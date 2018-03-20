Attack On Titan 2 swings into the English language

Grab your grappling hook and refill your knife blades: Attack On Titan 2 is now out in English. The sequel to 2016’s game about warteens swinging around giants to stab them in the neck, which is based on an anime and manga, has kinda been out on PC since last week – but only in Japanese. Today, the English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish translations launched as an update. Now we can join in shouting while cutting into ravenous giants who have dopey grins and too many teeth.

These translations are only subtitles and localised UIs, to be clear, not with voice-overs re-recorded in English. But you know what they say about anime dubs: they’re handy because they let you read your phone while characters are snared in long soliloquies about perseverance and the power of friendship. I mean, I do like Attack On Titan, but…!

Attack On Titan 2 continues the story, based on the second season of the anime, once again sending warriors from the Survey Corps out to fight the horrible giants which have ruined most of their Renaissance Europe-ish kingdom. These plucky warteens are armed with giant Stanley knives and a handy gadget which combines grappling lines and thrusters, turning them into stabby Spider-Men. At this point, I think it’s fine to also say you sometimes get to fight the Titans as a Titan. It’s a video game-y premise, and our Graham thought it translated nicely to a game in the first one.

Along with a singleplayer campaign, the game supports online co-op and has online competitive play. Koei Tecmo plan to add more, promising that “a captivating new online mode featuring playable Titans will be made available after launch”.

Attack On Titan 2 is out now on Steam for a staggering £55/€70/$60. Those are some funny currency conversions. The season pass for costumes is an extra £35/€40/$40, which only makes the curious conversions all the more curious.