took over; then holy war” unpleasantries of history.
15/03/2018 at 22:14 Gormongous says:
Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri did handle climate change well. Sea levels would rise with pollution levels caused by mineral overproduction, and solutions like launching a solar shade would often be resisted by inland factions that were happy to see their enemies drown even if the resulting hothouse atmosphere would be a net drain on everyone. It was a complex issue vulnerable to selfish interests, not just a penalty for you to avoid or to scrub away.
Also, even though it was a classic 4X game where technology always made you bigger, stronger, and better, the theming around discoveries helped to make you as a player feel uneasy about it anyway. You were building neurally amplified mindworms and self-aware colonies, which were of great use on the strategic map, but the quotes for tech and buildings grew increasingly dark, desperate, despairing… There was a distinct sense that the average human, an invisible atom in the game’s systems, was living an increasingly miserable life full of oppression and anomie. The only response, at least as a player who wanted to win was to push harder and faster, praying for the putative utopia of transcendence. It really worked for me, then and now.
15/03/2018 at 23:05 Son_of_Georg says:
Yes, Alpha Centauri had a great way of making technological progress inevitable and necessary, but always questionable as to how much of a benefit it really was for the individual citizen. For some technologies it was easy to imagine how they might improve people’s lives, but others were downright dystopian. And with the default settings, you didn’t pick which technology to unlock next. You just picked the type of science you wanted to prioritize and hoped that it benefited you in the end.
15/03/2018 at 22:18 jeremyalexander says:
It’s a very good article, but it would be very hard to introduce such mechanics into a series like Civilization and still have it be what it was envisioned to be, a PC boardgame. Global warming, slavery, and better resource systems would certainly be doable though. The original SM’s Colonization game had a much better way of dealing with resources and trade. If resources were made finite, environmental changes affected food, or have the option to “overuse” a resource at a high risk-high reward type situation, there’s a lot that could be done there. As for the people complaining about this article, 1 nobody forced you to click on it, and 2 it’s their website and they can do whatever they want with it. If you don’t like it, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
15/03/2018 at 22:41 Nauallis says:
I have no idea if it’s difficult to implement or not – but Civ2 had global warming & climate change, and city pollution as a tile modifier, including warnings that the ice caps were melting and the sea levels were going to rise. It only happened if you either detonated a bunch of nuclear weapons in a short time, didn’t clean up pollution fast enough, or converted too many forests, hills, swamps, or mountains into grassland and plains (or a combination of those three). If global warming happened (and it could happen multiple times in various increments) then a certain ratio of all coastal land tiles would instantly be converted to swamp and marsh, and inland tiles would convert to desert. Holy smokes that screwed up city production and food production. In hindsight, the sad irony is that oftentimes global warming was caused by the player min-maxing the environment for continuous growth by using engineers to transform marginal terrain into better terrain rather than because of negligence in pollution or nuclear devastation. The socio-economic commentary thus implied was rather farsighted for a video game.
Unfortunately Civ2 never implemented actual sea ice tiles as exist in Civ 5, and 6. It’s sad that the newer games are missing a system as fleshed out as Civ2’s climate and terrain.
15/03/2018 at 22:48 Nauallis says:
It’s also a pity that Civ2 is basically abandonware at this point. It’s not on GoG, not on Steam, it’s not playable on any modern OS. All of the other titles in the Sid Meier’s Civilization series are still accessible, but not Civ 2.
15/03/2018 at 23:12 RamenJunkie says:
Having checks and systems in place could be interesting, but it could lead to a different sort of stagnation in game play where you have to plateau you Civ and just sort of skip turns endlessly for 300 years.
15/03/2018 at 22:51 Gelor says:
And here we go again… The writer seems to have blindly believed every sensationalist claim made by journalists or scientists (minus the scientists that doesn’t agree with them like Lindzen or Dyson of course, which our supposedly “objective” media never discusses). Claims of “ecological collapse” have been around for 50 years, and Earth should be inhabitable by now. Paul Ehrlich who wrote the “population bomb” claimed that millions would starve before year 2000 and entire nations like Britain would collapse. And he wasn’t a nobody but respected scientist, who never acknowledged that he was wrong.
