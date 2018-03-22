The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion explores High Elven lands

Back in my day, if a game tanked, that was it. You just shrugged and moved on, but these days? Whippersnappers keep on fixing things. Improvin’ stuff, as if the medium was malleable or something.
After FFXIV, The Elder Scrolls Online is probably the next strongest comeback that an MMO has made. Completely replacing its business model and progression systems after a very wonky initial launch, it’s brought a lot of players back into the fold with its renewed promise of a more traditionally freeform Elder Scrolls experience.
Following on from its Morrowind-led relaunch, ZeniMax have announced TESO’s second major expansion, this time taking the game to Summerset, improbably scenic home of the High Elves.
What we’ve got here is your usual slab of new adventuring opportunities – a new island nation, several towns and a big capital city plus a bunch of new enemy types and environments – that’ll act as a quest hub for another season of DLC/subscription content over the coming year or so. As is now standard for TESO, level has little bearing on what you can do and where you can go, so if you feel like hopping over to Summerset Isle fresh out of the tutorial, you can, making one of the less linear ‘traditional’ MMOs even more freeform. They’ve done well to make TESO feel more like a traditional Elder Scrolls game, at least compared to its sorry state at launch.
Summerset seems like it might be a little small as a land-mass, but it seems quite vertically dense, with mountain passes patrolled by Griffons, caverns and hidden coves containing pirate bases and sea-monsters. As part of one quest line in Summerset, players will have a chance to join the Psijic Order, a society of dimension-hopping mages that can teach you a neat line in time manipulation spells, such as a time-slowing bubble and one that resets your health, mana and stamina to whatever they were four seconds ago, which I can imagine being utterly infuriating to encounter in PvP.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset is due out on the 21st of May, and is priced at £20/$30 if you own the base game, or can alternatively be preordered by new players for £30/$40, giving you immediate access to the base game and the Morrowind expansion. There are of course the usual assortment of price-inflated Collectors Editions, but as is common for MMOs, the perks included in these packs (in this case, a costume, a mount, some XP boosts a few treasure maps) tend to be rather underwhelming. You can snag all of these over on Steam, or via Bethesda’s own storefront.
The Elder Scrolls Online is also holding a free week trial, ending in five days at the time of writing. You can sign up for that on Steam or Bethesda’s site, too.
22/03/2018 at 17:42 Drib says:
Isn’t Summerset Isle one of those places that has hardly been explored at all in lore or games thus far? High Rock and Hammerfell were in Daggerfall, Hammerfell again in Blackguard, Morrowind had bits of… Morrowind, and Cyrodill and portions of adjacent provinces in Oblivion, and obviously Skyrim had Skyrim.
But Summerset Isle is basically wholly new, right? Arena doesn’t count, nothing was anything in Arena. I guess it’s just the hist swamps of Black Marsh and the Khajiit deserts of Elsewyr left now.
22/03/2018 at 17:42 Arglebargle says:
I was in the ESO closed beta, and told them that their fixation on recreating Dark Age of Camelot was going to run afoul of the setting’s Elder Scrolls fanbase. It was a conceptual failure.
The game was also very grouping-unfriendly, which was mind boggling with so many examples of success and failure tied to that everywhere.
Came back at Morrowind, just to go back in time and ogle the netches and mushroom houses again. Die scurvy cliff racer!
22/03/2018 at 18:10 Grim_22 says:
With your perspective from the beta and now from Morrowind, how would you say it has improved? Is it worth diving into now for an immersive experience or is it still just another bland MMO?
22/03/2018 at 18:51 7vincent7black7 says:
I quit playing just before the Morrowind expansion released for 2 reasons:
1. as a solo player, the Main Quest wasn’t gripping me enough to want to do it before the “Faction Side Quests of Thieves Guild and Dark Brotherhood”. I wanted to be the hero I would become before beating the Main villian, and the MQ didn’t compel me to drop the trend of how I played the single-player games in this respect.
2. After a certain point, the storylines for the Faction quests would be halted until I reached a certain quota of trash-mob-level, throwaway, randomly-generated missions had been completed. For the Thieves Guild Faction especially, I kept getting missions that wanted me to steal from containers until I got the correct loot to complete a mission, from nowhere in particular, rather than stealing a specific item from a specific person or place. This resulted in me wasting hours, wandering around lost, with no idea where I needed to go to get what I needed to get, so I could finally get back to the gameplay I actually cared about. It didn’t build the game up, merely convinced me that I didn’t want to go the extra 600 miles I needed to go to in order to experience fundamental gameplay that was much easier to experience in single player gameplay models. So I eventually quit while I was ahead, and have since been unwilling to throw away even more money in the hopes that the DLC expansions would be enough “carrot” to keep me trudging through the rnd-generated muck that got in the way of my goals in the game in the first place.
22/03/2018 at 18:16 Cartras says:
TES VI when?
22/03/2018 at 19:53 Servicemaster says:
I spent $40 for ESO and Morrowind and they kept begging for money for QoL improvements everywhere I turned so after about 16 hours and level 20 I backed the fuck out, uninstalled and never looked back.
Which is a shame cause I bought it to play with my 65yo mom but all she did was ride up to me on a magnificent steed, gave me 50k gold and told me she wouldn’t “boost” me. The fuck?