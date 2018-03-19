World Of Warcraft’s Vulpine could be another Allied Race

The early introduction of World Of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’s Allied Races is a big part of the reason I am once again traipsing through Azeroth and beyond. They’re new races, like the spooky Void Elves, who you can play as once you make friends with them and complete a series of quests. Any excuse to add an alt to my disgusting collection. But more Allied Races are coming, a few of which have been uncovered already. And dataminers may have found another one: Vulpera.
Vulpera are new to World Of Warcraft and Blizzard have yet to confirm that they’ll be one of the Allied Races. The reason dataminers from the Vulpera Hype Caravan Discord and WoWhead, which posted gifs and screenshots of various Vulpine models, think it could be another allied race is the abundance of animations and customisation options. It just seems like overkill for a race nobody will ever play.
Here are just a couple of them.
The model definitely seems to be based on the pre-existing Goblin model. Shave the fur and chop off the snout and you’ve basically got a very surprised, quite annoyed Goblin.
There’s some vigorous discussion in the WoWhead comments as people try to figure out whether they’ll be Horde or Alliance, and it’s definitely swayed me into thinking it’s more likely to be the former than the latter. I don’t have a fox in this race, however, as I can’t stand the fluffy-tailed arseholes, screaming outside my window at 3am as they fight over trash. Gross.
Battle for Azeroth is expected out on or before September 21, but Blizzard haven’t announced an official release date yet.
19/03/2018 at 18:49 zulnam says:
Sure why not, fuck around more with my childhood why don’t you. Why not add pandarens as a playable race while you’re at it; lol jk nobody would be THAT stupid. That would be like making an expansion around time travel and starting the lore explanation about it with “don’t think about it too much”.
19/03/2018 at 19:00 Nauallis says:
lol
19/03/2018 at 19:42 Fraser Brown says:
I know there’s a lot of time travel in WoW, but as far as I know Blizzard can’t actually go back in time and do anything to your memories of the game.
19/03/2018 at 20:36 Hoot says:
I’m with you, man. The last great WoW experience was Wrath of the Lich King.
The whole time bending mess they started with the lore was just far too…well…messy. Oh yeah, and that they made an old piece of concept art and an April Fool’s joke into a entire race that they launched a shoddy expansion off the back of did the game no favours.
Speaking of the art style these days, I still have the Warcraft 2 and 3 manuals stacked in the back of a cupboard somewhere in the house, the Diablo manuals too. Man, the art style back then was so much better.
19/03/2018 at 18:52 dontnormally says:
Great.
Warcraft 4?
19/03/2018 at 19:14 Bull0 says:
Who even really wants new races at this stage? Starting again from level 1 is a really dull time now.
19/03/2018 at 19:25 ReluctantlyHuman says:
Well in fairness, you start from level 20 as any of the allied races. But with the recent changes to the leveling process (some good, some less good in my opinion), I am not looking forward to doing this umpteen more times. The more cynical among us might suggest this is just a way to get their players to buy more race change tokens.
19/03/2018 at 19:27 Xelos says:
If I remember correctly you can change a race of an existing character using (not-so)microtrandations.