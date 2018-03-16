Best PC gaming deals of the week

Welcome back, weary travellers, to another batch of the week’s absolute best PC gaming deals, which this week also includes a few bits of other ‘this is rather nice’ offers. There’s even a Raspberry Pi deal in there somewhere, for all of you who might want to do more than just slap an Amiga emulator on one of those things.

Anyway, onto the deals! We’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Neatly timed to occur shortly after this week’s announcement of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, due this September, Humble has launched a week’s worth of sale offers on Square Enix titles. The sale features Rise of the Tomb Raider for £13.19, Nier Automata for £19.99, Life is Strange Before The Storm for £8.39 and a whole batch more.

Square Enix Publisher Sale from Humble Store

Pick up a huge amount of classic Star Wars titles this week with GOG’s current batch of sale offers. Everything from Shadows of the Empire to The Force Unleashed is here but let’s face it, you’re all here to buy Tie Fighter, right?

Star Wars Sale from GOG

Green Man Gaming’s March Madness sale continues this week, with discounts on Bioshock Remastered (£3.30), Killing Floor 2 (£10), Superhot (£10.79) and much more on offer.

March Madness sale from Green Man Gaming

Get yourself a happy little bundle this week, with a special Bob Ross themed bundle from Humble. It’s a mix of software, games and episodes of The Joy of Painting, all with an aim to get you painting. Here’s the whole bundle:

Pay what you want

Crayon Physics Deluxe

Draw a Stickman

Draw Your Game

Three episodes of Joy of Painting

Pay more than the average

Passpartout

Drawful 2

Joy of Painting E-book (Three volumes)

50% off Jackbox Party Pack 4

Pay $15 or more

Corel Painter Essentials 6

Corel Painter Essentials Mystic Mountain Essentials Brush Pack

Bob Ross: The Happy Painter Documentary

Pay what you want for the Humble Bob Ross Bundle

Tekken 7 is a game that allows you to play dress up with a bear, fight a man wearing a Jaguar head, battle an actual devil and inevitably throw someone into a volcano. It’s also £15.35 / $21.59 when you enter code SPRING10 at checkout over at Fanatical. Any questions?

Tekken 7 for £15.35 / $21.59 using code SPRING10 from Fanatical

This week’s release of Devil May Cry HD Collection features the first three DMC titles in one neat package. You can pick up the lot for £20 at Green Man Gaming right now.

Devil May Cry HD Collection for £19.99 / $24.99 from Green Man Gaming

Sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription in March and you’ll get yourself early unlocks of Mafia 3 with its DLC, God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Not only that but, of course, you’ll be getting a stack of other games at the end of the month, too. All that will cost you $12 / £10.

God Eater 2 Rage Burst, Mafia 3 with DLC and Deus Ex Mankind Divided for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Possibly one of the silliest game tie-ins to date, this Destiny 2 Ghost edition speaker works with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to communicate to you and your game, allowing you to use voice commands in-game if you see fit. It’s currently down to under £20 right now as well.

Limited Edition Destiny 2 Alexa-enabled Ghost Speaker for £19.92 from Amazon UK

This Harman Kardon sound system is a bit of a weird looking thing but is one of the better reviewed two-speaker setups around. The model III is discounted right now through the official site, costing £109.99 for a limited time.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks III for £109.99 from Harman Kardon

If you’re after a 4K set anytime soon, you might want to check out this Panasonic TX-58EX750B, a 58-inch 4K TV which is currently £350 off over at Currys PC World for a limited time.

Panasonic TX-58EX750B 58-inch 4K HDR TV for £999 from Currys PC World

Over at WD’s main site, you can pick up a 1TB portable hard drive for £27.99 by going for a ‘recertified’ drive, with a full guarantee.

Recertified 1TB WD Elements Portable hard drive for £27.99 from WD

The very gory and very, very silly show that is Ash vs. Evil Dead, the serialised sequel to the Evil Dead movie franchise, is currently discounted in its digital download form over at Amazon. You can pick up Season 1 and 2 for £4.99 each at the moment.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Seasons 1 and 2 for £4.99 each (Digital) from Amazon UK

US Deals

Shortly after the announcement of the brand new Model B+, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B has been discounted over at NewEgg, where you can grab one of these tiny computers for $28.99 when you enter the code RASPIE5 at checkout.

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B for $28.99 with code RASPIE5 from NewEgg

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

