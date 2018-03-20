Lumines Remastered grooving to PC in May

Rad rhythm puzzler Lumines is being fancied up for a re-release, coming back to PC in May as Lumines Remastered. It’s a tile-matching puzzle game, right, about dropping two-tone squares down to connect like colours and score big points – driven by a soundtrack which clears matches across the field in time to bars of the song passing. Puzzle and music and pictures combine for a nice puzzle trance. It is a good game; I have explained it badly. The publishers call this an “HD remake” of ye olde originale Lumines released on the PlayStation Portable in 2004 and STOP THE PRESSES say it’ll support multiple controllers rumbling in ‘Trance Vibration’ mode.

Lumines Remastered is coming from the developer/publisher team of Resonair and Enhance, who recently delivered the wonderful revamped rhythm ’em up Rez Infinite.

Enhance say that Lumines Remastered will support rumble to make controllers pound with the beat, which sounds great, then further add that players can “Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body.” Note: I am sure that this is, like Rez’s Trance Vibrator, simply a personal body massage to soothe aching shoulders etc. I’m not entirely clear on whether the PC version will support this too, but I certainly hope so. I’ve asked Enhance, so I’ll let you know what I hear back.

Lumines Remastered is coming to PC via Steam some time in May. The original Lumines is already on PC, currently sold through Steam for £6. Steam says I own it. I do not remember the game being on PC at all? It’s possible I fell into a rhythm trance and blacked out an entire weekend.