People love farming games for some reason; Pure Farming 2018 is another one

Pure Farming 2018 is out now. That’s…. that’s what we have to say. Farming Sim games now come from several competitive developers but also that competition doesn’t seem to make the genre better. Or maybe it does? Honestly, my ability to weigh in on the style of game is both too much and too little at the same time, and it often leaves my head spinning. Maybe you can tell me what I’m up against or why I keep having a Westworld android block against understanding why this matters to anyone, or why y’all keep buying these PS1 graphics level borefests?

See, I grew up on farms. I grew up on games. When I first started playing SimFarm, I totally got it. Decades later, I’m playing first person shooter formatted games where I’m operating combines and the process of planting turnips in what appears to be a Dutch village.

Techland Publishing and developer Ice Flames have announced Pure Farming 2018 with the following, just catchy-as-hell tagline: “What makes a great farm? Today Pure Farming 2018 answers the question: You do.”

Cool.

Wait. I make a great farm? Like… if my body was buried in the soil? Is Pure Farming 2018 threatening to kill me and my family for compost?

I’d… I’d be way more into that game than whatever this is.

After inheriting an in-game farm, you buy the best machines and work hard from dawn to dusk, selling crops, invest in new technologies, while making your farm the most efficient one in the state. And then, the game promises, you go global. I don’t know what going global as a farmer means? It’s simply not a thing that happens in the agriculture community outside of massive conglomerates at this point. This is borderline science fiction.

A review of one of the Farming Simulators is the very first paid review I ever had in games, back in 2010. I wound up losing my goddamned mind shouting about how the scientific and agricultural structure of what’s happening makes little to no sense; especially when you plant seeds in a field, water the field, harvest the field, take the bounty to sell in town, and ONLY THEN DECIDE WHAT KIND OF SEED YOU PLANTED. You know, like an alien might do on an alien world, if that alien world was stupid.

We have Stardew Valley. What are the rest of you hoping for here?

Hilariously, farm sim games often brag about the number of real world brands that exist in game. Who is getting all hot and bothered over the in-game inclusion of brands? Me. Maybe I’m just super into brands now. That’s the only thing that makes me feel anymore. John Deere is my god now.

“We listened closely to the farm simulator community, so we understand their expectations. That’s why we’re bringing a fleet of fully licensed machines from such industry leaders as Zetor, JCB, Great Plains, and many others. We’ve designed unique farms located in the USA, Japan, Italy, Colombia and Germany, and introduced various crops specific for these regions,” said Lukasz Abramczuk, Producer at Techland Publishing. “Thanks to three distinct game modes, we believe we’ve created a game that is very accessible to newcomers and at the same time satisfying for hardcore gamers who know their way around a virtual farm.”

Are you… are you one of them there “Hardcore Games” now plowing the manual labor fields? I straight up do not get this. I do not understand how the people I grew up alongside and their daily struggle is the new competitive form of weird budget gamer entertainment? This is my Hell and there are plenty of wheat fields here.

Well, not as much of a hell as finding collectible horseshoes in a game that was ill-equipped to handle me even walking without crushing my sound system under the audio SFX of a mega-terrible footstep on repeat. I may still be bitter on an unreasonable scale but that doesn’t mean that I’m wrong.

Sorry. I’ll stop. Here’s a video of some brands.

Launch trailer here:



A list of some of the post-release content is included below:

At least 7 DLCs with new models, machines, and other surprises within 6 months;

General game improvements based on players’ feedback from launch;

At least 3 updates to modding tools within 3 months;

Support for steering wheels and peripherals, and more within 3 months;

Regularly selected PC mods added as free DLC for consoles.

The game is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Pre-Order members get the Germany farm map (?) DLC for free. Best of luck with cracking the mysteries of life and chaos theory and whatever else comes with this? Perhaps sound-off in the comments below if you have a good explanation of where I’m missing the fun here? I am actually asking for help here. Eurotruck Sim makes more sense to me. What draws a single one of you to this genre, much less one of the three competitive IPs? I’m dying to know.