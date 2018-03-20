Sea of Thieves is fun until you meet other pirates

“More pirates!” I shouted at my matey, who we’ll call Andy because that’s his name. We’d both cleared our schedules so we could enjoy a leisurely cruise across Sea of Thieves’s striking azure ocean. This was our first sight of other players, and we were excited to get our instruments out and expand the size of our band. We jumped into the water to say hello. We were promptly shot.
Sea of Thieves is quite a lot of fun until you meet other pirates.
There’s a Pirate Code of Conduct stuck to the wall in every tavern in Sea of Thieves. It promotes community and fair play, and if these were rules rather than suggestions, the ocean would be a lovely place. Unfortunately pirates rarely follow suggestions.
We were both a bit disappointed that our very first encounter ended in bloodshed, but we patiently waited for the ferryman to let us return to the land of the living, hoping that our next life would contain more friendship and fewer bullets in the skull. We respawned on our ship, where the other pirates were waiting for us. We died again. This happened several more times until we just waited them out on the ferry. Eventually they got bored, scuttled our ship and left.
This sums up just about every single encounter we had last night. We’d either be docked or on land, another ship would sidle up to us, murder us and then camp out on our ship until they got bored. We rarely had anything worth stealing, so ultimately it was just two groups of pirates, boring themselves for nothing.
That Sea of Thieves has PvP isn’t the problem. In a multiplayer game about pirates, PvP is almost a necessity, and ship-to-ship battles remain thrilling, but being murdered when you’re just reading your map, trying to talk to NPCs in an outpost or trying to set up a pirate band is just disheartening.
It goes against the spirit of the game. If you’re just hanging around doing some shopping, there’s no point in someone killing you. It’s not the same as ramming into another ship and then boarding it in the hopes of finding treasure, or at least some chickens. It even says, in the Pirate Code of Conduct, that fighting should take place at sea. But aside from a notice that most players probably won’t even read, there’s nothing stopping people from spending the whole day camping and stalking.
Sea of Thieves absolutely creates this situation. It’s easy to get peeved and start grumbling about people with no empathy for their fellow players, but when they’re playing a game that places absolutely no limits on how much you can hassle other pirates, then the blame lies at the devs’ feet.
The ridiculous respawn system is certainly not the fault of players. When you die, you’ll always reappear back on your ship once you leave the ferryman, which is rubbish no matter what side you’re on. It’s ridiculous for the attackers because they’ve already won, so why should they have to fight me all over again? And it’s ridiculous for the defenders because it just means you keep reappearing right next to your murderer, who presumably already has their weapons at the ready.
Half-way through the evening, Andy and I just started trying to avoid every ship we spotted. Even before we knew the crew was aggressive. I mean, of course they were. They always were. Admittedly this did create one of the most dramatic moments of the night.
We’d been running away from this galleon at least for an hour. And it kept finding us. No matter what we were doing, it would appear, and quickly we’d be dead. Our sloop was no match for it, and frankly they were just better, or at least more aggressive, players. Usually they didn’t even bother using their galleon’s might. They’d find us hanging out on the beach or digging up treasure.
There was a treasure chest we desperately needed to unearth, so we were waiting around the back of an island, cautiously peeking around the corner to see if the galleon had moved yet. The crew seemed to be busy, so we set sail, taking the longest way round, staying out of range. Unfortunately, that meant that we were heading right into a storm. There was a moment’s discussion about what we should do.
I really wanted to get into a proper ship battle, but since this crew had been hassling us for so long, I didn’t really want to put on a show for them. Into the storm, then. Andy took the wheel, and I moved around the ship, keeping busy. I worked the ropes, controlling our sails so we could get more speed; I grabbed my bucket, trying to empty the water that was filling our cargo hold; when a hole appeared in the hull, I quickly patched it up; and when Andy started to feel nauseous, I played a tune on my hurdy-gurdy.
