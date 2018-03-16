Star Wars: Battlefront 2 launching reworked loot boxes next week

Four months after turning off microtransactions in Star Wars: Battlefront II following the big stupid loot box mess, EA are about ready to launch a revamp of the game’s progression system and microtransaction monetisation. The good news: nothing that actually affects the action will be purchasable with real money. The so-so news: yes it still has a lousy damn progression system getting in the way of the game. The weird news: it seems the only thing EA will sell for money is character skins, contrary to an exec’s mutterings about the risks of upsetting people with a pink Darth Vader.
You remember the loot box mess? Unlocking items and upgrades was tied to ‘Star Cards’ and crafting junk found in loot boxes bought with a virtuacash earned by playing or a microtransaction currency bought with real money, as our Alec explained in detail. The game had a load of grind and players were not best pleased that EA were offering to let people pay to skip some of that grind in a game which already costs £55. No more.
“With this update, progression is now linear,” today’s announcement explains. “Star Cards, or any other item impacting gameplay, will only be earned through gameplay and will not be available for purchase. Instead, you’ll earn experience points for the classes, hero characters, and ships that you choose to play in multiplayer. If you earn enough experience points to gain a level for that unit, you’ll receive one Skill Point that can be used to unlock or upgrade the eligible Star Card you’d like to equip.”
Star Cards aren’t in Crates any more, and Crates can’t be bought. The reworked Crates will be received as rewards for “logging in daily, completing Milestones, and through timed challenges,” EA say. And they’ll only contain Credits or cosmetic items like emotes and victory poses.
Everything players have unlocked before this update will stay unlocked, but moving forwards it’ll go through that new system.
So what will EA sell? It sounds like skins are the only thing. EA call ’em “appearances” for some funny reason, and they’ll include different species to play as. EA give the example of Rodians as Rebel characters. These will be sold for the Credits earned in-game while playing or for real money through the ‘Crystals’ microtransaction cash.
I don’t object to EA selling cosmetic jazz for games if it helps fund ongoing development. It’s a model which has proven itself in a number of games – and sure beats the last Battlefront’s post-launch monetisation of playerbase-splitting paid expansions. It’s just a bit silly considering everything EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said last year about grind-skipping microtransactions being a better fit than skins. He noted that they were considering cosmetic options, but had been wary of focusing on them.
“The one thing that we’re very focused on and [Disney are] extremely focused on is not violating the canon of Star Wars,” Jorgensen said during an earnings conference call in November, responding to the loot box upset. “It’s an amazing brand that’s been built over many many years and so if you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon. Darth Vader in white probably doesn’t make sense versus in black. Not to mention, you probably don’t want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink but I don’t think that’s right in the canon.”
Turns out, Star Wars is crawling with different species and bits you can mash in as cosmetic options. Who knew? Still, at least they changed their minds rather than sticking to selling progression.
Battlefront II’s Progression Update will launch on March 21.
16/03/2018 at 17:43 Phantom_Renegade says:
Firstly, the only thing worse then this game’s progression system is RPS’s log-in system. Seriously, it’s incredibly awful, you should put some money into fixing it.
Secondly, while I personally believe that if you pay full price for a game, you shouldn’t then get nickle and dimed to death, at least cosmetics are (relatively) harmless.
Lootboxes on the other hand, aren’t. This is still taking advantage of the large amount of teens without self-control the game is targeted at. Same as with Overwatch. If you absolutely need to be greedy, have a shop where you can buy the shit you want. This is still gambling and it’s still evil.
16/03/2018 at 18:08 Martel says:
I would prefer it that way too. Cosmetics as microtransactions are just fine, but they should just sell you the item (for real money too, no fake currency) and get it over with.
16/03/2018 at 19:40 grimdanfango says:
Cosmetic microtransactions aren’t fine and never have been.
What they always have been is a thin-end-of-the-wedge that eventually lead to this current lootbox hell.
Every time you make a point of saying they’re fine, you’re actively contributing to greedy publishers assessments that now is the time to push people a little further.
They will keep pushing and pushing until lootboxes are considered “just how things are” … then they’ll push for something even more outrageous.
Stop enabling them.
16/03/2018 at 22:08 Asurmen says:
Without cosmetics you just killed off countless of other games, while not actually disproving the slippery slope fallacy you just made.
16/03/2018 at 23:13 Chromdillion says:
I believe he specifically stated “Cosmetic microtransactions…” not “Cosmetics,” alone.
