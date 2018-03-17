What are we all playing this weekend?

Several of us have flown from the RPS treehouse this weekend like riders on the storm, headed for Americky and the Game Developers Conference. Adam, Brendan, and John will be in San Francisco playing the part of gumshoes, wrapped in trenchcoats, lurking in bars, smoking on street corners, glugging whiskey in the rain, and getting worked over by Pinkertons hired by The Man to keep the precious industry secrets secret. If you see them, bleary-eyed and unshaven, please take them to Mel’s Drive-In diner and order them steak & eggs with black coffee and a cigarette on the side. Hang in there, kid.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam:
I’m playing a game called GDC. It involves drinking lots of coffee and talking to a thousand different people and then falling over.
Alec:
I’ve just started a new campaign in Surviving Mars, despite expressly saying in my review
that doing the early work all over again didn’t particularly appeal, because I turned out to be extremely curious about how much more efficient (i.e, non-fatal to humans) my colony could be when all the horrifying experiences of my disaster-strewn first effort were brought to bear. So, expect to hear that I’ve killed 500 people all over again come Monday, then.
Alice:
I’m hoping to whack some rats with pals in Vermintide 2
. I like whacking rats. I do not like persistent progression guff gating the good rat-whacking sticks. Having played hundreds of hours of Left 4 Dead, it feels like such an unnecessary and irritating addition. Our Matt might tell you that unlocking and crafting and XP and all that provide pleasing goals, to which I would say: THE YOUTH OF TODAY…!
Oh, also Yakuza 6 is REAL GOOD. I’m the best wrestledad.
Brendan: Brendan is limbering up for GDC by awaking face-down in gutters across several cities of Europe.
Graham:
I don’t know what to play! I’ve started Yakuza 6 and Final Fantasy XV
, I’ve crawled back into Into The Breach
, I’ve downloaded Chuchel
, I’ve not finished with Dragon’s Dogma
or Slay the Spire
. I have, for some reason, purchased a physical copy of Viva Piñata from an Amazon reseller and I think it might be delivered today. And so this weekend I will play the most enduring game: staring at my Steam installed list, failing to make a decision, and glumly browsing Twitter
instead.
John:
I shall be, like so many, spending half my weekend going to America for GDC. And boy do I plan to play games. I’ve loaded my Switch up with a best-of of PC indie games that I’ve previously missed, and now I’m worried that the 12 hour flight won’t be long enough.
Katharine:
I’ll be road-tripping with Final Fantasy XV again this weekend, squeezing in as much best boy time as I can before I have to deliver Noctis – and myself – to our respective weddings next week. Just got to pick what music I’ll have when I walk down the aisle now. Apocalypsis Noctis
or Omnis Lacrima
?
Matt:
If I’m not too busy playing “packing for a holiday”, hopefully I’ll be able to fit in some more Vermintide with my rat-splatting chums. It’s a great game, though I wouldn’t be surprised if people have burnt out on it by the time I get back.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
17/03/2018 at 10:04 caff says:
I’m continuing my runs in “A Celebration of Violence”
link to store.steampowered.com
It’s a deeply-layered indie RPG roguelike with progression even after death. I’m sure this is a classic that everyone on RPS will love, hence me camping out to post this early and give it the attention it deserves.
It brings together some of the best bits of games like Binding of Isaac, ADOM, Teleglitch, Dark Souls, Rogue Legacy and Death Road to Canada, and more.
17/03/2018 at 13:31 Graham Smith says:
Do you have an anecdote or example of a cool thing that can happen in Celebration of Violence? Something that sells its systems, or what makes it unique?
17/03/2018 at 14:22 caff says:
– You can stab the NPCs in the starting area whilst they’re talking to you, and they make cute gurgling “AARRHGHHH” sounds. Silly I know – but it’s the little things.
– The world and the stories within reveal themselves slowly, a creeping sense of past wrongdoings emerge on each run.
– Repeat play-throughs make sense once you beat the first boss and learn how to “save” your experience. Death isn’t a failure, your knowledge and experience stick with you into the next run.
