The Curse of Monkey Island sails to Steam and GOG

While half the RPS treehouse is swabbing the poop deck in Sea Of Thieves, today a truly mighty pirate has returned. Guybrush Threepwood’s third adventure, The Curse Of Monkey Island, is now available on digital stores after years lost drifting in the Cybergasso Sea. Until now, the best ways to get ahold of the 1997 LucasArts adventure game were to deal with the freebooters on Amazon and eBay or to become a pirate yourself. Now it’s just kicking around cyberstores for a fiver, whenever you want.
This is actually the first Monkey Island I played, and the one that most stuck in my head. Loading it back up now I am delighted by the cartoon art, the groovy rhythms, and the joys of bullying the terrible demon skull Murray. I… don’t know how much more I remember? A big chicken. Jokes. Duelling banjos. Boring pirate ship battles? A horrifying case of sunburn. More bullying Murray. I am glad I can now easily revisit it, though maybe I’d be better with these warm half-memories?
Our Graham and John have both written about the game in recent years too, if you want better-remembered opinions.
The Curse Of Monkey Island is out now on Steam and GOG for £5.19/€6.99/$6.99. It runs through ScummVM, that natty open-source engine for LucasArts adventure games (and so many others these days). GOG also offer a discount on nabbing all the Monkey Island games in their store.
Oh, and Maniac Mansion is now on GOG. It’s been on Steam for a while, and kinda been on GOG in a way too – hidden inside Day Of The Tentacle Remastered. But now GOG sell it separately too.
22/03/2018 at 16:12 Don Reba says:
I must have left my wallet in my other pants…
22/03/2018 at 16:20 TehK says:
I don’t care what you all think. I want this!
[Edit]
Oh wait… it’s already there! Amazing!
22/03/2018 at 16:24 Turkey says:
Who cares? Bring on the HD remake of Monkey Island 4, you frauds.
I want to scare the duck guy again, and fight the Rupert Murdoch, conglomerate, pirate guy. Give us the opportunity to re-learn all the Monkey Kombat stances, Lucas “Art$.”
Unbelievable!
22/03/2018 at 16:32 Evan_ says:
I feel I have learned English mainly from this game. Now let’s sing ‘The Pirate I was meant to be’ together!
22/03/2018 at 17:07 deiseach says:
We’ll surely avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange…
22/03/2018 at 16:37 Risingson says:
Wonderful adventure that was trashed out by fans. Always the fans. Always the “rock is dead” fans.
It has the same glorious mix of macabre and fun than the previous games have, puzzles are spot on, all the dialogues are very well written, and only the final part is a bit meh. Which is a common thing in adventure games. But the music is wonderfullest.
22/03/2018 at 18:38 Michael Fogg says:
But I think it is fair to say that CoMI lacks some of the deconstrucionist elements aimed at ‘Pirates of the Carrabean’ tropes, which makes it feel like a straight pastiche and a bit of a fanfic of the orginal two. On a more surface level it is an excellent adventure (one of the better ones overall, even), sure.
22/03/2018 at 16:40 Jimbot says:
This is my favorite of the Monkey Island games. It really dialed back a lot of the adventure game logic while still giving you a fun challenge. The writing was really sharp, even though it re-used elements from previous games.
22/03/2018 at 17:18 Crafter says:
I think it is the first adventure game I have played to as well.
I loved this game a lot as a kid, maybe not so much as an adult since since then I have played to the first 2 MI games.
It is still a great adventure game though
22/03/2018 at 17:54 Kamestos says:
I was just looking for this game on digital stores the other day (unsuccessfully) !
That is seriously awesome.
22/03/2018 at 18:43 aego says:
In other related news, gog.com also announced they are releasing an HD remake of Simon the Sorcerer 1 & 2. Which unfortunately seems to be the ugliest and cheapest remake effort I’ve seen since the “remake” trend started.
(Of course this also means the original “legacy” versions won’t be available for purchase separately anymore, only bundled with the newer, more expensive, versions.)
22/03/2018 at 19:25 rargphlam says:
Curse was my first interaction with Monkey Island as a kid and still has a place in my mind as the game that fostered my love for point and click adventure games. I actually got the manual of my CD copy signed by Dominic Armato at PAX when he was there promoting the Telltale Monkey Island.