It was intense. The sea and sky blended together, cloaking us in darkness as we were tossed around in every direction. The compass went wild, Andy lost control of the wheel and the ship lurched and creaked. Can ships scream? I’m pretty sure I heard it scream. More holes started to appear, and then lightning struck the cabin, ripping another chunk out of our ship. We’d entirely given up on trying to guide our struggling vessel. We had no idea where we were going. Into the rocks? There was a good chance. Then, all of a sudden, the sheet of rain became a drizzle and the ship started to settle. We’d survived.
Those are the kinds of stories I want to be able to tell, when I make it back to dry land. “I survived Poseidon’s wrath” is infinitely more exciting than “WeedKing420 shot me when I was eating a banana”.
Maybe the problem is my expectations. The Sea of Thieves pitch is for a co-operative multiplayer pirate romp, but it looks like everyone I was playing with last night considers PvP the focus, turning it into a huge, tiresome deathmatch. I find that incredibly hard to parse with the game where I can chase chickens and pigs around a tiny island while my crew serenades me from the ship.
The whole experience has been somewhat off-putting. During a quiet moment, sailing through calm seas on our way to drop off some cargo, we gave voice to our doubts about the game and wondered if it might benefit from pacifist instances. I don’t think that would be a bad idea, but I do still want to get into the PvP. Its free-for-all nature is the issue, not that it exists at all.
I confess that I’ve been beaten. When I play again this evening, I will set aside my desire to make new pals and become yet another marauding pirate. Frankly, I need to blow off some steam.
20/03/2018 at 17:14 Nauallis says:
That’s X-COM, baby!
…No? Okay, I’ll be going.
20/03/2018 at 17:15 Nauallis says:
I also want to give my appreciation for the pun about blowing off steam.
20/03/2018 at 17:16 Maxheadroom says:
ta for the heads up. PvP can be fun but spawn camping wasnt fun in Ultima Online 20 years ago and isnt any more so today.
Think i’ll skip this one
20/03/2018 at 17:21 Godwhacker says:
Yarr, that’s a shame (matey). I’d been considering checking it out this evening via the XBox Game Pass trial mentioned earlier, but if it’s just going to be a watery version of Rust without the possibility of teaming up with randoms then I think I’ll give it a miss .
20/03/2018 at 17:23 Sir_Deimos says:
I never understood why people were hyped for this game other than Rare was finally releasing the “pirate game” they teased for so long. This only confirms that I’ll be passing on this game.
There seems to be so many conflicting design decisions that should’ve been taken care of considering how long it was in development. No progression but cosmetic means there’s essentially no reward for playing the game since you can immediately sail to the end game content. Why make the penalty for dying so small when theres no progression loss anyway, meaning theres no risk to PvE situations. To help fix the problems described in the article I’d suggest a “safe harbor” concept where certain areas have PvP disabled, but this wouldn’t fit well with the rest of the philosophy of the game.
I’m disappointed that I just can’t see why anyone would want to play this because I’ve already got friends trying to get me to buy it.
20/03/2018 at 18:31 Guvornatwo says:
There is progression beyond cosmetic. There’s a whole endgame with unique missions, locations and a unique ship. While the penalty for dying is small if you don’t have a chest on board, if you do that’s potentially a shitload of work down the toilet.
20/03/2018 at 18:36 Sir_Deimos says:
But you lose work *toward* what? Some more gold for more cosmetics? Unique locations and quests don’t mean much if the reward for doing them has no meaningful difference from regular rewards.
20/03/2018 at 18:48 Guvornatwo says:
link to pcgamesn.com
20/03/2018 at 17:28 geldonyetich says:
As before, you put the gankers in the same kiddy pool as the carebares, there’s going to be hard feelings. The carebares leave, then the gankers get sick of eachother’s own medicine and leave too, and then the game is a ghosttown.