– You can really smash up the world, and even accidentally set fire to everything, assuming you collect the right weapons and power ups.
– The combat is hard, but timing, dodge and weapon choice are everything. At 20 hours+ in, I’m not terribly good but I am getting better.
– You can dig everywhere, and discover treasure maps to help you find stuff.
– The music is awful, but the developer admits this. Just turn it off.
I suppose if I had to sum it up, it’s just a lovingly-crafted indie game that reminds me of the early days of when I discovered ADOM.
17/03/2018 at 16:33 Graham Smith says:
Thanks!
I played it a little based on the recommendations here last week and enjoyed myself for 30 minutes or so. That was long enough to kill some starting area peeps, spread fire everywhere, and yeah, turn off the terrible music.
17/03/2018 at 14:38 sandoze says:
Great promo video, lots of developer interaction on the community board, and available for Mac? Just bought it. Thanks for the suggestion.
17/03/2018 at 10:25 LearningToSmile says:
I’ve betrayed the PC for the first time in nearly two decades(last console I owned was a Gameboy Color), bought a Switch, and am currently playing Xenoblade Chronicles 2. I’ve been itching to play a huge jrpg with all the quirks and silliness they come with for a while, and so far it’s delivering.
17/03/2018 at 11:59 LennyLeonardUK says:
For the past 15 years or so I have firmly stuck to the self imposed rule of owning a PC and whatever Nintendo decide to release. This rule has worked for me, and I seem to strike a nice balance of always having something to play but also not over burdening myself with too many games.
Up until the Switch’s release I would guess that my PC to Nintendo gaming time ratio was around 75-25% in PC’s favour. Mostly due to the lack of Nintendo first party exclusives compared to the wealth of games released per year on PC. But since the release of Switch that percentage has almost completely reversed. It truly is a fantastic console with a surprising amount of great games available.
One game I would easily recommend would be ‘Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle’. It is a surprisingly deep XCOM style turn based strategy game that I have enjoyed for countless hours.
Also, portable Skyrim is something that almost needs to be experienced in order to appreciate.
Enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it is fantastic!!!.
17/03/2018 at 10:26 mike69 says:
I’m going to take advantage of free Shadow Tactics (I happen to be in the middle of a Prime trial so great timing!). Also picking Wreckfest back up as I haven’t played it for a year, and it’s had some love which is nice. Still don’t like health bars and the damage modelling seems to have been further simplified – and although the new UI is great it still feels held back by the World of Tanks inspired original it seems to be trying to get away from. But it’s still the best demo derby game on the market and lots of fun even against AI. It says something that among my fairly massive racing game library this is the second most played*, and it’s not even out of early access.
* Mario Kart being number 1 of course.
17/03/2018 at 10:44 Chorltonwheelie says:
So Amazon Prime as well as sating the instantly gratified consumer whore in me is giving me games? Be rude not to grab Superhot and Shadow Tactics and play the heck out of them.
Hey Katherine….we went down the aisle to Ring of Fire. Choose wisely.
17/03/2018 at 10:47 haldolium says:
I’ll probably join Brendans endgame, but only in one citymap.
17/03/2018 at 10:50 Grizzly says:
As someone who is also very much part of Today’s Youth, I… also dislike Vermintide 2’s crafting and RPG aspirations whilst it’s a perfectly sensible co-op romp grrr
But it’s still loads of fun, so I’ll be playing that a lot again this weekend.
17/03/2018 at 11:11 Ghostwise says:
I should be able to cram in an hour or two of Grim Dawn.
Taking screenshots for an article about Grim Dawn lore and story made me crave play it again.
17/03/2018 at 11:14 Jonfon says:
Reruns of Next Generation on Tv (in order to expose the children to Picard and Patrick Stewart) have gotten me back into Star Trek Online. It’s clunky, has a horrific UI and obtuse systems and the ground combat brings back nightmares of old City of Heroes runs before you get your travel powers (the joys of glowie hunts) but the stories and overall feel of the Star Trek universe makes it enjoyable. We’ll see how long that lasts.
