Podcast: Remembering all the rats we’ve killed

Leave no rodent behind – that’s the motto of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. With the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, we decided to celebrate the lovable dirtbag of videogames. The lowly, filthy, wonderful rat. Whether you are murdering five of them in cold blood for an RPG hotel owner, or pledging your sword to a disgusting subterranean monarch, there’s room in your heart for the humble rat.

And your intestine. And lung. Basically, shove over, organs. Make room for the rats.

Adam respects the helpful rats of Dishonored, without which the guards would have nothing to blame unusual noises on. While Matt likes the swag-carrying Loot Rat of Vermintide 2, who scurries away as you pursue it greedily. Brendan, on the other hand, was disappointed by the underwhelming Rat King of Dark Souls 2, who’s just a normal rat with a posh accent. But who among the three of our hosts is a rat themselves? Find out (and play along) in our squeaky quiz.

Of course, we’ve also been playing the aforementioned rat-based shooter Vermintide 2. Matt and Brendan have enjoyed being grabbed by malingering rats with giant hooks, and recoiling with horror at the “brain rats” strapped onto the backs of other, bigger rats. By contrast, Adam has been having a delightful time in the pop-up dungeoneering of Book of Demons.

