Attack On Titan 2 is kinda almost out

Arm Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man with two giant Stanley knives and you have Attack on Titan, a manga and anime series set in a Renaissance-ish kingdom where spunky teens wielding knives and grappling hooks cut up marauding dopey giants with far too many teeth. It’s heavy on the angst and exposition but also a right lark when the warteens swing around cutting giants, and about the same is true for its 2016 video game adaptation. The sequel is out now and sold on Steam but beware: the English translation won’t be in until next Tuesday, March 20th. Click your Stanley back in.
If you can read Japanese or want to bluff your way through, you can now buy and play Attack On Titan 2. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait. The English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish subtitles and UI translations won’t launch until some time on Tuesday the 20th.
Publishers Koei Tecmo have been clear all along that March 15th was the Japanese release and it’d be available internationally on the 20th, but I was still surprised to see it pop up as a new release on Steam this morning. It seems unlikely that Koei Tecmo are desperately scrambling to finish the localisations, given that console disc copies are already printed, so I assume they’re holding the release back to placate retailers. Oh well. No oceans and all that.
Attack On Titan 2 is/will be out on Steam priced at £55/€70/$60 (yeah, I don’t know what’s up with those conversions either).
More giant-stabbing action is coming in April with Extinction, which looks to swing somewhere between Attack On Titan and Shadow Of The Colossus in its monster-climbing murders.
15/03/2018 at 12:25 Jokerme says:
60$ for a Koei Tecmo PC game? Yeah, no.
15/03/2018 at 12:37 Drib says:
Onegai sempai.
My knowledge of Japanese is too specialized to be of use playing this sort of thing.
Is this series still going? The manga, I mean. You’d think it would have reached a conclusive end to the story by now, unless they’re just in a perpetual middle of the story like Batman or something.
15/03/2018 at 13:00 khamul says:
There was a humble bundle with it recently, which had everything up to episode 22.
That… was a pretty great place to leave it, but it’s also clear that it’s not the end of the story. Wikipedia tells me that there seems to be about 3 books a year, the last published was episode 24, and that was in December 2017.
So yeah, still going. I’m not going to say anything else, but if I was editor, I can’t think of anything I’d cut from what I read. They’re not stringing out the story to sell issues – it’s still going for good reasons. But if you don’t want to commit to the series forever, the end of episode 22 is a pretty good place to pause.
15/03/2018 at 13:50 durrbluh says:
Having kept up with the print version of AoT, I can say you’re probably right. Story runs into backstory, exposition, flashbacks and flashforwards, until you as the reader, are COMPLETELY understanding why the situation with titans exists, who or what created said situation, and what the fallout of that situation may be.
Unless you really crave belabouring the whole “why titans?” story premise, episode 22 as a series wrap-up is not a bad thing.
15/03/2018 at 13:26 Rince says:
Well, they added my favorite character to the playable roster, Mina, so I guess that I gonna get this game sooner or later.
15/03/2018 at 13:43 Mungrul says:
I was interested in the first one after the decent review here.
But the price never came down to a reasonable level, and they never fixed it to support higher resolutions than 1920×1080.
Whenever the suggestion to add a wider range of supported resolutions was made on the Steam forums, it was shot down by a bunch of fanboys claiming higher resolution support wasn’t needed.
So yeah, unless things have drastically changed, I’ll probably be avoiding this too.