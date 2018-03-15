Brigitte smashes into Overwatch next week

The shameless nepotism of Overwatch will continue next week with the addition of Brigitte, its 27th character, who just so happens to be Torbjörn’s daughter. Oh, what a coincidence! The tanky medic does seem to have some skill on the battlefield, having hit the class-based FPS’s test servers at the end of February, but it is suspicious that yet more jobs are going to existing employees’ friends and family. Well, she’ll get the opportunity to prove herself next week, as Blizzard today announced that they will add Brigitte to the game properly in an update on Tuesday the 20th of March.
Brigitte is a support character who’s a little tanky but not a tank. She can throw out healing Repair Packs, pop up a little energy shield, and buff nearby allies with armour, as well as pummel enemies with her rocket-powered flail-mace doodad.
Hey gang, have you Brigitted on the test server? How is she?
Storywise, Brigitte is the daughter of notdwarven engineer Torbjörn, which happened to land her a job as the squire of his fellow Overwatch agent Reinhardt. Funny, that. Now she’s stepping out from behind the scenes to bash faces in herself, as this here trailer explains:
Hanzo and Genji are brothers, Pharah is Ana’s daughter, Junkrat and Roadhog are besties… it seems to sure way to get into this video game is to know someone who’s already in. And this is only what Blizzard will cop to! I have it on good Internet authority that Soldier: 76 is D.Va’s dad and carries her around in a sling. And if we started on which Overwatch characters are secretly married or engaging in coitus, we’d be here all day.
15/03/2018 at 19:43 Sir_Deimos says:
On paper she seems like exactly the kind of hero I want to play, but my hard drive is too small to justify having a second installation just for the PTR. Curious what people that have tried her think, does she play like a melee Lucio?
15/03/2018 at 20:07 Menthalion says:
Brigitte plays like a hybrid between offtank and support. Her short range stunning shield charge and cone like flail attack is a good deterrent to flankers.
The flail also passes through shields and hits multiple targets, so it’s also good to break shield defenses if the team can get up close. Her charge ult is a great asset there as well.
She resembles Lucio in directing the flow of battle like that. Her 30m range heal E power can overheal into armor, and can be cast reactionary or proactively, as clutch or signal to push.
When outnumbered she’s still as vulnerable as other healers; her team is needed badly, although she might often be the last one standing.
15/03/2018 at 20:25 Sir_Deimos says:
Thanks for the breakdown, sounds mostly like what I was expecting :) . Cool to hear she hits through shields and sounds like skills are versatile enough that you’re not waiting for the right time to use. Can’t wait to try her out!
15/03/2018 at 20:30 haldolium says:
Still the worst VG character name.
They should’ve called her Elfriede instead.
15/03/2018 at 20:34 Sir_Deimos says:
Friede, Friede, gotta get down on Friede. Everybody’s lookin forward to the weekend.
15/03/2018 at 21:09 BanjoMonger says:
Yes, but Elfriede isn’t a typical Swedish name. If she were German or Austrian maybe. But then Brigitte isn’t common here in Sweden either, it’s Danish. We spell it Birgit or Birgitta and it is a relatively common name on60-80 year old women.
15/03/2018 at 21:19 MikoSquiz says:
She’s “Brigitte” instead of “Birgit” because Reinhardt named her.
15/03/2018 at 21:26 BanjoMonger says:
Ah, then it makes sense. Thank you! Lindholm is a perfectly Swedish family name though, nothing for me to nitpick on blizzard there.