16/03/2018 at 18:01 MaxMcG says:
I think microtransactions have no place in a full price game. Period. I don’t buy the “cosmetic items are ok, nobody is forcing you to buy them” argument.
Here, EA are keeping their foot in the door as far as microtransactions go. It’s only a matter of time before they get greedy again and find some other way to try and exploit customers again.
16/03/2018 at 18:07 Eviscerator says:
Sounds like they’re replacing one incomprehensible mess with another. Star cards, crates, challenges- WTF is wrong with just handing out awards for XP? You know, for playing the game? It seems now instead of needing shell out money for the good stuff EA want to keep you coming back to the game over and over so they can hopefully convince you to buy some cosmetics.
I didn’t bother with any of the SW:B games and I don’t see myself starting anytime soon. I really do hope this move just finishes the game off- hopefully others will take it as a warning not to keep trying to gouge players for as much as they will tolerate.
16/03/2018 at 18:28 Jievo says:
I just wish the gaming world, consumers and publishers, would just calm down about graphics and production values. We don’t need games to look that good. Like it or not, the big publishers have pushed production costs to the point that a $60 price tag won’t cut it any more. Maybe they should just go with a straight up $100 price tag but I don’t see that going over well. I’m all for the microtransaction model, means I get to potter around and have plenty of fun with base level equipment and slowly unlock a few fun new toys to play with, while those lunatics who pour cash in to get the top top tier equipment fund my experience. But ultimately, I think we just need to collectively reevaluate what a $60 game ought to look like. Screenshots I’ve seen of BF2 look gorgeous, but… It’s excessive, and if you can’t do it for a cost that can be recouped with sales, then just, don’t.
16/03/2018 at 18:54 ChairmanYang says:
Plenty of devs, AAA and indie alike, can produce incredible graphics without predatory business models. Witcher 3 is still one of the best-looking games, for example.
No one should fall for it if EA or Fake Jorgensen say otherwise.
16/03/2018 at 19:16 DefinitelyNotHans says:
I mean, we’re already living in the age of $100 AAA games, it’s just that no one seems to be noticing somehow. Every major game release now has DLC and season passes set up ahead of time so you’re going to have to drop at least $90 or more for the actual full game, even more for ones that add on extra expansions that aren’t covered in the season pass.
And even if you play the salewait game you’re still going to end up paying at least around full price once you add in all the major DLC content or get the “complete edition” that they all drop a year later.
16/03/2018 at 19:46 ChairmanYang says:
Is Assassin’s Creed Origins, for example, not a full game without the DLC, despite being ridiculously content-rich and story-complete? Can full games later become partial games because they have new DLC released?
That’s a weird viewpoint.
16/03/2018 at 23:02 aircool says:
Yeah, I remember watching all 30-40 minutes of Shadow of War’s credits (should have just looked online really for the last bit) and was surprised at the amount of artists used in the game. I’d say that artists of one sort or another made up about 90% of those credited.
Still, it keeps them off the streets and in gainful employment rather than wasting lottery funding on some art in the community installation crap.
16/03/2018 at 18:45 sosolidshoe says:
OK, interesting. I’ll make clear up-front, like other commenters I do not buy the whole “it’s just cosmetic” excuse, far as I’m concerned you either buy the game and get the game, all of it, not most of it, not all of it except for some cosmetics, the entire product. If you want to use a F2P business model, your game should be sodding free to play.
All that said, I’m a huge sucker for Star Wars and I was fully prepared to deal with some level of skeeviness from EA for BF2, it was only the truly egregious level of skeeviness they engaged in that made me refuse to buy the game. I also don’t like to reflexively reject the idea of buying in to a game late if the dev/publisher actually addresses the complaints people have with a product, since continuing to boycott merely tells them that making that effort was wasted, so I’ll be willing to give this another look and maybe pick up a copy depending on exactly how the changes are implemented.
16/03/2018 at 21:30 pandiculator says:
My thoughts are exactly the same as yours – I still think cosmetics are skeevy as hell, but I am way more likely to put up with that rather than Star Lootbox.
16/03/2018 at 19:05 Evan_ says:
So Disney discriminates pink and even white Darth Vaders. Ok.
16/03/2018 at 22:58 aircool says:
The game is a hopeless mess. It’s not even a good game, there’s just so many faults. What sort of game rewards the best players with OP classes so they can just dominate even more?
I went back to the game when I found out that they’d fixed the colourblind modes. Two hours of play later and I was uninstalling it. Sea of Thieves is going to be a welcome breath of fresh air.
You can get the full-on Star Wars: Battlefront via Origin Access and it’s a much superior game to its god-awful sequel.