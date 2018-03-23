It’s Friday once again, so I’m back to bother you all with a roundup of the very best PC gaming deals of the week as well as a few extra fun bits thrown in because they’re also pretty good. Most importantly of all, though – on the subject of weekends, does the week start on Sunday or Monday? Is this a question that humanity will ever definitively find an answer to or does it entirely come down to preference?

Feel free to argue about that in the comments, but in the meantime, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

In case you missed it, SteelSeries has partnered up with Jelly Deals to give away a big box of PC accessory goodness worth over £380. To be in with a chance of winning, head to the link below and you can enter.

Win a big box of SteelSeries gear with Jelly Deals

Time for another Humble Bundle, this time, of the Jumbo variety. The 11th Humble Jumbo Bundle features a stack of games and the familiar ‘pay what you want’ scheme. Here’s how the whole bundle shakes out.

Pay $1 (£0.70) or more

Domina

Kingdom: New Lands

Rusty Lake: Roots

Pay more than the average

Tropico 5

Tropico 5 – Espionage

Tropico 5 – Waterborne

Orwell

N++

More added next week

Pay $15 (£10) or more

Obduction

Pay what you want for the Humble Jumbo Bundle 11

While you’re over there at Humble, be aware that for a very limited time you can pick up a free PC copy of F1 2015 just because the folks at Humble are nice people and like giving gifts. Yours if you want it.

F1 2015 on PC for free from Humble Store

The current set of games in GOG’s Weekly Sale range features everything from Double Fine classics like Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle and Grim Fandango, to Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, Fez and Transistor, and much more. There’s up to 85% the lot for the next few days.

Up to 85% off with GOG Weekly Sale

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst didn’t exactly win over a lot of non believers out there when it released, but at the very least it was a game with a lot of ideas and some serious style. If you never got around to checking it out, you can grab it for £3.99 as a PC download today.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst on PC (Digital) for £3.99 from Amazon UK

Sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription in March and you’ll get yourself early unlocks of Mafia 3 with its DLC, God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Not only that but, of course, you’ll be getting a stack of other games at the end of the month, too. All that will cost you $12 / £10.

God Eater 2 Rage Burst, Mafia 3 with DLC and Deus Ex Mankind Divided for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Hey look it’s old faithful, the LG OLED 4K, back once more with another discount that brings it down to £1500. This is not the first time this set has seen this discount, but it is still one of the most-recommended 4K sets out there, so any time it dips in price is worth mentioning.

LG OLED55B7V 4K HDR TV for £1499 from John Lewis

LG OLED55B7V 4K HDR TV for £1499 from Amazon UK

I may not be afraid of no ghosts but I am afraid of spending a whole heap of cash on a LEGO set, no matter how great they are. Enter this Ghostbusters LEGO Firehouse HQ set, which currently has 20% off at John Lewis. That’s a great discount, even if the set will still cost you a cool £228.

LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse HQ set for £227.99 from John Lewis

This Destiny 2 Ghost speaker that works with Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices seemingly keeps getting cheaper and cheaper. At the time of writing, the remaining stock of this one had fallen to just below £16.

Alexa-enabled Destiny 2 Ghost speaker for £15.75 from Amazon UK

US Deals

If you’ve been eyeing up a curved monitor for your PC setup but you like your screens to be abnormally large at the same time, look no further than Massdrop’s current offer on a Vast 35-inch curved gaming monitor, available for $549.99, its lowest price yet. For that, you’ll get a screen with a 3440×1440 resolution, 2ms response time, and a 100Hz refresh rate.

Massdrop Vast 35-inch curved gaming monitor for $549.99 from Massdrop

Fine, it’s not specifically a PC gaming deal but there is a truly absurd amount of discounted DVD and Blu-ray box sets available from Amazon this week and let’s face it, any excuse I have to mention Twin Peaks and its beautifully made third season box set is an excuse I will use.

Selected TV box sets from $8 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.