See Geralt cut into Soul Calibur VI

As rumoured and expected, Geralt of Rivia will indeed cross over into Soul Calibur VI. Everyone’s seemingly known for ages that the monster-hunting hero The Witcher would appear in the upcoming fighting game sequel, but now it’s official. One of my main interests in life is hearing Geralt talk in a weary voice so you betcha I’m up for throwing him through a portal into a new fightworld. He doesn’t sound best pleased with the situation in this new trailer. Good.
Geralt will use his swords to stab people while pirouetting elegantly, as well as his magical sign powers and home-brewed potions to spice the action up. His witching home, Kaer Morhen, will appear as a level. And they’re borrowing the song Hunt Or Be Hunted off the Witcher 3 soundtrack too.
Our Katharine expressed hope that he’ll also call in his horse, Roach, and I certainly want to see a horse kick an anime in the face. I’m hopeful that his mega-special move will be to sigh and look away in a way that makes opponents feel absolutely dreadful that they’re putting him through this, more of this, all this, after everything. And our Adam will surely be delighted he can do… whatever it is he wants Geralt and Voldo to do I don’t know I don’t really follow.
I’m sure I don’t understand.
As guest characters go, Soul Calibur has seen stranger. Previous visitors include Link from Zelda, Kratos out God of War, and Darth Vader and Yoda from Star Trek.
Soul Calibur VI is due out sometime later in 2018.
15/03/2018 at 13:56 Jokerme says:
Glad to see him as a guest in a game he doesn’t seem too out of place. I imagine this move will do lots of good for SC6’s popularity among gamers.
15/03/2018 at 14:06 a real Monkey says:
Vader and Yoda from Star TREK? Ahahahaha, I’m gonna die. Who wrote this article.
15/03/2018 at 14:10 Mungrul says:
Welcome to RPS where Alice’s running jokes are a thing :)
15/03/2018 at 14:10 Alice O'Connor says:
Me, I did.
15/03/2018 at 14:15 Godwhacker says:
Yeah I know right, Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation are totally different shows
15/03/2018 at 14:17 Lawlcopt0r says:
Would you like to speak to the manager? :P
15/03/2018 at 15:28 NailBombed says:
I thought Darth Vader was from Battlestar Galactica and Yoda was from Babylon 5? All these years, I’ve been lied to!
15/03/2018 at 16:00 khamul says:
No, man, you’ve got it wrong. It was Servalan that was the deputy commander on Babylon 5, not Yoda.
And Vader was great in Battlestar Galactica, sure, but they totally nicked the character from Lost In Space. The way its eyes flashed as it said ‘Sorry, I can’t do that Dave?’. Classic.