It seems the general rule of adding open PvP is that it’s easy enough to add to any platform: allow player A to hit player B and you’re done. It’s not a miracle of immersive, theme park design busting, open world gameplay, they just haphazardly let players slap eachother around and damn the consequences.
On the other hand, trying to balance it into being fair or enjoyable, now *that* takes effort, effort developers don’t seem willing to make. So they pin it on the responsibility on the players.
It’s not the player’s job to assure long-term enjoyability of a game, don’t expect them to pick up any of the slack there. If you can’t do a better job at curbing their base impulses, it’s better not to put the open PvP feature in at all.
20/03/2018 at 17:56 Chromatose says:
That many MMOs have not even bothered to tackle this fairly important design consideration for the nearly twenty years the genre has been about is completely mystifying. What is more mystifying is that Eve solved this back in 2003 with high-sec, low-sec and nullsec space. It’s a damn shame Sea Of Thieves didn’t just copy this idea.
20/03/2018 at 19:00 indigochill says:
EVE has sort of half-solved it. You still have a couple problems there: In high sec, there are still myriad ways to grief carebears in high sec space. In null sec, the entire space is always dominated by the biggest group of friends who take whatever they want whenever they want it because nobody else can numerically stand up to them.
But on the other hand it was a good call to give the PvPers a place to duke it out for e-pride and a place for the carebears to carebear in relative peace. It’s not a perfect system, but it goes a lot farther than any other open PvP systems I’ve seen.
20/03/2018 at 19:11 ChiefOfBeef says:
EVE’s ‘solution’ was to make it so you can be griefed but can’t do anything back when you are in high-sec. Any ‘solution’ to open-world PvP has this effect. People looking for a ‘solution’ here simply see open PvP as a problem and don’t like it as a feature at all.
Several occasions during the scale tests, I was robbed. At least some of the time I was able to return, get revenge and get my stuff back, then take their loot too. This would have been impossible if ANY of the ‘solutions’ posted by people on the official forums had been in the game.
20/03/2018 at 17:57 something says:
I suspect that if your want your game to achieve Twitch/YouTube fame, you have to empower the worst people to indulge their most mean-spirited instincts. In that case, a well designed game won’t survive against anarchic purgatory simulators.
20/03/2018 at 18:50 Drib says:
Is “Carebare” spelled like that as a reference? Or are you just not spelling “Carebear” correctly?
20/03/2018 at 19:09 Someoldguy says:
Bear with me a moment.
I suspect he barely cares.
20/03/2018 at 17:34 Jumpy-B-L says:
FYI – you can scuttle your ship while on the ferry. You’ll spawn with a new ship at an Outpost.
20/03/2018 at 18:17 Fraser Brown says:
THANK YOU
20/03/2018 at 18:23 Guvornatwo says:
To be fair, it does a really shit job of explaining itself.
20/03/2018 at 18:50 Guvornatwo says:
I don’t think you have to be on the ferry either. It’s in one of the menus. All your crew has to vote on it though.
20/03/2018 at 17:48 Guvornatwo says:
“We’d been running away from this galleon at least for an hour. And it kept finding us.”
Did you blow out the lanterns?
20/03/2018 at 17:56 jeremyalexander says:
So you wanted a pirate game but with none of the piratey douchbaggery and instead you wanted to just go to islands and dig up chests? I haven’t played it, but I watched a ton of streams and it seemed to me the only fun part of the game were encounters and battles with other pirates. Otherwise it’s just going back and forth to islands to dig up chests for money that really serves no purpose in the game. It’s like saying that you would have loved Wolfenstein if it wasn’t for all the violence. It’s called Sea of Thieves, not Sea of Deliveries.
20/03/2018 at 18:19 Fraser Brown says:
Yeah, it’s called Sea of Thieves. Not Sea of Camping Murderers.
I don’t want to assume that you didn’t read the article before commenting, but I did state more than once that I liked ship combat and wanted to get into more fights. That wasn’t the issue at all.
