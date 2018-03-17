Devil May Cry HD gets the PC collection it deserves, kinda

Devil May Cry is finally on PC in an HD collection that brings together the first three games into a magical hack-and-slash adventure that allows the player to take some revenge on some utterly bizarre demons. These three Playstation 2 originals first got the HD treatment in a bundle back in 2012, so sure, 2018 is an appropriate time for PC owners to finally have access. The question is: what is that HD treatment worth to us now?

These three games represented an incredibly 2000s style of cool, especially with Dante’s outrageous interpretations of what “cool” meant, mixed with a visual sense that was unlike anything I had ever seen. Cracking how to defeat difficult enemies that required hyper-specific timing to bring down has served as the basis for spiritual successors like Bayonetta.

Incidentally, Bayonetta may be a better use of your time.

The third game in the series already received a pretty poor port, and the second game is notoriously entirely forgettable. The first game and third entry are fine revisits, especially the first game which still caries the DNA of Resident Evil right on the surface. But with titles like Bayonetta bringing modern, exciting twists to the formula, why spend the same amount of cash to acquire these titles now, nearly 18 years after the original Devil May Cry hit stores? And against resent revamps and remasters of games like the PS2 Final Fantasy XXI, this doesn’t appear to have nearly the same love invested on Capcom’s end.

The game page on Steam breaks down what you’re in for here:

The popular stylish action games Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition return in one collection! As Dante, the ultimate devil hunter, you’ll join forces with appealing characters such as Trish, Lady, and Lucia and enjoy incredible action for the first time in blistering 60fps. Devil May Cry: The first appearance of Dante, the ultimate devil hunter! With the blood of a legendary demon warrior flowing through his veins, Dante takes on the king of the underworld, Mundus. Devil May Cry 2: Dance with the devil. Set decades after the first game, this sequel adds moves like the wall run and Rain Storm, bringing Dante’s action to the next level of stylishness. The bonus mode Bloody Palace also makes its debut. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: This prequel to the first Devil May Cry introduces Vergil, Dante’s twin brother. Customize your game style by selecting from various styles to level up and gain new moves and abilities.

There are Steam Achievements, full controller support, and of course the Steam trading cards that all the youths are always getting excited about.

This release screams Future Steam Sale Purchase to me. Do you have memories of the DmCs that make you excited to dip back in? Or maybe a reason that I should finally play the second game? Let me know.