Also desperately playing “convince the children that we can watch the Dublin Patricks Day parade on Tv” cos it’s horrible outside. We’ll see how that pans out too.
17/03/2018 at 11:22 Jac says:
I want to play Yakuza 6 :(
17/03/2018 at 11:34 Seafoam says:
That kid is first playing a tune, but then look at the girl like he’s jealous of her tune. I dunno.
I’ll be beginning my annual modded Skyrim playtrough! Every year since the game’s release I’ve started a new playtrough with new mods around march. It was all accidental at first, but since it has happened so many times already I’ve decided to make it a tradition.
The plan is the mod Skyrim to hell, keep playing it while adding mods in the meantime, and not stopping until it keeps crashing and becomes unplayable. Next year, clean install, start again.
It’s a wonderful journey, a great voyage to the fantasy world of your choosing and to the farthest reaches of the wonderful modding community.
17/03/2018 at 11:40 zinzan says:
Doing my Combat Mission 2 PBeM games, trying to decide between playing some FoG II, or Flashpont Campaigns: Red Storm or start Shadow Tactics or starting Witcher 3 ?????
Hmmmm maybe I’ll just do adulting – shopping for food, new mobile, books and coffee…..
17/03/2018 at 11:44 Someoldguy says:
I’ll be finishing off my Surviving Mars playthrough, then probably shelving it until some significant DLC is released and the irritating bugs are ironed out.
17/03/2018 at 12:14 lglethal says:
I’m split. I just started Tacoma and am hugely enjoying it, so will probabaly try to find time to go further with it. I also want to get back into my Tomb Raider and Division playthroughs. But more than likely I’ll be playing keep my 2 month old son entertained. When he is sleeping,I might be able to get some time to play. We will see!
By the way, does anyne have good recommendations for Xcom likes? I’ve just finished like my 3rd or 4th playthrough of Xcom 2 and I need something just a bit different, but which is also turn based, and doesnt require sound cues, and which i can save and walk away at any time. Xcom 2 really is fantastic with a new baby…
17/03/2018 at 14:30 mgardner says:
PC: Into the Breach
Switch: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Both are very friendly to the “unknown amount of playtime” problem grownups have, are turn-based, and scratch the X-Com itch.
17/03/2018 at 16:43 july85 says:
Hard West it is very Xcom like, still in my back log though. Or Xenonauts but I still hesitate to purchase it.. just check YT and decide. I have 2 yrs old daughter and I almost completely switch to turnbased strategy games.. what I would suggest you, Civilization VI and Total War series…there are real time battles but the core game is turnbased…
17/03/2018 at 17:24 jssebastian says:
The best Xcom-like (meaning squad based tactics game with campaign progression) is IMO Invisible Inc by several miles. You’ll find several articles going on about how great it is on this here site.
Loved XCOM2 myself btw, but Invisible Inc is such a tight, clever experience, and only xcom-like game i’ve ever been willing to play with permadeath myself, since it has no RNG after map generation, and gives you all the information you need to pull some crazy stunts, so if I fail miserably it’s because of my own mistakes.
17/03/2018 at 12:17 aircool says:
This weekend I shall mostly be playing ‘why the fuck does this xbox app keep crashing’ alongside ‘does Battlefield 1 only rotate three Operations maps these days?’
17/03/2018 at 12:30 gabrielonuris says:
Blood and Blood And Wine. No, that wasn’t a typo, I’m really playing the Build Engine shooter again, with Death Wish mod campaign (which is awesome, by the way) and the last Witcher 3 expansion pack.
I must force myself to not install more than one game at once, because then I’m sucked into a black hole of various installations, where game shortcuts start piling in my desktop looking at me every weekend wondering if I’ll ever finish them before the inevitable uninstall.
17/03/2018 at 12:31 juan_h says:
This weekend I will be playing Making A Desert And Calling It Peace, otherwise known as Civilization V. I, er, really appreciate the option to burn unwanted cities to the ground.