20/03/2018 at 18:43 Guvornatwo says:
I sort of feel like the devs have addressed the ganking, but the community hasn’t grasped it yet. Generally I’ve found successfully sinking ships to be a resource heavy with no guaranteed reward – if there’s no chest, the best you can hope for is grabbing about half the cannonballs or bananas you spent trying to sink the damn thing in the first place.
20/03/2018 at 19:12 Someoldguy says:
I suspect the community has successfully grasped that asshat douchebaggery is a lot of fun as long its you dishing it out to someone else. That’s been the case in all no-holds-barred PvP games to date and will be in all PvP games to come.
20/03/2018 at 18:03 Umama says:
I tried the last beta in the one person ship mode as I just wanted to learn the systems before joining a crew. After some wandering around I eventually figured out how to take a quest. I then saw a small ship, which I assumed was mine, at the end of a dock.
I got on the ship and then couldn’t figure out how to get it moving. I poked around the ship some more and then another ship approached and blew me into the water and killed me. I respawned and as I approached the docked ship I was killed again by the same people. (I tried loading a cannon but died before I even got the cannonball to the cannon.)
I uninstalled and lost all interest in the game. If I can’t get out of the dock or even begin to learn the game without getting killed by randoms then what’s the point?
20/03/2018 at 18:19 Guvornatwo says:
Raise the anchor. If you are on a sloop its the big cog behind the ship’s wheel. Drop the sail. The pulley is on the side. Off you go.
20/03/2018 at 19:01 Umama says:
Fair enough, but the game made no attempt to explain any of that to me as far as I could tell. Plus I probably would’ve died trying to do that anyway given the ship that was continuously firing at me.
20/03/2018 at 19:17 Guvornatwo says:
I mean I do understand where you are coming from – the game doesn’t explain itself very well. Or rather, it expects you to look at your surroundings in a way that is obvious to Rare, but less so to the poor Sea Of Thieves noob who is curious to see what the fuss is about. However if you need to be told that a sailing ship needs to raise the anchor and drop the sail to move, that one might be on you ;)
20/03/2018 at 18:14 briangw says:
This is why I don’t play MP games any more. The same “spawning in the middle of camping soldiers” happened with CoD World at War and I just said to hell with it and play SP and PvE games now. I’m all for duking it out against another player but when you respawn and end up in the middle of someone camping, that’s where I draw the line and lose interest in the game.
20/03/2018 at 18:34 Sian says:
This is the reason I gave up on the game as soon as I read that it had PvP, and I feel somewhat vindicated. It’s the same with every game that has open PvP like this.
20/03/2018 at 18:43 Kemuel says:
I had this same issue in beta- I don’t think I encountered a single other player the entire time who wasn’t a complete and utter wanker. Even waving, sitting down, throwing the lets-be-friendly emotes, wielding nothing sharper than bananas would do nothing to improve my chances of having a positive interaction with someone.
The pinnacle of this came when I somehow ended up respawning on someone else’s ship after losing my own in a three-way fight. Nothing I did would convince the moron that I kept spawning next to that I just wanted to crew up and take on the other vessel. Respawn, die, respawn, die, respawn, die, fuck all of this stupid shit, log.
20/03/2018 at 18:52 Drib says:
This makes me a bit sad. You can’t have a rollicking swashbuckling adventure if everyone is raving psychotics who just murder everyone they see.
The game looks so bright and cheery, it’s a pity it turned into Rust/Pubg/Ark/every other game with unrestricted pvp.
20/03/2018 at 19:00 Evan_ says:
I wonder if there are many of us sicko open-pvp fans who are planning to hold out for a Steam release. This article makes me feel it may be closer than we thought.
Either that, or MS may try a ‘carebear-fix’, which will make me feel glad I didn’t jump in early.
20/03/2018 at 19:10 Rince says:
Yeah, there goes the last tiny bit of interest which I could had about the game.
Was to be expected.