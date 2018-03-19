HTC Vive Pro is going to cost £799, but normal Vive gets price cut to £499

HTC’s new-fangled Vive Pro finally has a price and release date. If you want a piece of its higher resolution screen, fancy pants headphones and slightly comfier design, these blue-tinged VR cybergoggles are going to set you back a whopping £799. Pre-orders, you’ll be happy to hear, are also open right now at Vive, GAME, Overclockers and Scan.
If all that sounds a tad steep, however, you’ll be even happier to hear that the regular Vive has now had £100 knocked off its original price, taking it down to a mere £499. For those that do have the cash for the Vive Pro, however, you won’t have to wait long before you can get it into your virtually rendered hands, as headsets will begin shipping from April 5th (in just under three weeks time at time of writing and the second anniversary of Vive’s original commercial shipping date) if you buy one between now and June 3rd, says HTC.
To recap the details announced at this year’s CES, the Vive Pro’s dual OLED displays now come with a combined resolution of 2800×1600, giving you a 78% increase in resolution over the regular Vive. It also has integrated 3D spatial headphones and a built-in amplifier for a more immersive audio experience (the original Vive came sans headphones, you may remember), and a redesigned head strap that’s more evenly balanced and has improved comfort options for glasses-wearers.
All Vive Pro buyers who get one between now and June 3rd will also get a free six-month subscription to Viveport thrown in as well, HTC’s premium VR library that lets you use up to five titles per month from a selection of over 400 apps. Buy one after June 3rd, however, and you’ll only get a free Viveport subscription for two months. The same two-month offer applies to anyone buying a regular Vive as well.
Just remember that Viveport’s monthly subscription price is due to go up to £8.99/month on March 22nd, so if you’d rather lock in its current price of £6.99/month until the end of the year, you better get subscribing now.
Alec recently had a chance to try the Vive Pro for himself (link at the top), concluding that, ‘When I got home I looked at my ‘old’ Vive with a new dismay, but I didn’t feel a burning need to own a Pro in the way I did that first Vive after my first experience on one. Sure, I’d like the upgrade, but not to the extent that I’m going to spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds on it.’
19/03/2018 at 14:03 Don Reba says:
It’s so convenient to just be able to swap £ for $.
As I understand it, the $800 Vive Pro is only the headset, while the $500 Vive includes two controllers and two tracking stations. Getting both the Vive Pro and the necessary accessories will set you back at least $1300.
19/03/2018 at 15:25 dagnamit says:
Or you can buy the Samsung offering with identical screen specs (with decent, but not great tracking) for $500. Gee whiz, I wonder what people are going to choose? Makes me wonder why they would release this thing at all, and not just put all marbles into a more affordable next gen device, which is no longer a sure thing from HTC.
The hope was that the 2nd gen of VR headsets and tracking would ring in at the $600-$700 level, but now it looks like HTC wants that to be around $1000 for the full kit. Yikes.
Possibly it’s more of an indictment on lighthouse tracking, which other companies seem hesitant to implement because of the, admittedly, more complicated set-up. (less complicated than the Rift TBH) However, Lighthouse is the gold-standard for accurate VR tracking. HTC knows it has the superior tracking option and their customers know it too, so perhaps a bit of premium pricing will work out for them. HTC is just playing their hand, mainstream users be damned.
19/03/2018 at 16:39 geldonyetich says:
Tracking is important, so they’re going to choose the Vive. They’re the best game in town until Oculus ups their resolution, and they know it, thus they can afford to gouge.
But that initial price range is far outside of the average consumer, so their first market is going to be the hardcore VR enthusiast and folk who have that kind of cash to spare.
Later on, the price will likely drop within range of the rest of us plebs.
I’m pretty surprised to hear they’re not throwing in the two controllers and two tracking stations in the Vive Pro package. But sure enough, that’s confirmed on their page. They charge a little under $140 per tracking station and controller, indeed that’s another $500 if you do not already have a Vive setup.
Think I’ll be sticking with my Oculus a bit longer…
19/03/2018 at 15:57 Matt_W says:
What’s strange is that two controllers and two base stations alone cost more than the non-Pro version of the Vive plus those things. You’re better off buying a Vive standard, then upgrading to the Pro when the price drops. It’ll even cost less overall.
19/03/2018 at 14:20 Vilos Cohaagen says:
That is a terrible price in £. Feels like UK punters are being gouged again. VR is never going to take off with prices like that especially when you consider the madness of graphics cards prices. Even if I wanted one the price is a non-starter for me.
19/03/2018 at 14:49 Arithon says:
RIP OFF! Why is the Vive pro priced in the UK at £799? 799USD = 569GBP, even allowing for 20% VAT that’s only £683 ($960) NOT £799 ($1,123)
Or do they expect us to believe postage is $163 (£116) per unit?
19/03/2018 at 14:57 ddbrown30 says:
I want to point this out since a lot of outlets are missing this. The price tag on the Vive Pro is ONLY for the headset. It does not include base stations or controllers.
19/03/2018 at 15:15 aircool says:
Still nope!
19/03/2018 at 15:33 dangermouse76 says:
I’m much further down the food chain for getting one of these if at all. For me until something as good as the Vive pro comes within the Xbox one X range ( £399 or thereabouts ).
It’s outside take a punt on it territory for me.
I may not be a customer at all for this though. I am told by VR fans that there is great content for these systems, I have not seen it yet. Or I have not seen an implementation ( game mechanic ) that really makes me want to drop the cash.
It’s also far to say I have not been able to demo VR. I’ve only seen the games via sites like this and youtube. And I am often told you have to try it to get it.
19/03/2018 at 15:47 Matt_W says:
Things that sell me on VR (though I don’t yet own a set because of GFX card pricing):
– Getting vertigo when walking up to an edge.
– Grabbing the sun and pulling it around to give me evening light in Google Earth VR
– Leaning over the side of a boat to look in the water and falling over when the boat “rocked”
19/03/2018 at 15:47 DNACowboy says:
Support Vive, a company that wants to discriminate non-US customers? No way cheating scumbags, Vive want to charge non-US customers $253 more than Americans and thats including a whopping $70 delivery charge. They think we are idiots if they think we’ll let them gouge us like that.
19/03/2018 at 16:06 BobbyDylan says:
*places order*
19/03/2018 at 16:09 Crimsoneer says:
This is definitely aimed at industry consumers, and not normal folk like me, I assume.
19/03/2018 at 16:44 Vandelay says:
Disappointing pricing.
I assumed it would be £800… with controllers and bases. Just the headset itself I was thinking more like £500-600, with some kind of money back for those that traded in an original one (I recall some mention of that kind of deal with the original announcement?).
Definitely gone from considering the upgrade to waiting until a true second gen.
19/03/2018 at 17:00 Faxanadu says:
No word on the new stations or controllers?
One tech site said the wireless mode has good latency, but image quality is poor’ish. But that’s not out either so who knows…
Meh, I do want this, but I don’t want to buy the old stations.