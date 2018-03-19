Project C is an MMO from the folks behind Dishonored, Thief, Half-Life 2

One of my favorite parts of getting a press release is getting a press release that doesn’t reveal any information about the game itself. You get a vague promise about a game that might happen someday if some people get together. Normally, I don’t give that much of my time. This announcement is different. There’s a new MMO and the folks behind it represent some of my favorite games in recent memory. I think you’ll be stoked on this too.
Darewise Entertainment is revealing their new massively multiplayer online game, code-named Project C. What we’ve been told is that there is an emphasis on “memorable gameplay moments” which is, admittedly, as flimsy as a press release can possibly be. But beyond that there is a virtual world, fully simulated ecosystems, and a system that acknowledges permanent choices. Sure okay cool. Here’s what really matters:
Project C is creatively spearheaded by the visionary talents of Thief designer Randy Smith and Dishonored and Half-Life 2art director Viktor Antonov. The pair is supported at Darewise by a crew of industry professionals bearing considerable AAA experience across a number of world-renowned franchises.
Awwwwwww hell yes. Gimmie that game. Gimmie that game. Don’t care that I have no idea what it is; come play the game with me.
An announcement video about Antonov joining the team is available here.
Previously, Darewise has released ROKH which was a survive-em-up Mars game we previously covered here.
Here’s two images from the forthcoming mystery MMO.
And here’s a teaser image for the teaser name of the game. I…. I think we can do better than Project C and maybe we should get there sooner rather than later? Or who knows? Maybe that’s the appropriate response.
So, yes, that all looks cool? I don’t know. Sure. Lemme at that weirdo alien stuff.
Here’s an image from the game’s site which does a bit of showing off. I get it: you managed to get all of the most talented people from across the industry. Stop showing off. (j/k this lineup gives me The Thirst and I very much want to see where this goes from here.)
Darewise continues to grow, actively recruiting further first-class talent to make Project C, and many other exciting endeavours, a reality. Next to Randy Smith and Viktor Antonov, key members at Darewise have years of experience in the industry, including founder and CEO Benjamin Charbit (Assassin’s Creed), executive producer Vincent Marty (Ghost Recon, Might & Magic), lead artist Bradley Jeansonne (Call of Duty, DOOM, Halo), system designer Rémy Boicherot (Mafia), lead programmer Aurélien Caussin (Ghost Recon) and technical director Samuel Kahn (The Division, Ghost Recon).
So yeah. I’m stoked on this. I love being excited for things that I have no concept of what they can even be. But I wish I could be a fly in this room to just hear all the good ideas gettin’ pitched around.
19/03/2018 at 00:47 Jayblanc says:
Might be an idea to put “Thief (1998)” in there, so people don’t think you mean the terrible remake?
19/03/2018 at 00:58 woodsey says:
Weirdly, the Thief logo in the “Games we’ve worked on” image is from the terrible remake.
19/03/2018 at 01:25 Bilateralrope says:
Especially when a big part of MMOs is their open world and one of the big problems with the Thief remake was it having a really annoying open world. Having to keep repeating the same stealth sections because I need to go from one end of the world to another got annoying really quickly.
19/03/2018 at 01:35 Psychomorph says:
Or “Thiaf”, if it is the terrible remake.
19/03/2018 at 01:17 malkav11 says:
I mean, those are some good games (well – with the exception of Wildlands, but even that has some points in its favor), but only one of them is even adjacent to being an MMO (The Division) and being good at making quality singleplayer games says nothing in particular about making a worthwhile MMO. It does say “you know what you could do that would be way better and also not trying to make a splash in a genre that’s largely dead and tends to have most of its playerbase locked into one genre game at a time? A singleplayer game.”
19/03/2018 at 01:52 poliovaccine says:
Yyyyeah, wake me up when they’re making something singleplayer.
19/03/2018 at 02:25 satan says:
With co-op!
19/03/2018 at 01:56 geldonyetich says:
The pedigree sounds good, but virtually every MMORPG ever made the same claim, typically delivering only a grind theme park. I hope you don’t fault me for feeling skeptical after hearing it again for the 100th time.
19/03/2018 at 02:13 Bilateralrope says:
>fully simulated ecosystems
Sounds like a lot of dev time spent on something that won’t have much effect. Though we do need more detail.
>and a system that acknowledges permanent choices.
When I think of permanent choices in games, most examples I can think of are:
– A storyline choice. Which is only going to matter if parts of the endgame are locked behind specific choices.
– You made the wrong choice when levelling up your character. If you want to fix it, you need to make a new character.
– The levelling up choice you made was correct when you made it. But we released a patch that turned your choice into the wrong one.
When I think of permanent choices in MMOs, only two examples come to mind:
– Doing something that gets you permanently banned.
– Other players remembering what you did to them in Eve Online.
19/03/2018 at 03:34 indigochill says:
They may have individually worked on some great games before, but so far their only release as a studio, Rokh, has fallen completely flat. Sure, a studio can release a dud and then hit a home run, but they don’t have my confidence at this point.
19/03/2018 at 04:07 SaintAn says:
I don’t even trust that this will be an MMO, let along a decent one. And that games they worked on list makes me care about this even less.