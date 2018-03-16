Sail a ship to world’s end and beyond in Far: Lone Sails

There may be no new ideas in games, but if you mash up enough concepts, you’ll get something close enough to unique. Take Far: Lone Sails for example, a post-apocalyptic steampunk sailing puzzle-platform simulation adventure. Bet you never thought you’d be playing one of those, or for it to look quite so lovely.

The first game from Swiss outfit Okomotive, Far: Lone Sails tasks you with singlehandedly captaining your rickety wheeled land-ship across a dried-out ocean bed, in search of shores unknown. It’s out this May, and we’ve got a quietly atmospheric debut trailer within.

More than anything, it looks a bit like a single-player, more story-driven take on Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime. Rather than have two players dashing around a constantly harassed vessel, Far takes a slower, lonelier and more contemplative approach to the concept. It’s just you and your ship out here, with nothing but its hissing pipes and groaning engine to keep you company.

There’s also a dash of console explore-o-hit Journey to it all. A mysterious robed figure on a pilgrimage across strange lands, following hints and clues to unknown ends. It’s all very evocative, and it’ll be interesting to see how well the game balances its mechanical challenges and quieter, atmospheric intents.

Far also promises an unusually violence-free post-apocalypse. No zombies or raiders or landship-borne pirates here, just you against entropy itself, the weather and the ever-present threat of dwindling resources. Not that ‘non-violent’ necessarily means dull, as it looks like there will be plenty of intense situations to work through, at least according to the trailer.

Far: Lone Sails is launching in two months, on May 17th. If you like the cut of its jib, you can wishlist it on Steam here.