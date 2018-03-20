EA’s Project Pica Pica leads new wave of photorealistic ray-tracing graphics demos at GDC 2018

You love games. We love games. We love 2D games, 3D games, pixel games, life-like games, even slightly shonky-looking games. But what about if games looked, I don’t know, even better? Like, cinematic rendering, photorealistic kind of better? Well, Nvidia are on the case, as they’ve just announced their brand-new, not-at-all-incomprehensible “RTX Ray-Tracing” technology at GDC 2018.
RTX ray-tracing is something Nvidia’s been working behind the scenes on for the last ten years, and will be introduced as a new feature in Microsoft’s DirectX 12. I’m not going to attempt to explain exactly how it works (mostly because we’d be here all day), but you can read Microsoft’s thorough explainer over here. Just make sure you come back afterwards.
Put simply, ray-tracing can simulate light and shadow much more effectively than current graphics techniques like rasterization, allowing for more photorealistic graphics in games that look more like the flashy CG movies we’re used to seeing at the cinema. To really understand what that means, take a look at this demo video Nvidia’s put together with Alan Wake creator Remedy Entertainment.
You’ll no doubt be hearing about lots of new demos that employ ray-tracing this week, as Metro devs 4A Games, Epic and EA are all out in force this week with their ray-tracing-enabled goodies. EA in particular have shown off a new AI-driven experience from their indie program SEED called Project Pica Pica, which you can see below.
It’s not yet clear whether Project Pica Pica will be turned into a full game or not, but it’s clear from the video what kind of benefit ray-tracing can bring to a game’s overall look, producing more natural shadows and lighting effects as well as and realistic reflections and depth of field effects.
At the moment, all of the GDC ray-tracing demos are running off Nvidia’s Volta-based GPUs rather than its consumer-orientated Pascal cards, so one would assume the technology still requires a heck of a load of graphical horsepower to actually pull off. Whether that means we’ll all have to buy new graphics cards to take advantage of it – perhaps one of Nvidia’s upcoming Turing graphics cards – remains to be seen, of course, but the fact that it’s coming to DirectX 12 suggests we’ll hopefully be able to see it in some shape or form with the cards we have at the moment, possibly as one of the many additional graphics options available in a game’s settings menu.
That doesn’t mean AMD graphics card owners will be left out in the cold, though, as AMD’s said they’re still collaborating with Microsoft to support DirectX12 and ray-tracing in the future. Indeed, AMD will be delivering a talk on real-time ray-tracing techniques at GDC tomorrow discussing exactly that, describing how it’s developing tools to work with existing renderers that will hopefully get ray-tracing into our hands as fast as possible.
20/03/2018 at 10:42 GallonOfAlan says:
Nice. It’s using raytracing to fill in shadows and reflections on a conventionally rendered frame. We’re a good few years off 4K, 60FPS full raytracing yet I’d say.
20/03/2018 at 12:59 Excors says:
I’m not convinced that will ever really happen outside of tech demos. By the time GPUs are fast enough to raytrace an entire frame with today’s level of geometric complexity, they’ll be fast enough to render a far more complex scene with rasterization. People like fancy lighting (which raytracing is good at), but people also like seeing lots of animated high-polygon objects with long draw distances etc (which raytracing is bad at). Also people will always prefer cheaper lower-power hardware, so they’ll want games that look good by using all the available tricks to render as efficiently as possible, rather than by throwing enormous amounts of hardware at pure physically-accurate raytracing.
It seems more likely that games will continue using a hybrid approach, where most of the geometric stuff is handled by rasterization, and raytracing is used to enhance stuff like shadows and other lighting effects that are very awkward with rasterization. The new hardware and APIs will make the raytracing parts more efficient and more convenient, but won’t fundamentally change the tradeoffs.
20/03/2018 at 11:16 Solidstate89 says:
DXR and RTX are not the same thing. RTX is obviously nVidia specific, but it isn’t becoming a DX-12 specification. That would be DXR and will be available to all GPU vendors over multiple architectural generations. Last I heard RTX will only be available to nVidia’s new Volta architecture.
It’s like nVidia’s CUDA compared to DirectCompute. They both accomplish the same thing except one will only run on nVidia hardware.
20/03/2018 at 11:33 Babymech says:
Well, I like games. I’m not sure I love them. They’re a little needy. If I fall asleep in the middle of a game and wake up three hour later, it’s still there, staring expectantly at me, waiting for my input. That never happens with a movie.
20/03/2018 at 12:00 Godwhacker says:
Getting a bit of a ‘Rise of the Robots’ vibe from that trailer. Very pretty, but is it fun?
20/03/2018 at 12:01 Carra says:
That Remedy demo looks really pretty. How long until we can’t tell the difference between a game and reality? Movie CGI is already there.
20/03/2018 at 12:27 fish99 says:
It is?
20/03/2018 at 13:07 durrbluh says:
If today’s movie CGI is indiscernible from reality, one needs to get their ass to an optometrist or a psychiatrist to get their prescriptions checked.
20/03/2018 at 12:40 Don Reba says:
I thought Quake 3 was near photo-realistic.
20/03/2018 at 12:34 mattevansc3 says:
Can the software see the raytracing? It looks pretty but can an AI in a stealth game use the reflections from the demo to spot you? Can a bot spot your dynamic raytraced shadow and throw a grenade in that vicinity?
Is it just the new particle effect or will if have game changing properties?
20/03/2018 at 13:17 Don Reba says:
Only if the bot has its own GTX 1080.
20/03/2018 at 13:19 Excors says:
From Microsoft’s description, that should be possible – it’s not fundamentally restricted to graphics. The game sends a representation of a 3D environment to the GPU, then asks the GPU to simulate some rays passing through that environment. The GPU works out what the rays hit and passes that information to some user-defined shader code running on the GPU. The shaders can do whatever you want, including writing to CPU-visible memory.
Instead of sending rays out from the camera, you could send rays out from all the NPCs’ heads. Instead of computing a colour when a ray hits the player model, you could write an “I see the player” flag to memory, and have the AI software check that flag later.
I don’t know if that approach would actually be sensible, but at least it should be possible; game developers have the opportunity to find clever ways to use the hardware for more than just graphics.
20/03/2018 at 13:16 int says:
I’m not ready to eat dirt and hair–yet.