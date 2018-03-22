Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds introducing event modes

To help keep the action spicy, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is introducing special time-limited event modes. They’ll change the rules of the 100-player murderfest, and sometimes introduce new items. The first mode of Event Mode, as it’s named, doubles squad sizes to eight players. Four players is an okay stag or hen weekend, but with eight you’ll have a gay old time belting out songs while bouncing along in a convoy. This mode is now live on the test server and should hit the main client later this week. Future modes might be a little more creative, the devs say, and the next will include an airdrop-calling flare gun.

“You can think of the Event Mode as a periodically changing preset Custom Game where we will be trying new things and experimenting with different game parameters,” the devs say. These modes will fiddle with Plunkbat’s established rules, and some may introduce new items and other content that only appear in the special mode.

This initial event mode is fairly simple but I’m keen to round up the lads for an eight-player Discord sesh that can only devolve into people singing and cheering over each other because microphone discipline is for killjoys. Along with bumping squad sizes to eight players, it’ll double assault rifle drops so your whole hen party can get loaded.

“We know it’s not a huge change from the public matches but as mentioned above, this is just to get things rolling,” the devs say. “The future of the Event Mode holds exciting things!”

I would very much like to see a three-player squad mode locking three heavily-armed people onto a motorbike & sidecar, trying to dodge enemy fire while also being wary of going too fast lest the game freak out and flip your bike. Or just borrow H1Z1’s Auto Royale mode. I do like rolling firefights.

As for the flare gun, PUBG Corp don’t say anything else about the event mode it’ll appear in, so it could change the rules a whole lot more or it could not. The gun recently appeared on the test server, found in Custom Games, and calls in supply crates – obviously drawing other players to your location too. Here, this video shows “Fugglet” playing with it on the test server, though I will warn you that he says rude words (but nothing particularly awful in the little bit I watched?)