17/03/2018 at 12:53 GornValim says:
I’m totally immersed in Age of Conan. The game was in my “maybe-worth-a-try-someday” list, and I took the plunge two weeks ago because of this “Saga of Zath” server. It’s good! The quests are very well written and full of surprises, the graphics have aged marvellously, the soundtrack and sound design are amazing, and the world seems really huge. There are a lot of little roleplaying details that invite you to this world.
Besides that, I have an old Baldur’s Gate playthrough to finish,
the sixth one I think, and I still discover new things. But I’m looking forward to finally start Baldur’s Gate II ! (I’m a little late to the party).
17/03/2018 at 13:50 Plunkbat Oranges says:
Trying to finish ‘Yakuza 5’ before 6 is released…at this stage it’s the best in the series in terms of variety and the ‘jobs’ feature.
May throw in my weekly hour of ‘Monster Hunter World’ as well for shits ‘n gigs.
17/03/2018 at 14:32 particlese says:
I am playing “toss the SpaceNavigator back in the bag to return to work” because Logitech/3DConnexion doesn’t seem to know how or want to create a usable piece of software for folks who want to play games with their lovely CAD-centric devices. The knob works flawlessly and effortlessly with Blender, but Elite:Dangerous and explicitly 6-DOF game Overload were both no-goes. Probably in part the fault of the games, but even though I had joystick emulation working in various official and unofficial forms, never once could I get it working properly outside of test/configuration programs. I’m sure it’s possible with enough care, and I suspect it’s grand (hence my efforts to make it work), but to me, it’s just not worth any more effort.
So! Less grumpily now I’m done with that game, I will enjoy some more E:D VR with a keyboard, mouse, and gamepad; some more Subnautica VR; some Devil Daggers; and, this evening, another load of Lawbreakers quickmatches during our weekly community gathering! Old beta players, folks who recently discovered the community-run Discord group, and even a couple newbies have started showing up in recent weeks, which has been nice to see.
17/03/2018 at 15:47 Det. Bullock says:
After finishing Rise of The Tomb Raider I fell back to Saints Row IV, continuing my female boss/president run, though I’d wish there was more continuity between the voice options at least most of the clothes available in 3 are still there in 4, though some of them seem to have switched shops and I have yet to find the same trousers and sunglasses I had in 3.
17/03/2018 at 16:12 anHorse says:
Well I played a load of Stardew Valley this week got to the Winter of Year 1 and now I’m sort of wondering what the point in carrying on is. All that’s left to do is make money but there’s only really one or two things left to spend money on.
I’ve gone from thinking this is a better game than the Harvest Moons to wondering if I’ll ever open it again.
17/03/2018 at 16:25 Ben King says:
Finally going to finish Ultra Ultra’s “Echo” this weekend. Been going slow trying to really collect all the collectibles, and also I’m just fundamentally not good at stealth games but damn has it been a good time. Also a little FTL. Probably going to either finish off the final Little Nightmares DLC, or else start my first game of SOMA in safe mode… not sure which.
Lastly if anyone traveling to GDC wants a podcast recommendation for that long plane trip out and back I’ve been listening to one called “Levar Burton Reads.” I’m not sure if they aired it across the pond, but the Starship Enterprise Chief Engineer Geordi LaForge also did a children’s literature program on America’s Public Television for many years called “Reading Rainbow.” This podcast is is aimed at adults but just consists of Mr Burton reading short stories complete with character voices, light sound effects, and simple sound tracks. His voice on the pod still brings back good childhood memories of listening to him reading on TV. There seems to be an emphasis on speculative fiction and sci-fi in the stories he selects but I’ve enjoyed them all so far.
17/03/2018 at 16:36 kud13 says:
More Dex
Now that I’m past what’s basically the tutorial section and have access to augs and almost half a dozen “side-quests”, I’m starting to really dig it, despite the try, fail, and try again bullet hell hacking/AR minigame.