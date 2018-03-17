What are we all playing this weekend?

Several of us have flown from the RPS treehouse this weekend like riders on the storm, headed for Americky and the Game Developers Conference. Adam, Brendan, and John will be in San Francisco playing the part of gumshoes, wrapped in trenchcoats, lurking in bars, smoking on street corners, glugging whiskey in the rain, and getting worked over by Pinkertons hired by The Man to keep the precious industry secrets secret. If you see them, bleary-eyed and unshaven, please take them to Mel’s Drive-In diner and order them steak & eggs with black coffee and a cigarette on the side. Hang in there, kid.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Adam: I'm playing a game called GDC. It involves drinking lots of coffee and talking to a thousand different people and then falling over.

Alec: I've just started a new campaign in Surviving Mars, despite expressly saying in my review that doing the early work all over again didn't particularly appeal, because I turned out to be extremely curious about how much more efficient (i.e, non-fatal to humans) my colony could be when all the horrifying experiences of my disaster-strewn first effort were brought to bear. So, expect to hear that I've killed 500 people all over again come Monday, then.

Alice: I'm hoping to whack some rats with pals in Vermintide 2 . I like whacking rats. I do not like persistent progression guff gating the good rat-whacking sticks. Having played hundreds of hours of Left 4 Dead, it feels like such an unnecessary and irritating addition. Our Matt might tell you that unlocking and crafting and XP and all that provide pleasing goals, to which I would say: THE YOUTH OF TODAY…! Oh, also Yakuza 6 is REAL GOOD. I'm the best wrestledad.

Brendan: Brendan is limbering up for GDC by awaking face-down in gutters across several cities of Europe.

John: I shall be, like so many, spending half my weekend going to America for GDC. And boy do I plan to play games. I've loaded my Switch up with a best-of of PC indie games that I've previously missed, and now I'm worried that the 12 hour flight won't be long enough.

Katharine: I'll be road-tripping with Final Fantasy XV again this weekend, squeezing in as much best boy time as I can before I have to deliver Noctis – and myself – to our respective weddings next week. Just got to pick what music I'll have when I walk down the aisle now. Apocalypsis Noctis or Omnis Lacrima

Matt: If I'm not too busy playing "packing for a holiday", hopefully I'll be able to fit in some more Vermintide with my rat-splatting chums. It's a great game, though I wouldn't be surprised if people have burnt out on it by the time I get back.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?