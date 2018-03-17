Welcome Back, GameFront

GameFront (also known as FileFront and originally FileLeech) was shut down nearly two years ago, and in the process, nearly 20 years of history was lost. The site, which offered demos and mods for gamesfolk all over the world, went down in 2016 after being an internet mainstay. Guess who is back?

A team of volunteers from the original site, supported by the folks at DBolical (ModDB, IndieDB, VRDB, SlideDB and so on) have fully restored the original GameFront. A lot of effort has gone into the restoration to make it as faithful as possible to the original. But they’re not just about nostalgia: the new website allows creators to upload unlimited gaming files to their accounts quickly and easily, suggesting new games and categories and customizing profiles with images, videos and more. Profiles here now line up with the other profiles across their extended database world.

The new site utilizes data which was backed up by the GameFront team, who have restored it to its former glory in an all new custom built website, meaning it will be the definitive place to find all the classic GameFront files. They also un-earthed the previously lost author, description, read.me and other metadata for all their files. There’s also fully restored news articles as well as the entire original GameFront forums.

The site has relaunched at GameFront and we’re having a fun few hours just scanning through all the content that was presumed lost to the sands of internet time.

So when looking for new campaigns to play in the Jedi Knight games or tools to capture screenshots in an FPS that you’re worried the rest of the world had forgotten about, GameFront is back to provide it for you. Congrats to our comrades for their triumphant return. And a genuine thank you to each member of the community who came back to help make sure this site returned to its former glory, both technically and spiritually. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

(Small personal aside, I somehow never saw this video and mod data that is available through GF/ModDB right now featuring leaked assets for Half-Life 2 ep 3 and now I’m just screaming about a laser that shoots through walls. The fact that I can go play with it right now means I am absolutely gonna. Sorry if this is all super old news to the rest of you.)