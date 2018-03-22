Co-op jailbreak drama A Way Out finds its way out now

According to it’s launch trailer, A Way Out isn’t officially launching until tomorrow, but that’s just what the man wants you to think. Mental prisons, y’see? Boxes within boxes… That’s how they get ya.

It turns out that the stylish looking two-player adventure (from many of the same minds behind Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons) is out right now. Word on the grapevine is that it’s pretty special stuff, too, assuming you bring a good friend along with you for the ride.

As with Brothers, this is a purely co-op endeavour, although playing locally with a friend is optional this time round. If you’ve got no buddies close to hand, they’re kindly including the option for owners to offer a ‘friend trial’ to the game, inviting someone, somewhere else in the world to play the game free with you. Even if your buddy is remote, the split-screen format remains, and much of the drama looks to be maintained through the perpetually split perspective.

While nobody at RPS has yet been able to assemble the magic trifecta of a review copy, a Special Someone worth playing the game through with (that can also keep to an NDA) and the shared time to enjoy it, we will be delivering our official thoughts at some point soon. In the meantime, a quick peek at some other, less brilliant sites reveals consistently high praise for A Way Out, and several mentions that it’s a hell of a bonding experience.

As the trailer above shows, there’s a lot more to A Way Out than just breaking out of prison. There’s car-chases, parachuting, heists, split-screen drama, some impressive cinematography and what looks like an escalating series of questionable decisions that my gut is telling me can only lead to tragedy. Please don’t consider this a spoiler – I’ve seen no more of the game than you have – but something is telling me that one of those Crime Boys is going to come a cropper.

A Way Out is out now, and you can grab it via Origin for £25/$30. Just remember that only one of you needs to buy the game.