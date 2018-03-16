Twitch Prime now includes a monthly bundle of games

Like it or not, subscription services are becoming a greater part of the gaming sphere with each passing month. Humble Monthly, Origin Access, the XBox game pass (which now includes PC games) among others. Many of us already have a subscription to Amazon Prime, which brings with it a slew of perks and giveaways on streaming mega-hub Twitch.tv, and now you can get a monthly bundle of games as part of the service.
The first month’s lineup is an impressive lot, including time-bending FPS Superhot, teen horror adventure Oxenfree, Hotline Miami-esque Mr Shifty, board-game adaptation Tomb of Annihilation and (last, but by no means least) brilliant Japanese-themed Commandos tribute Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.
To access all of these goodies, you’ll first need to claim the items via Twitch’s rewards drop-down panel (the crown in the top-right corner of the UI), and to install the games you’ll need the official Twitch desktop app. Yes, it’s one more installer/storefront to have cluttering up your desktop, but it’s also very cheap games, and you really should play Shadow Tactics. It’s quite utterly lovely and it’s great that more people will have a chance to play it. If it’s somehow managed to sneak under your radar (appropriately enough), here’s the trailer:
Also available via Twitch’s present slew of giveaways is the original Devil May Cry. Word is that the port is a little on the cheap side (it’s capped to 1080p, and misbehaves if you run it at over 60fps), but it’s an otherwise fun look at the missing link between Resident Evil and the modern character-action genre. Perhaps takes the wind out of the recent Devil May Cry 1-3 HD collection released recently, though.
The first month of Games With Twitch Prime is live now, and will be available for the next two weeks. Make sure you tag them while they’re available if you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription.
16/03/2018 at 22:23 heretic says:
Shadow Tactics is indeed amazing, great Commandos style game set in feudal Japan – hope they will release a sequel or expansion!
16/03/2018 at 22:27 hlm2 says:
If I claim Shadow Tactics and then cancel prime can I still play it do you know?
16/03/2018 at 23:59 Viral Frog says:
“That’s 10 games in the next two months, all for FREE and yours to keep forever.”
link to blog.twitch.tv
Yes, you can immediately cancel after the fact and they’re yours. You do need to download the games via the Twitch desktop app, however.
16/03/2018 at 22:48 Dynamique says:
That’s a nice bundle. Yet owning all the others I only want Shadow Tactics; and I don’t want Twitch or new Store Apps… Guess I’ll pass.
16/03/2018 at 23:58 Viral Frog says:
You’re not really paying for Twitch at all. It’s Amazon Prime that you’re paying for. Linking your Twitch account to Amazon Prime is free, no additional cost besides your monthly (or annual) Prime subscription. If you already have Prime, there’s not really any reason not to link the two. You do have to download these via the Twitch desktop app, unfortunately. So that doesn’t help with your concern over having another app… but I’m not sure that it’s a storefront app. I’ve never used it.
17/03/2018 at 00:07 weird says:
The app is primarily for voice chat (it used to be Curse Voice). There’s a link to the Twitch store on your Games library page, but it’s not built into the app and not in your face.
16/03/2018 at 23:45 BooleanBob says:
So do you lose access if you stop subscribing to Prime? That’s pretty insane value if not. I kind of have to assume they’re front-loading the good stuff to get people on board.
16/03/2018 at 23:56 weird says:
According to the Twitch blog, you get to keep the games forever.
16/03/2018 at 23:59 BooleanBob says:
Wowzers. Next month’s games look pretty neat too.
17/03/2018 at 00:24 revan says:
Not ecstatic about another app for downloading games, but this is enticing. Might sub just for a month to get this.