Today less people die from natural disasters than ever before and theres less starving people. Funny how in previous “more harmonious era” people died by thousands from famine and natural disasters. Last year many countries got record harvests, despite the fact that opposite was predicted. People like the writer of this article doesn’t understand that available resources or wealth is not the same thing as how many rocks or trees are in the forest. Ultimately people create wealth. Nature is not kind or generous. Oil was useless before we learned how to use it. Another thing to realise is that enviromentalism is a luxury only afforded by the rich. Do you think that a starving African mother gives a shit about forests when she cooks with wood? Ironically industrial revolution saved European trees, fact that is rarely acknowledged.
Climate change is an important and controversial issue, but there’s many reasons to be skeptical about it. Like the fact that many of the predictions hasn’t come to true. Last year group of scientists released a study saying that climate models have overestimated the impact of CO2, which, if correct, would suggest the skeptics were right. In 2015 NASA and National Geographic released news saying that Earth has gotten greener in recent decades, and they suspect it’s ironically becuase of CO2. link to humanprogress.org Not surprising considering plants enjoy that stúff, but they said that the negatives would outweight the positives, despite the fact that there is still no concrete proof that natural disasters are increasing. When climate scientist Roger Pielke released a study saying that there is no evidence of increasing disasters, he got called a “denier”.
Another good read: http://humanprogress.org/blog/no–capitalism-will-not-starve-humanity-by-2050
Interesting how Earth has survived devastating asteroid impacts, ice ages, and mass extinctions, but can’t stand us? Mother Nature certainly has no problem destroying everything herself. It’s also contradictory how some people think how amazing nature’s and life’s resilience is, but then say how fragile it is.
In our ruthless pursuit to “save the planet” we have pursued destructive policies like expensive and unreliable renewables, which require massive subsidies at the expense of ordinary people. But it’s all for the “greater good”. That’s what Stalin and Mao said. Some skeptics have said that if climate change really is that dangerous, renewables would be disaster. The right choice would be adaptation not mitigation and plunging us into dark ages.
Ultimately this “we should limit growth” is a dangerous myth which can hurt the lives of millions of people. Of course we in the rich countries can afford elitist and suicidal economic policies, but people in the poor world cannot. Economic growth is a GOOD thing. If the writer thinks it’s a bad thing, he should live like he preaches. Give up all the stuff our prosperity has brought us. Live in a forest in “harmony with the nature”, instead of spewing empty words and acting like a hypocrite.
15/03/2018 at 23:19 Son_of_Georg says:
I wonder though if any of that could make for interesting game mechanics for a Civ game. Here’s an example: I live in a part of the US where foresting used to be a major industry. Environmentalists regulated the industry out of business maybe 15 years ago. Now there are tons of unemployed people and a lot more deadly forest fires. Obviously, clear-cutting the forests would have made short-term profits but long-term problems (to be clear, this is not what was happening before). On the other hand, shutting down the foresting industry has made for all sorts of problems too. Finding the right balance is a part of life, and could make an interesting game.
I have a feeling that it isn’t the right mechanic for Civ. In my mind, Civ is best when treated as a simple conquest board game, and not as a history simulator.
15/03/2018 at 23:14 Graham Smith says:
Please keep this discussion civil, folks. And that goes for the people who agree with the article as much as those who disagree.
Thanks!
15/03/2018 at 23:15 mac4 says:
It’s a good and thoughtful piece. Thanks, Alister MacQuarrie.
15/03/2018 at 23:22 andycheese says:
Great article Alister. You hit the nail on the head. I am a long-time Civ fan, but as much as I enjoy the games, their view of the past as a tale of ‘eternal progress’ has always left me with an uneasy feeling in the pit of my stomach. However much you dress it up with cartoon avatars, it’s a horribly whiggish view of history. The notion of a continuous, large-scale civilization, occupying the same geographic territory from stone-age to space-age and beyond, is patently absurd. There’s an irony in the fact that many of Civ’s playable empires hit the historical dustbin so spectacularly that our current knowledge of them is limited to mere scraps and fragments… then again, maybe its absurdity is what makes the game so attractive.
16/03/2018 at 00:10 Dogahn says:
I often hit that growth grind point and stop playing a game. I want the player driven narrative sandbox games provide, but I need to feel like I could fail to stay interested. I recently reinstalled Cities Skylines because I picked up natural disasters DLC. Now, as good as I am at city managing there is a chance that economic recovery is not possible (I had to crank the frequency to max though). A challenge has been introduced that doesn’t detract from my personal storyline. I have a similar problem with Civ games, where is the fear of failure? The game is at its best when I’m struggling against reasonable opponents. When it’s distilled down to just build the best economic/social/military engine… once the end is envisioned the game for me is over.